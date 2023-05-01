Re.: Material fact. Tariff increase - Form 6-K

Re.: Material fact. Tariff increase .

Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs"), in order to report that pursuant to the provisions of Law no. 27,541 Decree no. 1020/20 and Decree no. 815/2022; tgs, the Ministry of Economy and the Gas Regulatory National Entity (ENARGAS), on April 24th, 2023, entered into an amendment to the renegotiation transitory agreement called "Renegotiation TransitoryAmendmentAgreement. Transition Tariff Scheme: Transitory Adjustment on the Natural Gas Transportation Tariff" (the "Addendum") which sets for an adjustment of 95% on the natural gas transportation tariffs.

It is worth pointing out that the Addendum was in force on April 29, 2023, as of the publication in the Argentine Official Gazette of Decree no. 250/2023 by which the National Executive Branch ratified the mentioned Addendum.

Yours sincerely,

Hernán Diego Flores Gómez

Head of Market Relations