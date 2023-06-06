Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and Negotiable Securities Management) - Form 6-K

Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and NegotiableSecurities Management)

Re.: Material fact. Private call for tender GPNK 01/2023 - Operations and Maintenance Service Contract of Presidente Néstor Kirchner Pipeline (GPNK) - Tratayén- Salliqueló section .

Dear Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs"), in order to report that, by means of note ENARSA N° GA 0105/2023 dated June 5, 2023, tgs was formally notified by Energía Argentina S.A.'s Board of Directors (ENARSA) that ENARSA decided to award tgs the Operations and Maintenance Service Contract of Presidente Néstor Kirchner Pipeline (GPNK) submitted by tgs in the frame of the Private call for tender GPNK 01/2023, Tratayén-Salliqueló section.

The aim of the contract is the Operations and Maintenance Service of the GPNK Tratayén-Salliqueló section facilities, located in the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa and Buenos Aires, together with the corresponding underground facilities, surface facilities and compressor stations in Tratayén and Salliqueló.

Therefore, the facilities comprise:

1.

GPNK : 36" pipeline, 563 km long and 40 million standard m3/day design flow.

2.

Tratayén Compressor Station ( KP 0 + 000) : the installation of 3 turbo-compressors (15,000 HP each, ISO power) is expected. Initially, the plant will have one 15,000 HP turbo-compressor.

3.

Salliqueló Compressor Station ( KP 563 + 700): it shares the design of Tratayén Compressor Station . The installed capacity is expected to be 30,000 HP, distributed into two turbo-compressors (15,000 HP each, ISO power) .

The contract term is 5 (five) years and ENARSA can exercise a renewal option for an additional period of up to 12 months.

Yours sincerely,

Hernán Diego Flores Gómez

Head of Market Relations