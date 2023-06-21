Advanced search
Transocean : Investor Presentation – June 2023

06/21/2023 | 06:23am EDT
Transocean Ltd.

NYSE: RIG

JUNE 2023

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and many cases, cannot be predicted. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward- looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company's website at: www.deepwater.com.

This presentation, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.

2

INVESTMENT THESIS

ATTRACTIVE EXPOSURE TO THE ENERGY EXPANSION

  • Hydrocarbons will remain a primary source of energy for the foreseeable future
    • Access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy sources is essential to global economic growth and prosperity
    • The total energy market share of oil and natural gas will continue to slowly decline, but volumetric demand will increase with global population growth and attendant economic development
  • Some of the largest reserves of hydrocarbons are found offshore in deep water and harsh environments, necessitating specialized equipment, technology and expertise
    • The production economics of these reserves are highly competitive - and in most cases superior - to those found onshore
    • Carbon intensity of offshore hydrocarbons is also frequently lower than those found onshore
  • An investment in Transocean provides unique - and profitable - exposure to the "energy expansion"
    • Owns and operates a young, high-specification fleet of floating drilling rigs
      • Eleven high-quality stacked rigs imply considerable revenue and earnings growth potential
    • Considerable cash flow generating potential as dayrates and contract term continue to improve
    • All else being equal, share price appreciation will result from continued drilling market improvement and as the Company executes its plan to improve its balance sheet and maximize free cash flow to equity

3

INVESTMENT IN DEEPWATER MAKES ECONOMIC SENSE

Benchmarking Key Sources of New Oil Supply

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Average Breakeven Brent Price

Average payback time @$70/bbl

Average IRR @$70/bbl

Average CO2 Intensity*

($/Bbl)

(Years)

(%)

(KG/BOE)

Offshore Deepwater

Offshore Shelf

Oil Sands

Tight Oil

Other Onshore Non OPEC

Other Onshore OPEC

* Includes Full Lifecycle Upstream Emissions

Offshore rigs accounted for only 1% of global upstream CO2 emissions in 2021

Source: Rystad Energy - Upstream Analytics: Increased costs drive up breakeven prices at new upstream projects; Wood Mackenzie - Global Deepwater 2022 State of the Industry

4

OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION

39 Floaters1 - 100% UDW & HE

Unmatched UDW & HE Experience

$8.6 Billion in Backlog2

Liquidity of $1.7B3

  1. Includes Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest) and Deepwater Aquila (minority interest, under construction)
  2. As of April 18, 2023

3.

Liquidity as of March 31, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 10:22:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
