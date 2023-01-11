Advanced search
    TGAN   US89386L1008

TRANSPHORM, INC.

(TGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00:53 2023-01-11 pm EST
5.010 USD   +2.87%
Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023

01/11/2023 | 12:37pm EST
MEDIA ADVISORY

Who: Powerics, a Hyderabad-based stealth mode startup developing one of India's first GaN powered chargers, and Transphorm, a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance GaN power conversion products.
What:

Preview of Powerics' GaN-based power charger-a 65W USB-PD charger with two output ports (Type C & Type A) delivering a power density of 16.84 Watts per cubic inch.

The charger uses Transphorm's TP65H300G4LSG device, a 650V 240 mꭥ SuperGaN® FET in a PQFN88package, and Silanna Semiconductor's SZ1130 ACF controller. Notably, Powerics' product developmentpartner MosChip Technologies managed development of the PCBA and enclosure design (including mechanical accessories) as well as design validation and certification.

Why: Gallium Nitride (GaN) is the wide bandgap technology powering a broad spectrum of next generation power conversion systems. Specifically, Transphorm's GaN platform is known to deliver up to 99% power efficiency, with 50% higher power density and up to 20% lower overall power system costs when compared to alternative silicon-based solutions. As a result, a GaN-based power IC serves as a highly attractive power conversion solution for mobile fast chargers and other consumer electronics seeking reliable, fast, and powerful performance in small packages.
When: January 10 - 12, 2023
Where:

International VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Conference (VLSID 2023)
Novotel, HICC, Hyderabad
Hall 4, Block B, Booth 54 (Transphorm)

About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN), a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

###

Press Contact
Heather Ailara
211 Communications
+1.973.567.6040

Attachments

Disclaimer

Transphorm Technology Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 17:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPHORM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 276 M 276 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TRANSPHORM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transphorm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,87 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Rivas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Primit A. Parikh President & Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Mcaulay Chief Financial Officer
Umesh K. Mishra Director & Chief Technology Officer
Likun Shen Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPHORM, INC.-13.24%276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED8.36%413 796
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.94%391 520
BROADCOM INC.3.18%240 255
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.94%161 911
QUALCOMM, INC.4.25%131 056