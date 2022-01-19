Transport of India : Dividend Updates

|
19th January, 2022
|
|
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
|
BSE Ltd.
|
The Listing Department,
|
The Department of Corporate Services,
|
"Exchange Plaza",
|
Phiroz Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Dalal Street,
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Scrip Symbol: TCI
|
Scrip Code: 532349
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
Ref: Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 27th January, 2022
Sub: Intimation for consideration of Interim Dividend
Dear Sir/Madam,
In continuation of our letter dated 28th December 2021, regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on January 27, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company may also consider payment of 2nd interim dividend, if any for financial year 2021-22 in the said meeting.
If declared, the Record Date for the purpose would be Friday, February 4, 2022, as decided in due consultation with the Stock Exchanges.
This notice may be taken as our disclosure as required under relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Hope you shall find the same in order and request you to take it on your records.
Thanking you
Disclaimer
TCI - Transport Corporation of India Limited published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.