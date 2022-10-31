Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Transport Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532349   INE688A01022

TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(532349)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
751.20 INR   +2.45%
06:22aTransport Of India : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06:19aTransport Corporation of India Sees Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
10/29Transport Corporation of India Limited Declares Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023, Payable on 28 November 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transport of India : Newspaper Advertisements

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31st October, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai- 400001

Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532349

Scrip Symbol: TCI

Sub: Newspaper cutting of financials published for the period ended 30th September, 2022

Dear Sir/Madam,

We are forwarding herewith copies of newspaper cuttings of the above financials as published in the following newspapers:

Particulars

Date of Publishing

Business Line (English)

31.10.2022

Nava Telangana (Regional Language)

31.10.2022

This will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.tcil.com.

This is for your information and records please.

Thanking you

For Transport Corporation of India Limited

ARCHANA PANDEY

Digitally signed by ARCHANA PANDEY

DN: c=IN, postalCode=122001, st=HARYANA, l=GURGAON, o=Personal, title=3624, serialNumber=4fc3636c92f5b5e60b66c87e262b0 dc54e12312f4df59863cee2ba0d7a2b4312, pseudonym=362420220513173010283, 2.5.4.20=ef10d6f8336fee3ecdd31bbf87b14085ec 2f71cf6cad6082df08051cde801b0f, email=ARCHANA.PANDEY@TCIL.COM, cn=ARCHANA PANDEY

Date: 2022.10.31 15:30:19 +05'30'

Archana Pandey

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl.: As Above

Disclaimer

TCI - Transport Corporation of India Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
06:22aTransport Of India : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06:19aTransport Corporation of India Sees Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
10/29Transport Corporation of India Limited Declares Interim Dividend for Fiscal Year 2023, ..
CI
10/29Transport Corporation of India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
10/28ICRA Keeps A1+ Rating on Transport Corp. of India's Commercial Paper
MT
10/27Transport Of India : Corporate Governance Report 30.09.2022
PU
10/21Transport Of India : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/14Transport Of India : Creating value with ESG
PU
08/09Transport Of India : Transcript of 27th AGM_02.08.2022
PU
08/04Transcript : Transport Corporation of India Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, A..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 068 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2023 3 127 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net cash 2023 2 147 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 0,55%
Capitalization 58 234 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 3 581
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Transport Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 751,20 INR
Average target price 865,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vineet Agarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Dharmpal P. Agarwal Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Ashish Kumar Tiwari Group Chief Financial Officer
Archana Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pramod Kumar Jain Group HOD-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED0.56%707
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-21.15%127 707
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY4.29%80 404
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED10.50%68 635
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-23.03%55 760
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-9.13%12 116