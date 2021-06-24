Transphorm : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQX: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, today announced financial results for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021, which reflects the Company’s new fiscal year-end period.
Revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 increased 20% sequentially to $2.4 million due to record product sales driven by the expanding adoption of Transphorm’s GaN devices for power conversion applications. This compares to revenue of $2.0 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021 and $1.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of the year ended March 31, 2020. For the full fiscal year 2021, revenue was $12.7 million, compared to $12.5 million in the full fiscal year 2020.
Operating expenses on a GAAP basis were $5.2 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $4.5 million in the prior quarter and $5.1 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Fiscal fourth quarter 2021 operating expenses consisted of R&D expenses of $1.8 million and SG&A expenses of $3.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.5 million, compared with non-GAAP operating expenses of $3.7 million in the prior quarter and $4.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020.
GAAP net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was ($6.6) million, or ($0.16) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.13) per share, in the prior quarter and a GAAP net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.13) per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 was ($5.2) million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of ($4.7) million, or ($0.13) per share, in the prior quarter and a non-GAAP net loss of ($6.1) million, or ($0.19) per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020.
For the full fiscal year 2021, GAAP net loss was ($20.3) million, or ($0.56) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of ($13.1) million, or ($0.45) per share, for the full fiscal year 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the full fiscal year 2021 was ($15.5) million, or ($0.42) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of ($13.6) million, or ($0.47) per share, in the full fiscal year 2020.
Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $9.5 million, compared to $14.6 million as of March 31, 2020.
Commenting on the current fiscal first quarter of 2022, Transphorm’s President and Co-founder, Primit Parikh, stated, “Following our strong results and record product revenue in the March quarter, we have continued to secure new design wins and experience growing customer demand for Transphorm’s GaN power devices. Throughout the current quarter our team has been focused on ramping both volume production shipments and future capacity, and we remain on track toward our goal of having the capacity to ship more than 1 million GaN devices for Adapters per month by the end of calendar 2021. We are also continuing to leverage the field-proven reliability, quality and performance of Transphorm’s devices to extend our market leading position in GaN products for high-power applications, including gaming, crypto-mining and data centers – for which Transphorm’s latest Gen 5 product will also be commercially released in the coming quarter.”
Change of Fiscal Year
As previously announced, Transphorm recently completed the change of the Company’s fiscal year end from December 31 to March 31. This change was implemented as part of the Company’s preparations for a planned application to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market in the second half of calendar 2021.
Recent Business Update Conference Call
There will be no conference call associated with today’s press release. The Company encourages interested parties to access the previously hosted business update conference call held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A replay and the supporting presentation materials from the May 18 conference call is available in the Investors section of Transphorm’s website at www.transphormusa.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Transphorm believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Transphorm believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Transphorm’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Transphorm’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization and change in fair value of promissory note.
A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company’s planned application to uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company’s technology and anticipated product offerings, industry acceptance of GaN technology, and the Company’s pipeline and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to Transphorm’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of Transphorm to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Transphorm, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (audited)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,500
$
14,694
Accounts receivable, net, including related parties
1,618
844
Inventory
2,223
1,627
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
953
1,061
Total current assets
14,294
18,226
Property and equipment, net
1,360
1,324
Goodwill
1,302
1,397
Intangible assets, net
914
988
Other assets
274
291
Total assets
$
18,144
$
22,226
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
3,140
$
3,182
Deferred revenue
505
674
Development loan
10,000
10,000
Revolving credit facility, including accrued interest
10,150
10,153
Unfunded commitment to joint venture
1,866
1,466
Accrued payroll and benefits
1,410
1,215
Total current liabilities
27,071
26,690
Promissory note
16,128
15,392
Total liabilities
43,199
42,082
Total stockholders’ deficit
(25,055
)
(19,856
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
18,144
$
22,226
Transphorm, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Twelve Months Ended March 31,
2021
(audited)
2020
(unaudited)
2021
(unaudited)
2020
(unaudited)
Revenue, net, including related parties
$
2,425
$
1,100
$
12,696
$
12,505
Operating expenses:
Cost of goods sold
1,788
1,455
7,015
6,543
Research and development
1,780
1,466
5,898
7,430
Sales and marketing
663
518
2,319
2,276
General and administrative
2,733
3,092
9,969
8,447
Total operating expenses
6,964
6,531
25,201
24,696
Loss from operations
(4,539
)
(5,431
)
(12,505
)
(12,191
)
Interest expense
187
189
758
760
Loss in joint venture
1,468
1,419
6,885
3,995
Changes in fair value of promissory note
699
(2,321
)
2,093
(2,187
)
Other income, net
(314
)
(531
)
(1,940
)
(1,659
)
Loss before tax expense
(6,579
)
(4,187
)
(20,301
)
(13,100
)
Tax expense
—
—
—
—
Net loss
$
(6,579
)
$
(4,187
)
$
(20,301
)
$
(13,100
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.45
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
40,274,660
31,912,170
36,571,712
29,093,258
Transphorm, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
(audited)
2020
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(6,579
)
$
(4,187
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Inventory write-off
7
169
Depreciation and amortization
197
236
Recovery from doubtful accounts
(48
)
—
Stock-based compensation
513
132
Interest cost
187
189
Gain on sale of equipment
(40
)
—
Loss in joint venture
1,468
1,419
Changes in fair value of promissory note
699
(2,321
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(690
)
(668
)
Inventory
(603
)
(264
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
108
(603
)
Other assets
17
9
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(195
)
(179
)
Deferred revenue
(169
)
—
Accrued payroll and benefits
195
(83
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(4,933
)
(6,151
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(164
)
—
Investment in joint venture
(968
)
(1,548
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,132
)
(1,548
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from sale of equipment
4
—
Proceeds from stock option exercise
2
18
Payment for repurchase of common stock
—
(211
)
Loan repayment
—
(50
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering cost
950
19,741
Net cash provided by financing activities
956
19,498
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(85
)
(26
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(5,194
)
11,773
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
14,694
2,875
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
9,500
$
14,648
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest expense paid
$
153
$
—
Supplemental non-cash financing activity:
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock in connection with the Reverse Merger
$
—
$
85,658
Transphorm, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net loss
$
(6,579
)
$
(4,712
)
$
(4,187
)
$
(20,301
)
$
(13,100
)
Adjustments:
Stock based compensation
513
705
132
1,906
555
Depreciation
123
130
133
499
553
Amortization
74
74
103
296
593
Changes in fair value of promissory note
699
(927
)
(2,321
)
2,093
(2,187
)
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss
1,409
(18
)
(1,953
)
4,794
(486
)
Non-GAAP net loss
(5,170
)
(4,730
)
(6,140
)
(15,507
)
(13,586
)
GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.56
)
$
(0.45
)
Adjustment
0.03
-
(0.06
)
0.14
(0.02
)
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.42
)
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted