LEGAL DISCLAIMER
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the success of our business following prior acquisitions, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize (or the other consequences of such a development worsen), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company's website at: www.deepwater.com..
This presentation, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.
INVESTMENT THESIS
ATTRACTIVE EXPOSURE TO GLOBAL OFFSHORE DRILLING INDUSTRY
Hydrocarbon
Demand
- Access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy sources is essential to global economic growth and prosperity
- Volumetric demand for hydrocarbons will increase with global population growth and attendant economic development even in the context of a slow decline in the total energy market share of oil and natural gas
Favorable Market Dynamics
- Increasing focus by our customers on their offshore assets
- Constructive rig supply and demand supports continued dayrate accretion, with leading edge ultra-deepwater dayrates exceeding $500k/d
Portfolio of
Premier Assets
- Owns and operates a young, high-specification fleet of floating drilling rigs - typically demanding the highest dayrates in an upcycle and highest utilization throughout the entire cycle
- Eleven high-quality stacked rigs imply considerable revenue and earnings growth potential
Value Creation
- Considerable cash flow generating potential as dayrates and contract terms continue to improve
- All else being equal, share price appreciation will result from continued drilling market improvement and as the Company executes its plan to improve its balance sheet and maximize free cash flow to equity
INVESTMENT IN DEEPWATER MAKES ECONOMIC SENSE
Benchmarking Key Sources of New Oil Supply
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Average Breakeven Brent Price
Average payback time @$70/bbl
Average IRR @$70/bbl
Average CO2 Intensity*
($/Bbl)
(Years)
(%)
(KG/BOE)
Offshore Deepwater
Offshore Shelf
Oil Sands
Tight Oil
Other Onshore Non OPEC
Other Onshore OPEC
* Includes Full Lifecycle Upstream Emissions
Source: Rystad Energy - Is offshore oil and gas back for good, October 2023
STRONG GROWTH OUTLOOK WITH LOW OIL PRICE SENSITIVITY
Global floater demand by work type
Rig years
160
154
156
150
140
140
30
127
126
33
32
120
119
118
38
7
7
107
106
110
9
20
42
20
100
31
30
44
6
17
32
34
33
4
17
80
8
8
5
6
21
17
7
11
5
19
13
60
12
10
91
95
100
40
63
57
56
56
57
64
66
79
20
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
•
Development and Infill Drilling
•
P&A
•
Workover/Intervention
•
Exploration
Global floater demand by work type
Rig years
+6%*
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
*CAGR from 2024 to 2028
•
Historical/Producing
•
Below $40 per barrel
•
Under development (sanctioned)
• $40 to $60 per barrel
•
Firm exploration (commitments)
•
Above $60 per barrel
Source: Rystad Energy: Offshore Rig Report April 2024
OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION
37 Floaters1 - 100% UDW & HE
Unmatched UDW & HE Experience
High Quality Stacked Fleet
Provides Organic Growth Potential
$8.9 Billion in Backlog2
Liquidity of $1.3 Billion3
- Includes Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest) and Deepwater Aquila (under construction)
- As of April 17, 2024
3.
Liquidity as of March 31, 2024
TRANSOCEAN'S STRATEGY
DELIVER SAFE,
DELEVERAGE
INNOVATE AND
RELIABLE, &
THE BALANCE
INTRODUCE NEW
EFFICIENT
SHEET
TECHNOLOGY
OPERATIONS
FLEET TRANSFORMATION SINCE 2014
January 2014
May 2024*
15
34
~45%
100%
UDW & HE
UDW & HE
41
37
Average Age Floaters
Average Age Floaters
~21 years
~12 years
UDW & HE Floaters
Mid / Deep Water
HS Jackups
79 Divestitures
15 Ultra-
49
15
Deepwater
Deepwater/
Jackups
Midwater
Value-Added Enhancements
Songa
Transocean
Deepwater
Offshore
Norge
Atlas
Ocean
Deepwater
Deepwater
Rig
Titan
Aquila
* Includes Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest) and Deepwater Aquila (under construction)
TRANSOCEAN OWNS THE HIGHEST SPECIFICATION FLEET
Global
Transocean
Utilization Ownership
High Spec
7
17
100%
29%
HE Semi
1700 ST
2
100%
100%
1400 ST1
8
3
100%
73%
Up to 1250 ST
8
56
>95%
13%
Stacked2
8
9
N/A
47%
Transocean
Peers
1. Includes dual activity, globally marketed assets
2. Includes "stranded" and recently delivered uncontracted newbuilds
INVESTING IN A PROSPEROUS FUTURE
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
We have continuously invested in the digitization of our operational procedures and activities, transforming Transocean and the industry
SEA
Control of Work
OPS
Worksight
DARIC
INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES
New technology extends our ability to consistently deliver safe, reliable, and increasingly efficient operational performance
Riser Robotics
InteliWell®
HaloGuardTM
K-BOS
EC-Monitor
OFFSHORE ENERGY SERVICES
Developing energy solutions and exploring diverse offshore drilling-adjacent technologies and services to address the needs of the energy expansion
Offshore Drilling
Carbon Capture Deepsea Minerals
Offshore Wind
