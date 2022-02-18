Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Transpaco Limited
  News
  Summary
    TPC   ZAE000007480

TRANSPACO LIMITED

(TPC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Transpaco : Resignation of director

02/18/2022 | 11:22am EST
Transpaco Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1951/000799/06) Share Code: TPC ISIN number: ZAE000007480 ("Transpaco" or "the company")

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

In terms of section 3.59b of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that Ms Bonge Yandiswa Mkhondo has resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the Transpaco board and the committees on which she served with effect from 17 February 2022.

The board would like to thank Ms Mkhondo for her contribution to the Transpaco Group during her tenure.

Johannesburg

18 February 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

