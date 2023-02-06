Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Transphorm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGAN   US89386L1008

TRANSPHORM, INC.

(TGAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
4.210 USD   -5.39%
08:32aTransphorm To Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results And Host Business Update Call On February 14th At 5 : 00pm ET
BU
01/12Transphorm to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/11Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transphorm to Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Business Update Call on February 14th at 5:00pm ET

02/06/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2023 fiscal third quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:

Transphorm Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter

Full Year Financial Results

Date:

Tuesday February 14, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96fcfbf16b2f44e4891e095c0e9e3890

Investors and analysts will receive a unique dial-in number and PIN number, once registered.

A replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a audio replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call and through February 21, 2023.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TRANSPHORM, INC.
08:32aTransphorm To Announce Fiscal 2023 T : 00pm ET
BU
01/12Transphorm to Present at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
01/11Transphorm : Powerics to Preview GaN Power Charger with Transphorm FETs at VLSID 2023
PU
01/05Transphorm Releases Compact 240W Power Adapter Reference Design with Industry's Only Hi..
BU
01/05Transphorm, Inc. Releases Compact 240W Power Adapter Reference Design with High Perform..
CI
2022Transphorm, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transphorm, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Transphorm Releases New GaN FET Reliability Ratings, Now Segmented by Power Level
BU
2022Transphorm to Present at Upcoming December Investor Conference
BU
2022Transphorm Expands Footprint with GaN Application Lab in China
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPHORM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,3 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 238 M 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TRANSPHORM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Transphorm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,21 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 87,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Rivas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Primit A. Parikh President & Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Mcaulay Chief Financial Officer
Umesh K. Mishra Director & Chief Technology Officer
Likun Shen Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPHORM, INC.-22.61%238
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.38%519 271
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED20.85%469 760
BROADCOM INC.6.88%249 737
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.33%165 192
QUALCOMM, INC.22.81%150 547