Transocean : Pareto Securities – Annual Energy Conference 2022
09/13/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
PARETO SECURITIES' 29TH ANNUAL ENERGY CONFERENCE
Mark Mey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer September 14, 2022
LEGAL DISCLAIMER
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements described herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements could contain words such as "possible," "intend," "will," "if," "expect," or other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are beyond our control, and many cases, cannot be predicted. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations, planned shipyard projects and other out-of-service time, sales of drilling units, timing of the company's newbuild deliveries, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with international operations, actions by customers and other third parties, the fluctuation of current and future prices of oil and gas, the global and regional supply and demand for oil and gas, the intention to scrap certain drilling rigs, the effects of the spread of and mitigation efforts by governments, businesses and individuals related to contagious illnesses, such as COVID-19, and other factors, including those and other risks discussed in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the company's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All subsequent written and oral forward looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Each forward looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. We expressly disclaim any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or beliefs with regard to the statement or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based, except as required by law. All non- GAAP financial measure reconciliations to the most comparative GAAP measure are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company's website at: www.deepwater.com.
This presentation, or referenced documents, do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and do not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA") or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of Transocean and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of Transocean.
2
INVESTMENT THESIS
ATTRACTIVE EXPOSURE TO THE ENERGY EXPANSION
Hydrocarbons will remain a primary source of energy for the foreseeable future
Access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy sources is essential to global economic growth and prosperity
The total energy market share of oil and natural gas will continue to slowly decline; but volumetric demand will increase with global population growth and attendant economic development
Some of the largest reserves of hydrocarbons are found offshore in deep water and harsh environments, necessitating specialized equipment, technology and expertise
The production economics of these reserves are highly competitive - and in may cases superior - to those found onshore
Carbon intensity of offshore hydrocarbons is also frequently lower than those found onshore
An investment in Transocean provides unique - and profitable - exposure to the "energy expansion"
Owns and operates a young, high-specification fleet of floating drilling rigs
Considerable cash flow generating potential as dayrates and contract term continue to improve
All else being equal, share price appreciation will result from continued drilling market improvement and as the Company executes its plan to improve its balance sheet and maximize cash flow to equity
3
MARKET SHARE IS A MISLEADING INDICATOR
Percentage of Energy Supply
50%
45%
40%
35%
31,0 %
30%
26,9 %
25%
24,4 %
20%
15%
10%
6,7 %
5%
4,3 %
0%
1965
1970
1975
1980
1985
1990
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
Oil
Gas
Coal
Nuclear
Hydro
Renewables
Oil market share versus barrels consumed
50%
110
45%
100
90
million
40%
80
35%
70
barrels
day per
30%
60
consumed
OPEC's Barkindo in November 2021:
50
25%
"Oil will still account for 28% of the
energy demand in 2045, with a very
40
important difference: the volume of
demand in the world will be higher"
20%
30
1965
1970
1975
1980
1985
1990
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
Oil's market share
Barrels consumed
Source: Fearnleys Energy Market Perspectives, August 2022
Transocean Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:29:01 UTC.