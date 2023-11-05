Transport and Investment Barter Company PSC (Naqel) is a Jordan-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in the provision of a range of transport services and equipment. The Company operates a range of transportation services for consumer and commercial purposes. The Company's services include transport of all types of cargo, customs brokerage, container handling and storage, general cargo enclosed trailers, auto carriers, heavy machinery carriers, vegetable oil tankers, fuel transport, dump trucks and skeletal trailers. The Company holds stakes in Bilad Sham Company for Land Transport and Logistic Services. The Company also invests in the financial, industrial, commercial, trading, agricultural, real estate, tourism, and services sectors.