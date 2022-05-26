Transphorm to Participate in June 2022 Investor Conferences

Transphorm, Inc. (“Transphorm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TGAN)— an innovative design pioneer and global supplier of efficient, high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today that the Company will participate in three investor conferences during the month of June 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Format and Dates: Virtual, June 1, 2022

Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference

Format and Dates: Virtual, June 1, 2022

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Format and Dates: In-person, June 7-9, 2022

Presentation: Cameron McAulay, CFO, will present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 9:10 AM

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/tgan/2091090

Location: Boston, MA

Transphorm leadership will be available during these events for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to your respective conference representative or by emailing KCSA Strategic Communications: transphorm@kcsa.com. For more information, presentations, and webcasts for these and other Company events, please visit the Events section of the Transphorm IR website.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005294/en/