Transphorm to Announce Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Business Update Call on February 14th at 5:00pm ET

Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2023 fiscal third quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Transphorm Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Full Year Financial Results Date: Tuesday February 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96fcfbf16b2f44e4891e095c0e9e3890

Investors and analysts will receive a unique dial-in number and PIN number, once registered.

A replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Additionally, a audio replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the call and through February 21, 2023.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

