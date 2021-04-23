Log in
Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

04/23/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the first quarter of 2021, after markets close on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 334-323-0501 and refer to conference code 4181646 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will also be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CEST, on May 4, 2021. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 4181646. The replay also will be available on the company's website.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Analyst Contact:
Lexington May
+1 832-587-6515

Media Contact:
Pam Easton
+1 713-232-7647

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 677 M - -
Net income 2021 -514 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 042 M 2 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 820
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,18 $
Last Close Price 3,21 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target -32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chadwick C. Deaton Chairman
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD.38.96%2 042
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED16.62%8 068
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION18.03%4 775
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.11.27%2 724
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S30.36%1 675
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.18.63%1 172
