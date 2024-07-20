Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. announced the expiration and tender results of the previously-announced offer by the Company to purchase for cash (the "Offer") from each registered holder (each, a "Holder" and, collectively, the "Holders") any and all of its outstanding 6.750% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes") issued by the Company under the indenture dated as of May 2, 2018 (the "Indenture"). The Company has been advised that, as of the Expiration Date, U.S.$299,439,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, or approximately 63.67% of the Notes outstanding, have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Offer. Additionally, U.S.$150,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, or approximately 0.03% of the Notes outstanding have been tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.

The Company has accepted for purchase all of the Notes validly tendered in the Offer and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Expiration Date. Notes accepted for purchase, including Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, will be paid in full by the Company on July 24, 2024 (the "Settlement Date"). Holders who had validly tendered and not withdrawn their Notes at or before the Expiration Date are entitled to receive U.S.$1,000 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes tendered (the "Offer Consideration"), on the Settlement Date.

In addition, Holders whose Notes were purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date for the Notes up to but not including the Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, accrued interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offer, including those tendered by the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The obligation of the Company to pay for Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer, or Notes with respect to which a properly completed guaranteed delivery instruction was delivered at or prior to the Expiration Date, is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer Documents, in the sole discretion of the Company.

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer Documents previously distributed to the Holders.