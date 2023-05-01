Advanced search
    TGSU2   ARP9308R1039

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.

(TGSU2)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
1009.75 ARS   +1.72%
09:57aRe. : Material fact. Tariff increase - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Annual Report and Financial Statements as of the year ended December 31, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03/10Transcript : Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 10, 2023
CI
Re.: Material fact. Tariff increase - Form 6-K

05/01/2023
Re.: Material fact. Tariff increase.

Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs"), in order to report that pursuant to the provisions of Law no. 27,541 Decree no. 1020/20 and Decree no. 815/2022; tgs, the Ministry of Economy and the Gas Regulatory National Entity (ENARGAS), on April 24th, 2023, entered into an amendment to the renegotiation transitory agreement called "Renegotiation TransitoryAmendmentAgreement. Transition Tariff Scheme: Transitory Adjustment on the Natural Gas Transportation Tariff" (the "Addendum") which sets for an adjustment of 95% on the natural gas transportation tariffs.

It is worth pointing out that the Addendum was in force on April 29, 2023, as of the publication in the Argentine Official Gazette of Decree no. 250/2023 by which the National Executive Branch ratified the mentioned Addendum.

Yours sincerely,

Hernán Diego Flores Gómez

Head of Market Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

TGS - Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 13:56:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 218 B 978 M 978 M
Net income 2023 57 444 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2023 44 343 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 781 B 3 510 M 3 510 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 095
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
