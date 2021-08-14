Reducing Wastage in the Supply Chain: Mantra for Success

A feature story by Logistics Insider, in conversation with Mr. Jasjit Sethi, CEO, TCI Supply Chain Solutions to discuss the importance of forecasting for the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

'Foremost in a supply chain is forecasting be it demand or production followed by the bottlenecks of material, production and logistics', said Mr. Sethi.

He added, 'The tools we use first is digitalisation of almost every supply chain, done in-house

even of most scattered supply chain, providing a glass pipeline from source to consumption. This

forms the basis of decision making for inventory, logistics, and alternative sources.

Along with the digital, the physical network also has to be in sync and as agile -'Logistics at

the speed of data' is the world we are trying to build. Having said that, logistics is not a race but

a rally: predictable, safe with incremental and sustainable improvements over time.'

IDENTIFYING AREAS OF COST SAVINGS

There are four areas in the entire supply chain that form the core of the supply chain that can lead to more savings through better management.

These four primary categories where cost-savings can occur are: