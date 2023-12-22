UNITED STATES

For December 21, 2023

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Don Bosco 3672, Fifth Floor

1206 Capital Federal

Argentina

City of Buenos Aires, December 21, 2023.

DAL N° 1285/23

Messrs.

Comisión Nacional de Valores (Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission)

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A. (Argentine Stock Exchanges and Markets)

Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires (Buenos Aires Stock Exchange)

Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and Negotiable Securities Management)

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. (Open Electronic Market)

Re: Material Fact. Section 3 subparagraph 3), Chapter I, Title XII of theRules of the Argentine Securities and Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacional de Valores). Resignations and replacementof Regular Director.

Dear Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs" or the "Company"), following the information released on November 30, 2023 and December 1, 2023, in order to report that in its meeting held today, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Regular Directors Lucas Gobbo and Ignacio Amigorena and of Alternate Director Luis Angelo Vergara Guarnizo.

Furthermore, we hereby report that Ms. Cindy Signorini -who was appointed Alternate Director by the Company's Annual General, Special and Class Shareholders' Meeting held on April 19, 2023- took over as Regular Director in replacement of Mr. Lucas Gobbo.

Yours sincerely,

Hernán Diego Flores Gómez

Head of Market Relations

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

By: /s/Alejandro M. Basso Name: Alejandro M. Basso Title: Chief Financial Officer and Services Vice President

By: /s/Hernán D. Flores Gómez Name: Hernán Diego Flores Gómez Title: Legal Affairs Vice President

Date: December 21, 2023.