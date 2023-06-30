Re.: Material fact.Change of principal office address.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is an Argentina-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of public natural gas transportation services and the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. The Company operates gas pipeline system in Latin America. The trunk gas pipeline system of the Company connects the main gas fields in the south and west of Argentina with gas distributors and industrial gas distributors and industrial customers in those areas and in greater Buenos Aires. In addition, it provides midstream services, which mainly consist of the treatment, separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, gathering and transportation of natural gas in reservoirs, as well as gas pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services.