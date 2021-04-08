Transocean : 2021 Annual General Meeting Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders

Any statements included in this Proxy Statement and 2020 Annual Report that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding future market trends and results of operations are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties beyond our control and our actual results may differ materially from our forward- looking statements.

The front cover features two of our crewmembers onboard the Deepwater Conqueror in the Gulf of Mexico and was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, our priorities remain keeping our employees, customers, contractors and their families healthy and safe, and delivering incident-free operations to our customers worldwide.

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships. Our shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RIG.

TO THE OWNERS OF OUR COMPANY:

Adversity provides unique opportunities for us all to challenge the status quo, innovate and galvanize positive change. Since the start of 2020, COVID-19 and other events have offered more than their share of adversity. Throughout this time, our team of professionals has kept our core values as guiding principles for our direction and we have collectively risen to the occasion. In 2020, Transocean changed in ways that we believe will serve as the foundation for future success, delivering exceptional results in the face of a global pandemic. We enter 2021 in a strong position, more committed than ever to continuing to deliver the superior level of performance all of our stakeholders expect and deserve.

While we remain pragmatic as we continue to respond and adapt to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, we recognize the tireless dedication and incredible creativity of our employees who keep our rigs operating on behalf of our customers. As we continue to develop and innovate, we also continue to take the necessary actions to preserve and enhance liquidity as we have done in the past, including delivering best-in-class backlog conversion, further improving our cost structure to fit our evolving active fleet, quickly cold-stacking or scrapping unmarketable assets, and executing timely and opportunistic capital markets transactions.

In recent years, our disciplined approach to preserving and enhancing liquidity has allowed us to transform our ultra-deepwater and harsh environment fleet, dropping the average age of our floaters to nine years from 21 years through strategic additions and subtractions. In 2020 alone, we retired or sold seven older, less competitive rigs. These ongoing efforts have resulted in Transocean continuing to maintain our leadership position among offshore drillers.

THIS NEWER, YOUNGER, HIGHER-SPECIFICATION FLEET OF 37 FLOATERS, WITH TWO MORE STILL UNDER CONSTRUCTION, OFFERS OUR CUSTOMERS SAFER, CLEANER, MORE EFFICIENT OPERATIONS AND ALLOWED TRANSOCEAN, IN 2020, TO DELIVER UPTIME PERFORMANCE TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT EXCEEDED 97%.

While we own and operate some of the industry's most advanced rigs, we continued to make strategic technology upgrades during 2020, including the addition of Smart Equipment Analytics ("SEA") on 19 of our rigs. SEA provides us with real-time equipment and operating data, enabling us to quickly evaluate rig performance and respond as necessary to keep our rigs operating at optimal levels. SEA also provides fleet- wide awareness of power consumption and emissions, allowing us to deliver our vital services, while reducing our impact on the environment. Furthermore, during 2020, we deployed the offshore drilling industry's first safety system, HaloGuardSM, that integrates a wearable locating device with drill floor equipment and machine stoppage controls. HaloGuardSM combines a wearable alarm and a real-time location transmitter together with a machine vision system that is designed to track the position of personnel on the drill floor and key drill floor equipment while operating and, if needed, stop the equipment from operating. This system provides an advanced layer of individual protection on the drill floor for our crew. We have fully installed the system on one rig operating in the Gulf of Mexico, and we plan to install HaloGuardSM systems on six more rigs during 2021. This system is an example of how we have prioritized providing a safe and healthy work environment for our people by utilizing the most advanced technologies available.

In 2020, we were able to deliver a total recordable incident rate of 0.24, the second lowest in our company's 60-plus year history. And remarkably, amid the pandemic, due to our employees' professionalism, dedication, flexibility and resilience, we delivered adjusted revenue of approximately $3.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.2 billion, all without a single lost time incident.

OUR RESILIENCE AND CREATIVITY THROUGHOUT 2020 IS ALSO EVIDENCED BY OUR LIQUIDITY IMPROVEMENT THROUGH THE REDUCTION IN OUR DEBT AND INTEREST COST TO MATURITY BY MORE THAN $1 BILLION AND $100 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY, RESULTING FROM A SERIES OF HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL AND STRATEGIC LIABILITY MANAGEMENT TRANSACTIONS.