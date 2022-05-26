Log in
    TGAN   US89386L1008

TRANSPHORM, INC.

(TGAN)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.060 USD   -7.33%
Transphorm to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences
BU
B. Riley Trims Transphorm's Price Target to $9 from $10, Notes Sector Multiple Compression; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
TRANSCRIPT : Transphorm, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
Transphorm to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences

05/26/2022 | 08:33am EDT
Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TGAN)— an innovative design pioneer and global supplier of efficient, high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that the Company will participate in three investor conferences during the month of June 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Format and Dates: Virtual, June 1, 2022

Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference
Format and Dates: Virtual, June 1, 2022

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Format and Dates: In-person, June 7-9, 2022
Presentation: Cameron McAulay, CFO, will present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:10 AM
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/tgan/2091090
Location: Boston, MA

Transphorm leadership will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your respective conference representative or by emailing KCSA Strategic Communications: transphorm@kcsa.com. For more information, presentations, and webcasts for these and other Company events, please visit the Events section of the Transphorm IR website.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Mario A. Rivas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Primit A. Parikh President & Chief Operating Officer
Cameron Mcaulay Chief Financial Officer
Umesh K. Mishra Director & Chief Technology Officer
Julian Humphreys Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPHORM, INC.-36.75%270
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.80%459 830
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.28%425 056
BROADCOM INC.-20.10%217 055
INTEL CORPORATION-18.06%172 541
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.79%156 772