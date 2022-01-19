Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Transport Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532349   INE688A01022

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(532349)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Transport of India : Dividend Updates

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
19th January, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Ltd.

The Listing Department,

The Department of Corporate Services,

"Exchange Plaza",

Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Symbol: TCI

Scrip Code: 532349

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th January, 2022

Sub: Intimation for consideration of Interim Dividend

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation of our letter dated 28th December 2021, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 27, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company may also consider payment of 2nd interim dividend, if any for financial year 2021-22 in the said meeting.

If declared, the Record Date for the purpose would be Friday, February 4, 2022, as decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges.

This notice may be taken as our disclosure as required under relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.

Thanking you

Disclaimer

TCI - Transport Corporation of India Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 002 M 442 M 442 M
Net income 2022 2 581 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
Net Debt 2022 490 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 59 877 M 803 M 802 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 375
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Transport Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 774,75 INR
Average target price 704,67 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Agarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Dharmpal P. Agarwal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Ashish Kumar Tiwari Group Chief Financial Officer
Archana Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pramod Kumar Jain Group HOD-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED3.71%803
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.51%158 321
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.07%87 619
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.11%73 050
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-7.36%70 151
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN0.00%26 711