Transpacific Broadband International : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
08/17/2022 | 03:54am EDT
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter TRANSPACIFIC BROADBAND GROUP INT'L. INC. 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Pampanga, Philippines 7. Address of principal office Bldg. 1751, Chico Street, CSEZ, PampangaPostal Code16108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) - 7717-0523, 8404-0239
Common
379,562,200
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 1
Transpacific Broadband Group Int`l. Inc.TBGI
Subject of the Disclosure
NOTICE OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Background/Description of the Disclosure
TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS
TRANSPACIFIC BROADBAND GROUP INT'L, INC.
The following matters will be taken up during the meeting:
`
1. Proof of Notice of the Meeting
2. Proof of Presence of a quorum
3. Approval of the previous annual minutes of meeting of October 13, 2021
4. Annual Report and Approval of the FY December 31, 2021 Audited Financial Statements
5. General ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and the Management from the date of the last annual stockholders' meeting up to the date of this meeting
6. Election of Directors
7. Appointment of Independent Auditors
8. Adjournment
The record date for determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at said meeting is fixed at the close of business hours on September 1, 2022.
In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders may only participate via remote communication. To register, please download the registration form at http://www.tbgi.net.ph/NOTICEOFANNUAL%20ORSPECIALSTOCKHOLDERSMEETINGS.html and email to paul@tbgi.net.ph . Deadline for registration is on 15 September 2022 at 12 NN.
The Company is not soliciting proxies. Should you be unable to attend the meeting, you can nevertheless be represented and vote at the ASM by submitting a proxy by email the same email address, or by sending a physical copy to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at Unit 904 Summit One Tower, 530 Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. The deadline for submission of proxies is on 15 September 2022.
PAUL SARIA
Asst. Corporate Secretary
Chief Information Officer
Type of Meeting
Annual
Special
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Aug 17, 2022
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
Sep 28, 2022
Time
1:30PM
Venue
via Online Meeting (zoom)
Record Date
Sep 1, 2022
Agenda
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date
Aug 31, 2022
End Date
Aug 31, 2022
Other Relevant Information
Rationale for Agenda Items:
Agenda Item No. 3: Approval of Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting Held on
October 13, 2021
The Minutes of the annual stockholders' meeting held on October 13, 2021 were prepared within the period prescribed by pertinent laws, rules and regulations. The results of the annual stockholders' meeting were also disclosed with The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. immediately after the annual meeting. The Board of Directors recommends the shareholders to consider subject minutes for approval on October 13, 2021.
Agenda Item No. 4: Approval of the Annual Report for the Year 2021
The Company's 2021 performance results have been duly summarized in the Annual Report, which includes the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the Company for the year ended 2021. The AFS have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, and have been audited by the external auditors who expressed an unqualified opinion on the aforementioned financial statements. The Annual Report is posted in the Company's website.
Agenda Item No. 5: General ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and the Management from the date of the last annual stockholders' meeting up to the date of this meeting
The Company's performance in 2021, as detailed in the Annual Report, is attributed to the strategic directions and key policies set by the Board of Directors which were effectively executed and complied with by management in conformance with good corporate governance and ethical best practices.
Agenda Item No. 6: Election of Directors for 2022-2023
The Company's Nomination Committee has pre-screened the list of candidates for directors. Their proven competence, expertise and qualifications based on current regulatory standards, will help sustain the Company's solid performance for the benefit of all its shareholders.
Agenda Item No. 7: Appointment of External Auditor
Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board concurred with the recommendation to re-appoint R. R. TAN & ASSOCIATES, CPAs as the Company's external auditors for the fiscal year 2021. R. R. TAN & ASSOCIATES, CPAs is one of the leading auditing firms in the country and is duly accredited with the SEC.
