Transpacific Broadband International : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

Rationale for Agenda Items:



Agenda Item No. 3: Approval of Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting Held on

October 13, 2021

The Minutes of the annual stockholders' meeting held on October 13, 2021 were prepared within the period prescribed by pertinent laws, rules and regulations. The results of the annual stockholders' meeting were also disclosed with The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. immediately after the annual meeting. The Board of Directors recommends the shareholders to consider subject minutes for approval on October 13, 2021.



Agenda Item No. 4: Approval of the Annual Report for the Year 2021

The Company's 2021 performance results have been duly summarized in the Annual Report, which includes the Audited Financial Statements (AFS) of the Company for the year ended 2021. The AFS have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, and have been audited by the external auditors who expressed an unqualified opinion on the aforementioned financial statements. The Annual Report is posted in the Company's website.



Agenda Item No. 5: General ratification of the acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and the Management from the date of the last annual stockholders' meeting up to the date of this meeting

The Company's performance in 2021, as detailed in the Annual Report, is attributed to the strategic directions and key policies set by the Board of Directors which were effectively executed and complied with by management in conformance with good corporate governance and ethical best practices.



Agenda Item No. 6: Election of Directors for 2022-2023

The Company's Nomination Committee has pre-screened the list of candidates for directors. Their proven competence, expertise and qualifications based on current regulatory standards, will help sustain the Company's solid performance for the benefit of all its shareholders.



Agenda Item No. 7: Appointment of External Auditor

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board concurred with the recommendation to re-appoint R. R. TAN & ASSOCIATES, CPAs as the Company's external auditors for the fiscal year 2021. R. R. TAN & ASSOCIATES, CPAs is one of the leading auditing firms in the country and is duly accredited with the SEC.