Re.: Material fact.Change of principal office address.
Dear Sirs,
I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs"), in order to report that in its meeting held today, tgs' Board of Directors resolved to change the principal office address, effective as of July 17, 2023, to Edificio Madero Office - Cecilia Grierson 355 piso 26 de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires (translation of principal office address into English: Madero Office - 355 Cecilia Grierson St., 26th floor, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Argentina).
Yours sincerely,
Hernán Diego Flores Gómez
Head of Market Relations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TGS - Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 14:00:06 UTC.