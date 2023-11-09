Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (“Q2 Fiscal 2024”).

Primit Parikh, Transphorm’s CEO and Co-Founder, commented, “In Q2 Fiscal 2024 we saw strong sequential and year-over-year product sales growth accompanied by improved gross margin that nearly doubled year-over-year. We were pleased with the continued growth of our pipeline and our design wins, highlighted by record growth in high-power design wins. We anticipate continued strong growth in product revenue in our third fiscal quarter as we realize the benefits of converting our burgeoning design-ins into revenue generating contracts.”

Dr. Parikh continued, “Importantly, we engaged BofA Securities to advance our previously announced strategic review process, and we are continuing this process as we seek to enhance stockholder value, pursuing multiple options that include the potential merger or sale of the company.”

Key Business Highlights

  • Reported total revenue of $5.0 million for Q2 Fiscal 2024, an increase of 36.5% over the same quarter last year and a decrease of 15% from the prior quarter.
  • Product revenue was $3.55 million in the quarter, exceeding the Company’s expectations, with an increase of 12% from the same quarter last year and 18% over the prior quarter. Government revenue was $1.46 million in the quarter versus $2.9 million in the prior quarter.
  • Gross margin in the quarter was 23.4%, exceeding the Company’s expectations, with an increase of 11.5% year-over-year, while down from 35.5% in the prior quarter due to lower mix of government contract revenue.
  • Continued to grow its 5-year pipeline opportunity—now at over $475 million, of which about 70% is in high power, and also up 5% from the Company’s previous update in August 2023. With traction in design-ins and opportunities entering or nearing production, the Company expects a continuation of its sequential product revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Became the first and only GaN company to surpass 200 billion field operation hours for GaN products, including both low power and high power.
  • Announced the publication of the Company’s white paper, The Fundamental Advantages of D-Mode GaN in Cascode Configuration. The paper lays out how Transphorm’s normally-off D-Mode platform design harnesses GaN’s natural benefits, whereas E-Mode designs must make certain performance compromises.
  • The Company’s GaN became the first to demonstrate a short circuit robustness milestone key to motor drive and automotive EV inverter applications.
  • Closed common stock only $7.94 million Rights Offering at $3.30 per share.

High Power Segment Update – Continued Leadership of Transphorm in GaN

  • Increased total design-ins for higher power (300 watt – 7.5 kilowatt) to over 100 (with over 35 in production), an increase of more than 30% from the Company’s previous update in August 2023, with an estimated 75% plus conversion rate in the markets from design-in to in production.
  • Breakthrough production win with solar inverter player - Announced Transphorm’s GaN platform powers the world’s first integrated photovoltaic (PV) systems from DAH Solar Co., Ltd. (Anhui Daheng New Energy Technology Co., LTD.), enabling it to produce smaller, lighter, and more reliable solar panel systems that also offer higher overall power generation with lower energy consumption.
  • Introduced three SuperGaN® FETs in surface mount devices (SMD) TOLL packages supporting higher power applications operating within an average range of 1 to 3 kilowatts typically found in high performance segments such as computing (AI, server, telecom, data center), energy and industrial (PV inverters, servo motors), and other broad industrial markets.
  • Expanded the Company’s package option portfolio launching the SuperGaN® TOLT FET with an on-resistance of 72 milliohms, the industry’s first top-side cooled surface mount GaN device in the JEDEC-standard (MO-332) TOLT package.
  • Another first for Transphorm GaN is the initial sampling of the TO-247-4 lead package (drop in with Si and SiC solutions), with recent internal tests demonstrating 25% lower losses versus similar SiC -MOSFET offerings from a global top-3 supplier, thereby increasing the socket penetration opportunities with new and existing solutions.
  • Transphorm is actively engaged with multiple global customer partners for high power GaN in these new surface mount packages, a global leader in the microinverter space, lead customers in server and storage power, an innovative manufacturer for off-grid power solutions and a leader in satellite communications.
  • Released 300W and 600W Electric 2 and 3-wheeler charger power supply designs and successfully designed into 2 of the top 5 India OEMs in 2-wheeler battery chargers.

Low Power Segment Update – Transphorm Enables Superior Performance

  • Increased total design-ins for power adapters and fast chargers (< 300 watt) to over 115 (with over 30 in production), an increase in ongoing design-ins of 15% from the Company’s previous update in August 2023.
  • Expanded the Company’s System-In-Package (SiP) strategy to over five IC partners, to enable faster growth in this segment.
  • Continued to expand sockets at two of the top three world-wide laptop OEMs in multiple power levels – both at 65W and higher range from 100W to 360W.

Cameron McAulay, Transphorm’s CFO, said, “We significantly outperformed our gross margin expectations this quarter at 23%, and we continue to progress toward our long-term model of gross margins in excess of 40%. Additionally, we meaningfully reduced cash burn from $6.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to $5.1 million for Q2 Fiscal 2024, and we continue to have zero debt on our balance sheet, which puts us in a strong position to secure additional non-dilutive funding.”

Q2 Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased $1.3 million, or 36.5%, to $5.0 million for Q2 Fiscal 2024 from $3.7 million for the same period in 2022 (“Q2 Fiscal 2023”). Product Revenue increased by $0.5 million, or 18% from Q1 Fiscal 2024 and increased by $0.4 million, or 12%, from Q2 Fiscal 2023. Government contract revenue was up $1.0 million year-over-year and down $1.4 million from the prior quarter.

Operating expenses were $7.7 million in Q2 Fiscal 2024, compared to $8.9 million in the previous quarter and $5.9 million in Q2 Fiscal 2023. Q2 Fiscal 2024 operating expenses consisted of R&D expenses of $3.0 million and SG&A expenses of $4.7 million. Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $6.4 million in Q2 Fiscal 2024, a decrease compared to the previous quarter and up from $5.2 million in Q2 Fiscal 2023.

Net loss for Q2 Fiscal 2024 was ($7.1) million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to net loss of ($7.4) million, or ($0.22) per share, in the prior quarter, and net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.10) per share, in Q2 Fiscal 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA for Q2 Fiscal 2024 was ($5.0) million, or ($0.08) per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of ($4.5) million, or ($0.08) per share, in the prior quarter, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of ($4.6) million, or ($0.08) per share, in Q2 Fiscal 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023, were $6.2 million.

Transphorm, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,152

 

 

$

15,527

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

500

 

Accounts receivable

 

4,571

 

 

 

4,396

 

Inventory

 

9,776

 

 

 

8,406

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

1,426

 

 

 

1,859

 

Total current assets

 

21,925

 

 

 

30,688

 

Property and equipment, net

 

7,857

 

 

 

7,890

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,719

 

 

 

3,033

 

Goodwill

 

963

 

 

 

1,079

 

Intangible assets, net

 

173

 

 

 

321

 

Investment in joint venture

 

 

 

 

715

 

Other assets

 

652

 

 

 

726

 

Total assets

 

34,289

 

 

$

44,452

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

6,198

 

 

$

7,895

 

Accrued interest

 

 

 

 

180

 

Unfunded commitment in joint venture

 

59

 

 

 

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

1,557

 

 

 

1,458

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

525

 

 

 

404

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

 

 

12,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

8,339

 

 

 

21,937

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

2,259

 

 

 

2,670

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

 

230

 

Total liabilities

 

10,598

 

 

 

24,837

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

255,249

 

 

 

230,272

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(229,424

)

 

 

(209,236

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(2,140

)

 

 

(1,427

)

Total Stockholders’ equity

 

23,691

 

 

 

19,615

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

34,289

 

 

$

44,452

 

Transphorm, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

September 30,

2023

 

June 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

Revenue, net

$

5,010

 

 

$

5,883

 

 

$

3,670

 

 

$

10,893

 

 

$

8,826

 

Cost of goods sold

 

3,836

 

 

 

3,795

 

 

 

3,232

 

 

 

7,631

 

 

 

7,282

 

Gross profit

 

1,174

 

 

 

2,088

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

3,262

 

 

 

1,544

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

3,022

 

 

 

2,869

 

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

5,891

 

 

 

3,570

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,708

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

1,066

 

 

 

3,190

 

 

 

2,149

 

General and administrative

 

2,942

 

 

 

4,516

 

 

 

3,044

 

 

 

7,458

 

 

 

6,361

 

Total operating expenses

 

7,672

 

 

 

8,867

 

 

 

5,940

 

 

 

16,539

 

 

 

12,080

 

Loss from operations

 

(6,498

)

 

 

(6,779

)

 

 

(5,502

)

 

 

(13,277

)

 

 

(10,536

)

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

366

 

Loss in joint venture

 

721

 

 

 

860

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

1,581

 

 

 

1,266

 

Other income, net

 

(90

)

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

(290

)

 

 

(820

)

Loss before tax expense

 

(7,129

)

 

 

(7,447

)

 

 

(5,995

)

 

 

(14,576

)

 

 

(11,348

)

Tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(7,129

)

 

$

(7,447

)

 

$

(5,995

)

 

$

(14,576

)

 

$

(11,348

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deemed dividend related to warrant modification and issuance of Inducement Warrants

 

 

 

 

5,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,612

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(7,129

)

 

$

(13,059

)

 

$

(5,995

)

 

$

(20,188

)

 

$

(11,348

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.20

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

61,138,691

 

 

 

59,264,378

 

 

 

56,619,662

 

 

 

61,071,729

 

 

 

55,518,297

 

Transphorm, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

September 30,

2023

 

June 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

GAAP net loss

$

(7,129

)

 

$

(7,447

)

 

$

(5,995

)

 

$

(14,576

)

 

$

(11,348

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

914

 

 

 

2,003

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

2,916

 

 

 

1,219

 

Depreciation

 

269

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

465

 

 

 

317

 

Amortization

 

74

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

148

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

 

Total other expense, net

 

631

 

 

 

668

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

1,299

 

 

 

812

 

Total adjustments to GAAP net loss

 

2,151

 

 

 

2,941

 

 

 

1,368

 

 

 

5,091

 

 

 

2,496

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,978

)

 

$

(4,506

)

 

$

(4,627

)

 

$

(9,485

)

 

$

(8,852

)

GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.20

)

Adjustment

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

0.04

 

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

61,138,691

 

 

 

59,264,378

 

 

 

56,619,662

 

 

 

61,071,729

 

 

 

55,518,297

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

September 30,

2023

 

June 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 30,

2022

GAAP operating expenses

$

7,672

 

$

8,867

 

$

5,940

 

$

16,539

 

$

12,080

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

819

 

 

 

1,865

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

2,685

 

 

 

1,126

 

Depreciation

 

98

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

197

 

 

 

191

 

Amortization

 

74

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

148

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

263

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments to GAAP operating expenses

 

1,254

 

 

 

2,038

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

3,293

 

 

 

1,465

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

6,418

 

 

$

6,829

 

 

$

5,187

 

 

$

13,246

 

 

$

10,615

 

Transphorm, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited), (in thousands)

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(14,576

)

 

$

(11,348

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Provision for inventory

 

139

 

 

 

56

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

613

 

 

 

465

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

 

268

 

 

 

286

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

263

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,916

 

 

 

1,219

 

Interest cost

 

 

 

 

4

 

Gain on sale of equipment

 

(48

)

 

 

(110

)

Loss in joint venture

 

1,581

 

 

 

1,266

 

Changes in fair value of derivative instruments

 

171

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(437

)

 

 

941

 

Inventory

 

(1,509

)

 

 

(2,692

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

426

 

 

 

(97

)

Other assets

 

74

 

 

 

(521

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

 

(2,615

)

 

 

904

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

 

 

(83

)

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

99

 

 

 

160

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(245

)

 

 

(263

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(12,880

)

 

 

(9,813

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(590

)

 

 

(4,026

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

 

48

 

 

 

110

 

Investment in joint venture

 

(807

)

 

 

(1,537

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,349

)

 

 

(5,453

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercise

 

 

 

 

56

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

9,936

 

 

 

16,000

 

Cost associated with issuance of common stock

 

(117

)

 

 

(280

)

Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

 

(288

)

 

 

(6

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants

 

7,263

 

 

 

 

Loan repayment

 

(12,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

4,794

 

 

 

15,770

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(440

)

 

 

(443

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(9,875

)

 

 

61

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

16,027

 

 

 

33,935

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

6,152

 

 

$

33,996

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,152

 

 

$

33,496

 

Restricted cash

 

 

 

 

500

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

6,152

 

 

$

33,996

 

 