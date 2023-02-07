Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Transphorm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGAN   US89386L1008

TRANSPHORM, INC.

(TGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
4.310 USD   +2.38%
02/06Transphorm To Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Business Update Call On February 14th At 5 : 00pm ET
BU
01/12Transphorm to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/11Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transphorm Designed into Worldwide Top 3 Laptop Maker for 65W USB-C PD GaN Power Adapter

02/07/2023 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Product Teardown Reveals Transphorm SuperGaN® FET Technology Used in HP 65W USB-C PD/PPS Dual Output Power Adapter

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today announced that its GaN technology was used in a Hewlett Packard USB-C PD/PPS power adapter. This design-win solidifies Transphorm’s GaN FET technology in the low and mid-power adapter space from 25 watts to 350 watts.

SuperGaN® Technology Difference

The HP power adapter uses Transphorm’s SuperGaN Gen IV TP65H300G4LSG 650V GaN FET. The technology offers the ease of designability and high reliability with high performance that have become synonymous with Transphorm GaN devices.

Further, Transphorm recently completed over 100 billion hours of field reliability data, with a failure-in-time (FIT) rate of < 0.05. These statistics encompass a broad spectrum of power levels including mission critical applications from 25 watts through to 3.6 kilowatts.

Previously, it has been verified that, when compared to a larger die (e.g., 175 mOhm) e-mode GaN device, Transphorm’s smaller die (i.e., 240 mOhm) SuperGaN FET showed lower on resistance rise (23%) at 150°C and higher performance at 50% and 100% (full) power, owing to the inherent performance benefits of the platform.

“This is an important design-win for Transphorm as customers see the benefits of our dedication to quality and reliability with top performance, which is now being embraced by tier 1 customers like HP,” said Tushar Dhayagude, VP, Field Applications & Technical Sales, Transphorm. “Our GaN FETs are agnostic to controllers with integrated and off-the-shelf drivers resulting in the ease of design and drivability which is now becoming more and more important as we continue to gain adoption in different markets, in both low-power and high-power segments.”

The HP teardown can be found here: https://www.chargerlab.com/teardown-of-hp-65w-dual-usb-c-gan-power-adapter/

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TRANSPHORM, INC.
02/06Transphorm To Announce Fiscal 2023 T : 00pm ET
BU
01/12Transphorm to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/11Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023
PU
01/05Transphorm Releases Compact 240W Power Adapter Reference Design with Industry's Only Hi..
BU
01/05Transphorm, Inc. Releases Compact 240W Power Adapter Reference Design with High Perform..
CI
2022Transphorm, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transphorm, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transphorm Releases New GaN FET Reliability Ratings, Now Segmented by Power Level
BU
2022Transphorm to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conference
BU
2022Transphorm Expands Footprint with GaN Application Lab in China
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPHORM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,74x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TRANSPHORM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transphorm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,31 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Rivas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Primit A. Parikh President & Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Mcaulay Chief Financial Officer
Umesh K. Mishra Director & Chief Technology Officer
Likun Shen Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPHORM, INC.-20.77%244
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.31%519 000
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.28%453 890
BROADCOM INC.6.88%251 275
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.33%164 023
QUALCOMM, INC.20.91%148 217