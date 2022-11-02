Transocean : Effective Tax Rate – September 30, 2022

Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis

(In millions, except tax rates)

Our estimates change as we file tax returns, settle disputes with tax authorities, or become aware of changes in laws and other events that have an effect on our (a) deferred taxes, (b) valuation allowances on deferred taxes and (c) other tax liabilities.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 included $6 million of additional tax benefit, reflecting the cumulative effect of a decrease in the annual effective tax rate from the previous quarter estimate.

Our effective tax rate is calculated as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes.