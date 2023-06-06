Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGSU2   ARP9308R1039

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.

(TGSU2)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
1277.65 ARS   +0.40%
05:16pTransportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and Negotiable Securities Management) - Form 6-K
PU
05/23Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : 02.CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
05/09Transcript : Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and Negotiable Securities Management) - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical and NegotiableSecurities Management)

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A. (Open Electronic Market)

Re.: Material fact.Private call for tenderGPNK 01/2023 -Operations and Maintenance ServiceContractof PresidenteNéstor Kirchner Pipeline (GPNK) -Tratayén-Salliquelósection.

Dear Sirs,

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. ("tgs"), in order to report that, by means of note ENARSA N° GA 0105/2023 dated June 5, 2023, tgs was formally notified by Energía Argentina S.A.'s Board of Directors (ENARSA) that ENARSA decided to award tgs the Operations and Maintenance Service Contract of Presidente Néstor Kirchner Pipeline (GPNK) submitted by tgs in the frame of the Private call for tender GPNK 01/2023, Tratayén-Salliqueló section.

The aim of the contract is the Operations and Maintenance Service of the GPNK Tratayén-Salliqueló section facilities, located in the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa and Buenos Aires, together with the corresponding underground facilities, surface facilities and compressor stations in Tratayén and Salliqueló.

Therefore, the facilities comprise:

1.

GPNK: 36" pipeline, 563 km long and 40 million standard m3/day design flow.

2.

Tratayén Compressor Station (KP 0+000): the installation of 3 turbo-compressors (15,000 HP each, ISO power) is expected. Initially, the plant will have one 15,000 HP turbo-compressor.

3.

Salliqueló Compressor Station (KP 563+700): it shares the design of TratayénCompressor Station. The installed capacity is expected to be 30,000 HP, distributed into two turbo-compressors (15,000 HP each, ISO power).

The contract term is 5 (five) years and ENARSA can exercise a renewal option for an additional period of up to 12 months.

Yours sincerely,

Hernán Diego Flores Gómez

Head of Market Relations

Attachments

Disclaimer

TGS - Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 21:15:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.
05:16pTransportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Gerencia Técnica y de Valores Negociables (Technical a..
PU
05/23Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : 02.CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..
PU
05/09Transcript : Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 0..
CI
05/08Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Tgs announces results for the first quarter ended on M..
PU
05/04Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Hecho relevante
PU
05/01Re. : Material fact. Tariff increase - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Annual Report and Financial Statements as of the year ..
PU
03/10Transcript : Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 1..
CI
03/09Transportadora De Gas Del Sur S A : Tgs announces results for the fouth quarter ended on D..
PU
03/09Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 232 B 953 M 953 M
Net income 2023 48 829 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2023 38 910 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 962 B 3 954 M 3 954 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 095
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 284,10 ARS
Average target price 2 000,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oscar Jose Sardi Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro Mario Basso Vice President-Planning & Control
Horacio Jorge Tomás Turri Chairman
Claudia Trichilo Operations Director
Carlos Alberto Olivieri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.57.53%3 965
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.54%2 102 871
SHELL PLC-1.76%192 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED50.42%190 382
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.48%143 252
EQUINOR ASA-14.58%84 448
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer