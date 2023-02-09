Transocean : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
02/09/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Dynamically positioned "DP" «
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Yr.(1)
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract(3)
Contract(3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date(2)
Date(2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Rigs Under Construction (1)
Deepwater Titan
(6), (15)
ship
*
TBA
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Chevron
Q2 2023
Q2 2028
455,000
N/A
Ultra-Deepwater (27)
Deepwater Atlas
(8), (9), (27)
ship
*
2022
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Beacon
Oct-22
Jun-23
315,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(9), (28)
Jun-23
Sep-23
N/A
20,000 psi BOP installation
(8), (9)
Sep-23
Jun-24
455,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Poseidon
(6)
ship
*
2018
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Sep-18
Feb-28
478,000
N/A
Deepwater Pontus
(6)
ship
*
2017
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Oct-17
Oct-27
476,000
N/A
Deepwater Conqueror
(6), (8), (23)
ship
*
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Chevron
Jun-22
Mar-23
335,000
335,000
Excludes additional services
(24)
USGOM
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Mar-25
440,000
335,000
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Proteus
(6)
ship
*
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Aug-16
May-26
481,000
N/A
Deepwater Thalassa
(6)
ship
*
2016
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Shell
Jul-16
Feb-26
480,000
N/A
Ocean Rig Apollo
ship
*
2015
12,000
40,000
Stacked May-16
Deepwater Asgard
ship
*
2014
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Murphy Oil Corporation
Nov-22
Feb-23
395,000
395,000
USGOM
Murphy Oil Corporation
Feb-23
Apr-23
395,000
395,000
(25)
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Apr-24
440,000
395,000
Excludes additional services
Deepwater Invictus
(6)
ship
*
2014
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Woodside
Oct-22
Mar-23
375,000
305,000
USGOM
Not Disclosed
Apr-23
Jul-23
425,000
375,000
Ocean Rig Athena
ship
*
2014
12,000
40,000
Stacked Mar-17
Deepwater Skyros
(8)
ship
*
2013
12,000
40,000
Angola
TotalEnergies
Dec-22
Jun-24
310,000
195,000
Ocean Rig Mylos
ship
*
2013
12,000
40,000
Stacked Sep-16
Deepwater Corcovado
(7), (8)
ship
*
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Dec-19
Jul-23
203,000
N/A
(7), (8)
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Aug-23
Jul-27
400,000
203,000
Deepwater Mykonos
(7), (8)
ship
*
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Nov-19
Sep-23
224,000
N/A
(7), (8)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-23
Nov-24
366,000
224,000
Deepwater Orion
(7), (8)
ship
*
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Nov-23
Nov-26
417,000
N/A
Deepwater Champion
ship
*
2011
12,000
40,000
Stacked Feb-16
Discoverer Inspiration
ship
*
2010
12,000
40,000
USGOM
Hess
Dec-21
Apr-23
215,000
N/A
USGOM
EnVen Energy
Apr-23
May-23
290,000
215,000
USGOM
EnVen Energy
May-23
Jun-23
300,000
290,000
Discoverer India
ship
*
2010
12,000
40,000
Stacked Jul-20
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2
(7), (8)
ship
*
2010
12,000
35,000
Brazil
Not Disclosed
Aug-23
Mar-26
439,000
N/A
Discoverer Luanda
ship
*
2010
7,500
40,000
Stacked Feb-18
Discoverer Americas
ship
*
2009
12,000
40,000
Stacked Apr-16
Discoverer Clear Leader
ship
*
2009
12,000
40,000
Stacked Jun-19
Petrobras 10000
(6), (7), (16)
ship
*
2009
12,000
37,500
Brazil
Petrobras
Mar-22
Mar-23
317,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Mar-23
Oct-23
326,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-23
Oct-24
393,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-24
Oct-25
405,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-25
Oct-26
417,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-26
Oct-27
430,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-27
Oct-28
442,000
N/A
(6), (7), (16)
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-28
Jul-29
456,000
N/A
Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1
(14), (17)
ship
*
2009
12,000
35,000
India
Reliance
Jan-23
Aug-23
194,000
330,000
India
Reliance
Aug-23
Oct-23
330,000
194,000
Development Driller III
(8)
semi
*
2009
7,500
37,500
Suriname
TotalEnergies
Feb-23
May-23
345,000
331,000
Excludes additional services
(8)
Suriname
TotalEnergies
May-23
Aug-23
360,000
345,000
Excludes additional services
GSF Development Driller I
semi
*
2005
7,500
37,500
Stacked Nov-20
Deepwater Nautilus
semi
2000
8,000
30,000
Stacked Nov-22
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)
$340,000
$359,000
$403,000
$429,000
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Yr.(1)
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract(3)
Contract(3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date(2)
Date(2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Harsh Environment (10)
Transocean Norge
(7), (8), (12)
semi
*
2019
10,000
40,000
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Apr-23
Jan-24
344,000
N/A
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jan-24
Apr-24
414,000
344,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jan-25
Jul-25
419,000
414,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Jul-25
Oct-25
424,000
419,000
(7), (8), (12), (22)
Norway
Wintershall DEA/OMV
Mar-26
May-27
424,000
424,000
Transocean Enabler
(6), (7), (8)
semi
*
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Jul-22
Jul-23
433,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Jul-23
Mar-24
414,000
N/A
Transocean Encourage
(6), (7), (8)
semi
*
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Mar-22
Mar-23
419,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-23
Nov-23
410,000
N/A
Transocean Endurance
(6), (8)
semi
*
2015
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Dec-22
Jun-23
483,000
N/A
Transocean Equinox
semi
*
2015
1,640
28,000
Idle Oct-22
Transocean Spitsbergen
(4), (6), (7), (8)
semi
*
2010
10,000
30,000
Norway
Equinor
Dec-22
Jun-23
303,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(4), (6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Jun-23
Nov-23
313,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
(4), (6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-23
Jan-25
335,000
N/A
Excludes additional services
Transocean Barents
(8)
semi
*
2009
10,000
30,000
UKNS
Not Disclosed
Mar-23
Jun-23
310,000
282,000
Paul B. Loyd, Jr.
(6), (7), (8), (20)
semi
1990
2,000
25,000
UKNS
Harbour Energy
Jan-23
Apr-23
175,000
160,000
(6), (7), (8), (20)
Harbour Energy
Apr-23
Aug-23
175,000
175,000
(6), (7), (8)
Harbour Energy
Aug-23
Nov-23
175,000
175,000
(6), (7), (8)
Harbour Energy
Nov-23
Aug-24
175,000
175,000
Transocean Leader
semi
1987/1997
4,500
25,000
Stacked Jul-20
Henry Goodrich
semi
1985/2007
5,000
30,000
Stacked Mar-20
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Estimated Average Contract Dayrates (5)
$358,000
$350,000
$332,000
$327,000
Dayrate on
Dayrate on
Yr.(1)
Water
Drilling
Estimated
Estimated
Current
Previous
Footnote
Floater
Entered
Depth
Depth
Contract
Expiration
Contract(3)
Contract(3)
Rig Type/Name
References
Type
DP
Service
(Feet)
(Feet)
Location
Customer
Start Date(2)
Date(2)
(Dollars)
(Dollars)
Additional Comments
Managed Rigs (1)
Deepwater Aquila
(13)
ship
*
TBA
12,000
40,000
TBA
Fixed-Price Options - See Footnote 10
Ultra-Deepwater
Deepwater Mykonos
(7), (8), (21)
ship
*
2011
10,000
35,000
Brazil
Petrobras
Oct-24
Jan-25
364,000
Harsh Environment
Transocean Enabler
(6), (7), (8), (11)
semi
*
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Mar-24
Mar-27
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8), (11)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-27
Mar-30
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-30
Mar-33
414,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Mar-33
Mar-36
414,000
N/A
Transocean Encourage
(6), (7), (8), (11)
semi
*
2016
1,640
28,000
Norway
Equinor
Nov-23
Nov-26
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8), (11)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-26
Nov-29
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-29
Nov-32
420,000
N/A
(6), (7), (8)
Norway
Equinor
Nov-32
Nov-35
420,000
N/A
Transocean Spitsbergen
(4), (6), (7), (8)
semi
*
2010
10,000
30,000
Norway
Equinor
Jan-25
Aug-25
375,000
N/A
Revisions Noted in Bold
Footnotes
(1)
Dates shown are the original service date and the date of the most recent upgrade, if any.
(2)
Estimated Contract Start and Estimated Expiration Dates are generally calculated as follows: (1) for events estimated to occur between the 1st and 15th of a month, the previous month or quarter is reported (i.e. a contract which is estimated to commence on March 4, 2021 will be reported as commencing in February 2021) and (2) for events estimated to occur between the 16th and the end of a month, the actual month or quarter is reported (i.e. a contract which is estimated to commence on March 24, 2021 will be reported as commencing in March 2021). Expiration dates represent the company's current estimate of the earliest date the contract for each rig is likely to expire. Some rigs have two or more contracts in continuation, so the last line shows the estimated earliest availability. Many contracts permit the customer to extend the contract.
(3)
Represents the full operating dayrate, although the average dayrate over the term of the contract will be lower and could be substantially lower. Does not reflect incentive programs which are typically based on the rig's operating performance against a performance curve. Please refer to the "Customer Contract Duration, Timing and Dayrates and Risks Associated with Operations" section of the Disclaimers & Definitions for a description of dayrates. This column may not reflect the rate currently being received under the contract as a result of an applicable standby rate or other rate, which typically is less than the contract dayrate.
(4)
Transocean Spitsbergen, contractual dayrates have been updated to reflect current effect of foreign currency component:
$302,000 now $303,000
$305,000 now $313,000
$335,000 now $335,000 $375,000 now $375,000
(5)
Estimated Average Contract Dayrate is defined as the average contracted full operating dayrate to be earned per revenue earning day. See note (3) for definition of full operating dayrate.
(6)
If the dayrate is disclosed, reflects the current contracted dayrate which could reflect prior cost escalations, or de-escalations, and could change in the future due to further cost escalations, or de-escalations.
(7)
If the dayrate is disclosed, reflects the current contracted dayrate which, along with costs, includes a foreign currency component. Changes in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to certain foreign currencies will result in an adjustment to the dayrate according to the terms of the contract. The dayrate adjustment generally offsets the foreign currency exchange-related change in costs.
(8)
If the dayrate is disclosed, the contract provides for a bonus incentive opportunity not reflected in the current contract dayrate.
(9)
Customer pays an additional MPD standby rate and may call-off full MPD services to be provided at any time resulting in incremental $32,000 MPD operating rate to be paid to Transocean.
(10)
Fixed price options may be exercised at the customer's discretion. During periods when dayrates on new contracts are increasing relative to existing contracts, the likelihood of customers exercising fixed price options increases. During periods when dayrates on new contracts are decreasing relative to existing contracts, the likelihood of customers exercising fixed price options declines.
(11)
If exercised, a lump sum payment of $12.5 million shall be payable to the customer upon commencement of the option period.
(12)
We hold a 33.0% ownership interest in the unconsolidated company owning the rig. Our customer has entered into the drilling contract with the operating company, a wholly owned subsidiary. Our contract backlog includes and we will
recognize 100% of the contract drilling revenues associated with the drilling contract.
(13)
Transocean maintains the exclusive right to market and manage the operations of the rig.
(14)
The contract includes a quarterly dayrate escalation mechanism that may increase or decrease the dayrate with a floor of $127,000.
(15)
The contract is expected to start in the period indicated. Factors that could influence the contract start date include shipyard delivery, customer acceptance, and mobilization to operating location, among others.
(16)
The dayrate disclosed excludes a 5% royalty related to Transocean's dual activity patent.
(17)
The quarterly dayrate escalation mechanism increased dayrate to $250,000 from 23rd September 2022 to 22nd December 2022.
(18)
Reserved
(19)
Reserved
(20)
Customer will assign the contract during this period to NEO Energy.
(21)
Contract includes multiple option periods of minimum 90 days up to 279 days.
(22)
Customer will pay an idle period rate to Transocean during this time. For any activities exercised in this period, the operating dayrate shall be between $360,000 and $420,000.
(23)
In addition to operating dayrate, up to an incremental $38,000 per day may be paid for additional products and services.
(24)
In addition to operating dayrate, up to an incremental $39,000 per day may be paid for additional products and services.
(25)
In addition to operating dayrate, up to an incremental $40,000 per day may be paid for additional products and services.
(26)
Reserved
(27)
The calculated dayrate of $315,000 includes a lump sum payment of $11.8M prorated over an estimated period of 255 days.
(28)
During the BOP installation period estimated to last 80 days, the company will receive a lump sum payment of $16.7M.
Disclaimers & Definitions
The information contained in this Fleet Status Report (the "Information") is as of the date of the report only and is subject to change without notice to the recipient. Transocean Ltd. assumes no duty to update any portion of the Information.
DISCLAIMER. NEITHER TRANSOCEAN LTD. NOR ITS AFFILIATES MAKE ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE) REGARDING THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT, WHICH INFORMATION IS PROVIDED "AS IS." Neither Transocean Ltd. nor its affiliates will be liable to any recipient or anyone else for any inaccuracy, error or omission, regardless of cause, in the information set forth in this report or for any damages (whether direct or indirect, consequential, punitive or exemplary) resulting therefrom.
No Unauthorized Publication or Use. All information provided by Transocean in this report is given for the exclusive use of the recipient and may not be published, redistributed or retransmitted without the prior written consent of Transocean.
Customer Contract Duration, Timing and Dayrates and Risks Associated with Operations. The duration and timing (including both starting and ending dates) of the customer contracts are estimates only, and customer contracts are subject to cancellation, suspension and delays for a variety of reasons, including some beyond the control of Transocean. Also, the dayrates set forth in the report are estimates based upon the full contractual operating dayrate. However, the actual average dayrate earned over the course of any given contract will be lower and could be substantially lower. The actual average dayrate will depend upon a number of factors (rig downtime, suspension of operations, etc.) including some beyond the control of Transocean. Our customer contracts and operations are generally subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and we urge you to review the description and explanation of such risks and uncertainties in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The dayrates do not include revenue for mobilizations, demobilizations, upgrades, shipyards or recharges.
Out of Service. The time associated with committed shipyards, upgrades, surveys, repairs, regulatory inspections, contract preparation or other committed activity on the rig and is not expected to earn an operating dayrate, Contract preparation refers to periods during which the rig is undergoing modifications or upgrades as a result of contract requirements.
•
The references included in this Fleet Status Report may not be firm and could change significantly based on a variety of factors. Any significant changes to our estimates of out of service time will be reflected in subsequent Fleet Status Reports, as applicable.
•
In some instances such as certain mobilizations, upgrades and shipyards, we are paid compensation by our customers that is generally recognized over the life of the primary contract term of the drilling contract.
Forward-Looking Statement. The statements made in the Fleet Update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements made in the Fleet Update include, but are not limited to, statements involving the estimated duration of customer contracts, contract dayrate amounts, future contract commencement dates and locations and planned shipyard projects and other out of service time. Such statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to, uncertainties relating to the level of activity in offshore oil and gas exploration and development, exploration success by producers, oil and gas prices, competition and market conditions in the contract drilling industry, shipyard delays, actions and approvals of third parties, possible cancellation or suspension of drilling contracts as a result of mechanical difficulties or performance, Transocean's ability to enter into and the terms of future contracts, the availability of qualified personnel, labor relations and the outcome of negotiations with unions representing workers, operating hazards, factors affecting the duration of contracts including well-in-progress provisions, the actual amount of downtime, factors resulting in reduced applicable dayrates, hurricanes and other weather conditions, terrorism, political and other uncertainties inherent in non-U.S. operations (including the risk of war, civil disturbance, seizure or damage of equipment and exchange and currency fluctuations), the impact of governmental laws and regulations, the adequacy of sources of liquidity, the effect of litigation and contingencies and other factors described above and discussed in Transocean's most recently filed Form 10-K, in Transocean's Forms 10-Q for subsequent periods and in Transocean's other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, except as required by law.
Fleet Classifications. Transocean uses classifications for its drillships and semisubmersibles as follows: "Ultra-Deepwater" are the latest generation of drillships and semisubmersible rigs and are capable of drilling in water depths equal to or greater than 7,500 feet; "Harsh Environment" are premium rigs equipped for year-round operations in harsh environments.
Stacking. An "Idle" rig is primarily between contracts, readily available for operations, and operating costs are typically at or near normal levels. A "Stacked" rig, on the other hand, is primarily manned by a reduced crew or unmanned and typically has reduced operating costs and is (i) preparing for an extended period of inactivity, (ii) expected to continue to be inactive for an extended period, or (iii) completing a period of extended inactivity. However, stacked rigs will continue to incur operating costs at or above normal operating costs for approximately 30 days following initiation of stacking.
Transocean Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 22:36:01 UTC.