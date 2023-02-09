Transocean : Fleet Status Report

Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report
STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland-February 9, 2023-Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs.
This quarter's report includes the following updates:
Deepwater Corcovado - Awarded a four-year contract in Brazil at a current rate of $400,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
Deepwater Orion - Awarded a three-year contract in Brazil at current rate of $417,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 - Awarded a 910-day contract in Brazil at a current rate of $439,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
Deepwater Invictus - Awarded a three-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $425,000 per day.
Transocean Barents - Awarded a one-well contract in the U.K. North Sea at $310,000 per day.
Transocean Norge - Certain previously disclosed options in Norway have been added to backlog at current dayrates between $414,000 and $424,000 per day, as adjusted for foreign currency exchange.
Development Driller III - Customer exercised a one-well option in Suriname at $360,000 per day.
Deepwater Asgard - Customer exercised a one-well option in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day.
Paul B. Loyd Jr. - Customer exercised an eight-well option in the U.K. North Sea at $175,000 per day.
The aggregate incremental backlog associated with these fixtures is approximately $1.9 billion. As of February 9, the company's total backlog is approximately $8.5 billion.
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship and holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company's website at: www.deepwater.com.
This press release, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.
Updated: February 9, 2023
Revisions Noted in Bold
Dynamically positioned "DP"
Yr. (1)
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract (3)
Contract (3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date (2)
Date (2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Rigs Under Construction (1)
Deepwater Titan
(6), (15)
ship
∗
TBA
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Chevron
Q2 2023
Q2 2028
455,000
N/A
Ultra-Deepwater (27)
Deepwater Atlas
(8), (9), (27)
ship
∗
2022
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Beacon
Oct-22
Jun-23
315,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(9), (28)
Jun-23
Sep-23
N/A
20,000 psi BOP installation
(8), (9)
Sep-23
Jun-24
455,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Poseidon
(6)
ship
∗
2018
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Sep-18
Feb-28
478,000
N/A
Deepwater Pontus
(6)
ship
∗
2017
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Oct-17
Oct-27
476,000
N/A
Deepwater Conqueror
(6), (8), (23)
ship
∗
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Chevron
Jun-22
Mar-23
335,000
335,000
Excludes additional services
(24)
USGOM
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Mar-25
440,000
335,000
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Proteus
(6)
ship
∗
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Aug-16
May-26
481,000
N/A
Deepwater Thalassa
(6)
ship
∗
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Jul-16
Feb-26
480,000
N/A
Ocean Rig Apollo
ship
∗
2015
12,000
40,000
Stacked May-16
Deepwater Asgard
ship
∗
2014
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Murphy Oil Corporation
Nov-22
Feb-23
395,000
395,000
USGOM
Murphy Oil Corporation
Feb-23
Apr-23
395,000
395,000
(25)
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Apr-24
440,000
395,000
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Invictus
(6)
ship
∗
2014
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Woodside
Oct-22
Mar-23
375,000
305,000
USGOM
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Jul-23
425,000
375,000
Ocean Rig Athena
ship
∗
2014
12,000
40,000
Stacked Mar-17
Deepwater Skyros
(8)
ship
∗
2013
12,000
40,000
Angola
TotalEnergies
Dec-22
Jun-24
310,000
195,000
Ocean Rig Mylos
ship
∗
2013
12,000
40,000
Stacked Sep-16
Deepwater Corcovado
(7), (8)
ship
∗
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Dec-19
Jul-23
203,000
N/A
(7), (8)
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Aug-23
Jul-27
400,000
203,000
Deepwater Mykonos
(7), (8)
ship
∗
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Nov-19
Sep-23
224,000
N/A
(7), (8)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-23
Nov-24
366,000
224,000
Deepwater Orion
(7), (8)
ship
∗
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Nov-23
Nov-26
417,000
N/A
Deepwater Champion
ship
∗
2011
12,000
40,000
Stacked Feb-16
Discoverer Inspiration
ship
∗
2010
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Hess
Dec-21
Apr-23
215,000
N/A
USGOM
EnVen Energy
Apr-23
May-23
290,000
215,000
USGOM
EnVen Energy
May-23
Jun-23
300,000
290,000
Discoverer India
ship
∗
2010
12,000
40,000
Stacked Jul-20
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2
(7), (8)
ship
∗
2010
12,000
35,000
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Aug-23
Mar-26
439,000
N/A
Discoverer Luanda
ship
∗
2010
7,500
40,000
Stacked Feb-18
Discoverer Americas
ship
∗
2009
12,000
40,000
Stacked Apr-16
Discoverer Clear Leader
ship
∗
2009
12,000
40,000
Stacked Jun-19
Petrobras 10000
(6), (7), (16)
ship
∗
2009
12,000
37,500
Brazil
Petrobras
Mar-22
Mar-23
317,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Mar-23
Oct-23
326,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-23
Oct-24
393,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-24
Oct-25
405,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-25
Oct-26
417,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-26
Oct-27
430,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-27
Oct-28
442,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-28
Jul-29
456,000
N/A
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1
(14), (17)
ship
∗
2009
12,000
35,000
India
Reliance
Jan-23
Aug-23
194,000
330,000
India
Reliance
Aug-23
Oct-23
330,000
194,000
Development Driller III
(8)
semi
∗
2009
7,500
37,500
Suriname
TotalEnergies
Feb-23
May-23
345,000
331,000
Excludes additional services
(8)
Suriname
TotalEnergies
May-23
Aug-23
360,000
345,000
Excludes additional services
GSF Development Driller I
semi
∗
2005
7,500
37,500
Stacked Nov-20
Deepwater Nautilus
semi
2000
8,000
30,000
Stacked Nov-22
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)
$340,000
$359,000
$403,000
$429,000
Yr. (1)
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract (3)
Contract (3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date (2)
Date (2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Harsh Environment (10)
Transocean Norge
(7), (8), (12)
semi
∗
2019
10,000
40,000
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Apr-23
Jan-24
344,000
N/A
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jan-24
Apr-24
414,000
344,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jan-25
Jul-25
419,000
414,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jul-25
Oct-25
424,000
419,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Mar-26
May-27
424,000
424,000
Transocean Enabler
(6), (7), (8)
semi
∗
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Jul-22
Jul-23
433,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Jul-23
Mar-24
414,000
N/A
Transocean Encourage
(6), (7), (8)
semi
∗
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Mar-22
Mar-23
419,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-23
Nov-23
410,000
N/A
Transocean Endurance
(6), (8)
semi
∗
2015
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Dec-22
Jun-23
483,000
N/A
Transocean Equinox
semi
∗
2015
1,640
28,000
Idle Oct-22
Transocean Spitsbergen
(4), (6), (7), (8)
semi
∗
2010
10,000
30,000
Norway
Equinor
Dec-22
Jun-23
303,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(4), (6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Jun-23
Nov-23
313,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(4), (6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-23
Jan-25
335,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
Transocean Barents
(8)
semi
∗
2009
10,000
30,000
UKNS
Not Disclosed
Mar-23
Jun-23
310,000
282,000
Paul B. Loyd, Jr.
(6), (7), (8), (20)
semi
1990
2,000
25,000
UKNS
Harbour Energy
Jan-23
Apr-23
175,000
160,000
(6), (7), (8), (20)
Harbour Energy
Apr-23
Aug-23
175,000
175,000
(6), (7), (8)
Harbour Energy
Aug-23
Nov-23
175,000
175,000
(6), (7), (8)
Harbour Energy
Nov-23
Aug-24
175,000
175,000
Transocean Leader
semi
1987/1997
4,500
25,000
Stacked Jul-20
Henry Goodrich
semi
1985/2007
5,000
30,000
Stacked Mar-20
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)
$358,000
$350,000
$332,000
$327,000
Yr. (1)
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract (3)
Contract (3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date (2)
Date (2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Managed Rigs (1)
Deepwater Aquila
(13)
ship
∗
TBA
12,000
40,000
TBA
Fixed-Price Options - See Footnote 10
Ultra-Deepwater
Deepwater Mykonos
(7), (8), (21)
ship
∗
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-24
Jan-25
364,000
Harsh Environment
Transocean Enabler
(6), (7), (8), (11)
semi
∗
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Mar-24
Mar-27
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8), (11)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-27
Mar-30
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-30
Mar-33
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-33
Mar-36
414,000
N/A
Transocean Encourage
(6), (7), (8), (11)
semi
∗
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Nov-23
Nov-26
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8), (11)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-26
Nov-29
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-29
Nov-32
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-32
Nov-35
420,000
N/A
Transocean Spitsbergen
(4), (6), (7), (8)
semi
∗
2010
10,000
30,000
Norway
Equinor
Jan-25
Aug-25
375,000
N/A
