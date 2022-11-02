Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Transocean Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
3.610 USD   -1.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transocean : Effective Tax Rate – September 30, 2022

11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis

(In millions, except tax rates)

Three months ended

Years ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loss before income taxes

$

(33)

$

(65)

$

(103)

$

(247)

$

(321)

Loss on disposal of assets, net

-

-

-

-

60

Gain on retirement of debt

(7)

-

-

(7)

(51)

Adjusted loss before income taxes

$

(40)

$

(65)

$

(103)

(254)

$

(312)

Income tax expense (benefit)

$

(5)

$

3

$

27

$

24

$

10

Loss on disposal of assets, net

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on retirement of debt

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in estimates (1)

6

-

(8)

14

25

Adjusted income tax expense (2)

$

1

$

3

$

19

$

38

$

35

Effective Tax Rate (3)

16.3

%

(4.7) %

(26.1) %

(9.6) %

(3.2) %

Effective Tax Rate, excluding discrete items (4)

(1.2) %

(5.2) %

(18.1) %

(14.9) %

(11.2) %

  1. Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.
  2. The three months ended September 30, 2022 included $6 million of additional tax benefit, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate.
  3. Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes.
  4. Our effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, is calculated as income tax expense, excluding various discrete items (such as changes in estimates and tax on items excluded from income before income taxes), divided by income before income tax expense, excluding gains and losses on sales and similar items pursuant to the accounting standards for income taxes related to estimating the annual effective tax rate.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 21:53:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 639 M - -
Net income 2022 -450 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 583 M 2 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Average target price 4,80 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy D. Thigpen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keelan I. Adamson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Anthony Lovell Mey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chadwick C. Deaton Chairman
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD.32.61%2 583
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.76%14 635
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED40.12%9 722
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.107.26%5 172
VALARIS LIMITED74.78%4 730
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC42.72%4 576