Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Transocean Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-09 pm EST
7.370 USD   -1.99%
05:37pTransocean : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pTransocean Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pTransocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transocean : Fleet Status Report

02/09/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland-February 9, 2023-Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

This quarter's report includes the following updates:

  • Deepwater Corcovado - Awarded a four-year contract in Brazil at a current rate of $400,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
  • Deepwater Orion - Awarded a three-year contract in Brazil at current rate of $417,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
  • Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 - Awarded a 910-day contract in Brazil at a current rate of $439,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
  • Deepwater Invictus - Awarded a three-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $425,000 per day.
  • Transocean Barents - Awarded a one-well contract in the U.K. North Sea at $310,000 per day.
  • Transocean Norge - Certain previously disclosed options in Norway have been added to backlog at current dayrates between $414,000 and $424,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
  • Development Driller III - Customer exercised a one-well option in Suriname at $360,000 per day.
  • Deepwater Asgard - Customer exercised a one-well option in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day.
  • Paul B. Loyd Jr. - Customer exercised an eight-well option in the U.K. North Sea at $175,000 per day.

The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $1.9 billion. As of February 9, the company's total backlog is approximately $8.5 billion.

The report can be accessed on the company's website: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company's website at: www.deepwater.com.

This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

Analyst Contacts:

Alison Johnson

+1 713-232-7214

Media Contact:

Pam Easton

+1 713-232-7647

Updated: February 9, 2023

Revisions Noted in Bold

Dynamically positioned "DP"

Yr. (1)

Dayrate on

Dayrate on

Water

Drilling

Estimated

Estimated

Current

Previous

Footnote

Floater

Entered

Depth

Depth

Contract

Expiration

Contract (3)

Contract (3)

Rig Type/Name

References

Type

DP

Service

(Feet)

(Feet)

Location

Customer

Start Date (2)

Date (2)

(Dollars)

(Dollars)

Additional Comments

Rigs Under Construction (1)

Deepwater Titan

(6), (15)

ship

TBA

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Chevron

Q2 2023

Q2 2028

455,000

N/A

Ultra-Deepwater (27)

Deepwater Atlas

(8), (9), (27)

ship

2022

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Beacon

Oct-22

Jun-23

315,000

N/A

Excludes additional services

(9), (28)

Jun-23

Sep-23

N/A

20,000 psi BOP installation

(8), (9)

Sep-23

Jun-24

455,000

N/A

Excludes additional services

Deepwater Poseidon

(6)

ship

2018

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Shell

Sep-18

Feb-28

478,000

N/A

Deepwater Pontus

(6)

ship

2017

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Shell

Oct-17

Oct-27

476,000

N/A

Deepwater Conqueror

(6), (8), (23)

ship

2016

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Chevron

Jun-22

Mar-23

335,000

335,000

Excludes additional services

(24)

USGOM

Not Disclosed

Apr-23

Mar-25

440,000

335,000

Excludes additional services

Deepwater Proteus

(6)

ship

2016

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Shell

Aug-16

May-26

481,000

N/A

Deepwater Thalassa

(6)

ship

2016

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Shell

Jul-16

Feb-26

480,000

N/A

Ocean Rig Apollo

ship

2015

12,000

40,000

Stacked May-16

Deepwater Asgard

ship

2014

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Murphy Oil Corporation

Nov-22

Feb-23

395,000

395,000

USGOM

Murphy Oil Corporation

Feb-23

Apr-23

395,000

395,000

(25)

Not Disclosed

Apr-23

Apr-24

440,000

395,000

Excludes additional services

Deepwater Invictus

(6)

ship

2014

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Woodside

Oct-22

Mar-23

375,000

305,000

USGOM

Not Disclosed

Apr-23

Jul-23

425,000

375,000

Ocean Rig Athena

ship

2014

12,000

40,000

Stacked Mar-17

Deepwater Skyros

(8)

ship

2013

12,000

40,000

Angola

TotalEnergies

Dec-22

Jun-24

310,000

195,000

Ocean Rig Mylos

ship

2013

12,000

40,000

Stacked Sep-16

Deepwater Corcovado

(7), (8)

ship

2011

10,000

35,000

Brazil

Petrobras

Dec-19

Jul-23

203,000

N/A

(7), (8)

Brazil

Not Disclosed

Aug-23

Jul-27

400,000

203,000

Deepwater Mykonos

(7), (8)

ship

2011

10,000

35,000

Brazil

Petrobras

Nov-19

Sep-23

224,000

N/A

(7), (8)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-23

Nov-24

366,000

224,000

Deepwater Orion

(7), (8)

ship

2011

10,000

35,000

Brazil

Not Disclosed

Nov-23

Nov-26

417,000

N/A

Deepwater Champion

ship

2011

12,000

40,000

Stacked Feb-16

Discoverer Inspiration

ship

2010

12,000

40,000

USGOM

Hess

Dec-21

Apr-23

215,000

N/A

USGOM

EnVen Energy

Apr-23

May-23

290,000

215,000

USGOM

EnVen Energy

May-23

Jun-23

300,000

290,000

Discoverer India

ship

2010

12,000

40,000

Stacked Jul-20

Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2

(7), (8)

ship

2010

12,000

35,000

Brazil

Not Disclosed

Aug-23

Mar-26

439,000

N/A

Discoverer Luanda

ship

2010

7,500

40,000

Stacked Feb-18

Discoverer Americas

ship

2009

12,000

40,000

Stacked Apr-16

Discoverer Clear Leader

ship

2009

12,000

40,000

Stacked Jun-19

Petrobras 10000

(6), (7), (16)

ship

2009

12,000

37,500

Brazil

Petrobras

Mar-22

Mar-23

317,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Mar-23

Oct-23

326,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-23

Oct-24

393,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-24

Oct-25

405,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-25

Oct-26

417,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-26

Oct-27

430,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-27

Oct-28

442,000

N/A

(6), (7), (16)

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-28

Jul-29

456,000

N/A

Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1

(14), (17)

ship

2009

12,000

35,000

India

Reliance

Jan-23

Aug-23

194,000

330,000

India

Reliance

Aug-23

Oct-23

330,000

194,000

Development Driller III

(8)

semi

2009

7,500

37,500

Suriname

TotalEnergies

Feb-23

May-23

345,000

331,000

Excludes additional services

(8)

Suriname

TotalEnergies

May-23

Aug-23

360,000

345,000

Excludes additional services

GSF Development Driller I

semi

2005

7,500

37,500

Stacked Nov-20

Deepwater Nautilus

semi

2000

8,000

30,000

Stacked Nov-22

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)

$340,000

$359,000

$403,000

$429,000

Yr. (1)

Dayrate on

Dayrate on

Water

Drilling

Estimated

Estimated

Current

Previous

Footnote

Floater

Entered

Depth

Depth

Contract

Expiration

Contract (3)

Contract (3)

Rig Type/Name

References

Type

DP

Service

(Feet)

(Feet)

Location

Customer

Start Date (2)

Date (2)

(Dollars)

(Dollars)

Additional Comments

Harsh Environment (10)

Transocean Norge

(7), (8), (12)

semi

2019

10,000

40,000

Norway

Wintershall DEA/OMV

Apr-23

Jan-24

344,000

N/A

(7), (8), (12), (22)

Norway

Wintershall DEA/OMV

Jan-24

Apr-24

414,000

344,000

(7), (8), (12), (22)

Norway

Wintershall DEA/OMV

Jan-25

Jul-25

419,000

414,000

(7), (8), (12), (22)

Norway

Wintershall DEA/OMV

Jul-25

Oct-25

424,000

419,000

(7), (8), (12), (22)

Norway

Wintershall DEA/OMV

Mar-26

May-27

424,000

424,000

Transocean Enabler

(6), (7), (8)

semi

2016

1,640

28,000

Norway

Equinor

Jul-22

Jul-23

433,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Jul-23

Mar-24

414,000

N/A

Transocean Encourage

(6), (7), (8)

semi

2016

1,640

28,000

Norway

Equinor

Mar-22

Mar-23

419,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Mar-23

Nov-23

410,000

N/A

Transocean Endurance

(6), (8)

semi

2015

1,640

28,000

Norway

Equinor

Dec-22

Jun-23

483,000

N/A

Transocean Equinox

semi

2015

1,640

28,000

Idle Oct-22

Transocean Spitsbergen

(4), (6), (7), (8)

semi

2010

10,000

30,000

Norway

Equinor

Dec-22

Jun-23

303,000

N/A

Excludes additional services

(4), (6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Jun-23

Nov-23

313,000

N/A

Excludes additional services

(4), (6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Nov-23

Jan-25

335,000

N/A

Excludes additional services

Transocean Barents

(8)

semi

2009

10,000

30,000

UKNS

Not Disclosed

Mar-23

Jun-23

310,000

282,000

Paul B. Loyd, Jr.

(6), (7), (8), (20)

semi

1990

2,000

25,000

UKNS

Harbour Energy

Jan-23

Apr-23

175,000

160,000

(6), (7), (8), (20)

Harbour Energy

Apr-23

Aug-23

175,000

175,000

(6), (7), (8)

Harbour Energy

Aug-23

Nov-23

175,000

175,000

(6), (7), (8)

Harbour Energy

Nov-23

Aug-24

175,000

175,000

Transocean Leader

semi

1987/1997

4,500

25,000

Stacked Jul-20

Henry Goodrich

semi

1985/2007

5,000

30,000

Stacked Mar-20

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)

$358,000

$350,000

$332,000

$327,000

Yr. (1)

Dayrate on

Dayrate on

Water

Drilling

Estimated

Estimated

Current

Previous

Footnote

Floater

Entered

Depth

Depth

Contract

Expiration

Contract (3)

Contract (3)

Rig Type/Name

References

Type

DP

Service

(Feet)

(Feet)

Location

Customer

Start Date (2)

Date (2)

(Dollars)

(Dollars)

Additional Comments

Managed Rigs (1)

Deepwater Aquila

(13)

ship

TBA

12,000

40,000

TBA

Fixed-Price Options - See Footnote 10

Ultra-Deepwater

Deepwater Mykonos

(7), (8), (21)

ship

2011

10,000

35,000

Brazil

Petrobras

Oct-24

Jan-25

364,000

Harsh Environment

Transocean Enabler

(6), (7), (8), (11)

semi

2016

1,640

28,000

Norway

Equinor

Mar-24

Mar-27

414,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8), (11)

Norway

Equinor

Mar-27

Mar-30

414,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Mar-30

Mar-33

414,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Mar-33

Mar-36

414,000

N/A

Transocean Encourage

(6), (7), (8), (11)

semi

2016

1,640

28,000

Norway

Equinor

Nov-23

Nov-26

420,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8), (11)

Norway

Equinor

Nov-26

Nov-29

420,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Nov-29

Nov-32

420,000

N/A

(6), (7), (8)

Norway

Equinor

Nov-32

Nov-35

420,000

N/A

Transocean Spitsbergen

(4), (6), (7), (8)

semi

2010

10,000

30,000

Norway

Equinor

Jan-25

Aug-25

375,000

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSOCEAN LTD.
05:37pTransocean : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pTransocean Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pTransocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
AQ
05:03pTransocean Agrees to Investment in Global Sea Minerals Resources, Contributes Stacked D..
AQ
02/03Insider Sell: Transocean
MT
02/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Wednesday, Finish Above Intraday Lows
MT
02/01Sector Update: Energy Stocks Decline with Falling Commodity Prices
MT
01/31Transocean Says Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 Drillship Wins $392 Million Contract; Shares up..
MT
01/31Transocean Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31Transocean Ltd. Announces $392 Million Contract Award for Ultra-Deepwater Drillship
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSOCEAN LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 632 M - -
Net income 2022 -444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 429 M 5 429 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7,52 $
Average target price 5,73 $
Spread / Average Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeremy D. Thigpen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keelan I. Adamson President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Anthony Lovell Mey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chadwick C. Deaton Chairman
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD.64.91%5 429
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.12.75%14 548
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-2.42%9 194
VALARIS LIMITED16.84%5 940
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC5.22%5 675
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-6.23%4 857