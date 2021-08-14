Log in
    532349   INE688A01022

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

532349
Reducing Wastage in the Supply Chain: Mantra for Success

08/14/2021 | 07:02am EDT
A feature story by Logistics Insider, in conversation with Mr. Jasjit Sethi, CEO, TCI Supply Chain Solutions to discuss the importance of forecasting for the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

'Foremost in a supply chain is forecasting be it demand or production followed by the bottlenecks of material, production and logistics', said Mr. Sethi.

He added, 'The tools we use first is digitalisation of almost every supply chain, done in-house
even of most scattered supply chain, providing a glass pipeline from source to consumption. This
forms the basis of decision making for inventory, logistics, and alternative sources.

Along with the digital, the physical network also has to be in sync and as agile -'Logistics at
the speed of data' is the world we are trying to build. Having said that, logistics is not a race but
a rally: predictable, safe with incremental and sustainable improvements over time.'

IDENTIFYING AREAS OF COST SAVINGS

There are four areas in the entire supply chain that form the core of the supply chain that can lead to more savings through better management.

These four primary categories where cost-savings can occur are:

Disclaimer

TCI - Transport Corporation of India Limited published this content on 14 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 32 841 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2022 1 933 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 595 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 33 809 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 375
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Transport Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 437,45 INR
Average target price 463,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Agarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Dharmpal P. Agarwal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Ashish Kumar Tiwari Group Chief Financial Officer
Archana Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pramod Kumar Jain Group HOD-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED74.04%455
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION9.34%148 554
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.89%76 152
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION13.21%66 416
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.01%48 439
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN43.37%26 622