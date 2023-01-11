Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023

Preview of Powerics' GaN-based power charger-a 65W USB-PD charger with two output ports (Type C & Type A) delivering a power density of 16.84 Watts per cubic inch.

The charger uses Transphorm's TP65H300G4LSG device, a 650V 240 mꭥ SuperGaN® FET in a PQFN88package, and Silanna Semiconductor's SZ1130 ACF controller. Notably, Powerics' product developmentpartner MosChip Technologies managed development of the PCBA and enclosure design (including mechanical accessories) as well as design validation and certification.