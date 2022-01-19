Transport of India : Dividend Updates

19th January, 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd. The Listing Department, The Department of Corporate Services, "Exchange Plaza", Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Symbol: TCI Scrip Code: 532349 Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref: Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th January, 2022

Sub: Intimation for consideration of Interim Dividend

In continuation of our letter dated 28th December 2021, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 27, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company may also consider payment of 2nd interim dividend, if any for financial year 2021-22 in the said meeting.

If declared, the Record Date for the purpose would be Friday, February 4, 2022, as decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges.

This notice may be taken as our disclosure as required under relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.

Thanking you