Transport of India : Newspaper Advertisements
31
st October, 2022
Listing Department
Listing Department
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai- 400001
Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 532349
Scrip Symbol: TCI
Sub:
Newspaper cutting of financials published for the period ended 30 th September, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
We are forwarding herewith copies of newspaper cuttings of the above financials as published in the following newspapers:
Particulars
Date of Publishing
Business Line (English)
31.10.2022
Nava Telangana (Regional Language)
31.10.2022
This will also be hosted on the Company's website at www.tcil.com.
This is for your information and records please.
Thanking you
For Transport Corporation of India Limited
Digitally signed by ARCHANA PANDEY
DN: c=IN, postalCode=122001, st=HARYANA, l=GURGAON, o=Personal, title=3624, serialNumber=4fc3636c92f5b5e60b66c87e262b0 dc54e12312f4df59863cee2ba0d7a2b4312, pseudonym=362420220513173010283, 2.5.4.20=ef10d6f8336fee3ecdd31bbf87b14085ec 2f71cf6cad6082df08051cde801b0f, email=ARCHANA.PANDEY@TCIL.COM, cn=ARCHANA PANDEY
Date: 2022.10.31 15:30:19 +05'30'
Archana Pandey
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl.: As Above
Disclaimer
TCI - Transport Corporation of India Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Sales 2023
37 068 M
450 M
450 M
Net income 2023
3 127 M
38,0 M
38,0 M
Net cash 2023
2 147 M
26,1 M
26,1 M
P/E ratio 2023
18,3x
Yield 2023
0,55%
Capitalization
58 234 M
707 M
707 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,51x
EV / Sales 2024
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
3 581
Free-Float
26,4%
Chart TRANSPORT CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
751,20 INR
Average target price
865,71 INR
Spread / Average Target
15,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.