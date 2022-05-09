Log in
TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S A : Results 1Q 2022
PU
03/22Argentine gas suppliers say new pipeline will reverse deep energy deficit
RE
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Results 1Q 2022

05/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
Contacts in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Leandro Perez Castaño, Finance and IR Manager.

Mario Yaniskowski

leandro_perez@tgs.com.ar

mario_yaniskowski@tgs.com.ar

Carlos Almagro, Investor Relations Officer

carlos_almagro@tgs.com.ar

tgs announces results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2022 ("1Q2022")(1)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ("tgs", "the Company", "us", "our", or "we") is the leader in Argentina in the transportation of natural gas, transporting approximately 60% of the gas consumed in the country, through more than 5,700 miles of gas pipelines, with a firm-contracted capacity of 82.4 MMm3/d. We are one of the main natural gas processors. In addition, our infrastructure investments in Vaca Muerta formation place us as one of the main Midstreamers at Vaca Muerta.

Our shares are traded on NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.).

Our controlling company is Compañía de Inversiones de Energía S.A. ("CIESA"), which owns 51% of the total share capital. CIESA's shareholders are: (i) Pampa Energía S.A. with 50%, (ii) led by the Sielecki family, Grupo Investor Petroquímica S.L. (GIP) and PCT L.L.C. hold the remaining 50%.

For further information, see our website https://www.tgs.com.ar/inversores/servicio-para-inversores?lang=EN

Stock Information BYMA Symbol: TGSU2

NYSE Symbol: TGS (1 ADS = 5 ordinary shares)Shareholding structure as of March 31, 2022 tgs holds 794,495,283 issued shares and 752,761,058 outstanding shares.

Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 9, 2022

During the 1Q2022, total comprehensive income amounted to Ps. 8,198 million, or Ps. 10.89 per share (Ps. 54.45 per ADS), compared to total comprehensive income of Ps. 6,063 million, or Ps. 8.05 per share (Ps. 40.27 per ADS) in the first quarter ended on March 31, 2021 ("1Q2021").

1Q2022

1Q2021

Revenues*

28,596

25,857

Operating profit*

12,262

13,335

Operating profit before depreciation*

15,230

16,062

Total comprehensive income*

8,198

6,063

Earnings per shares in Ps.

10.89

8.05

Earnings per ADS in Ps.

54.45

40.27

* (in million of Argentine Pesos)

Operating profit for 1Q2022 amounted to Ps. 12,262 million, Ps. 1,073 million below the 1Q2021. This variation was mainly due to:

  • Lower revenues from the Natural Gas Transportation segment amounting to Ps. 2,091 million due to the fact that the tariff adjustment of March 2022 was not sufficient to maintain revenues in constant currency.

  • Operating costs and administrative and commercialization expenses, excluding depreciation, increased by Ps. 3,571 million compared to 1Q2021.

  • Depreciation rose by Ps. 242 million.

  • Partially offset by higher revenues from the Production and Commercialization of Natural Gas Liquids (Liquids) segment amounted to Ps. 4,681 million.

Financial results recorded a positive variation of Ps. 1,893 million.

The income tax expense showed a decrease of Ps. 1,295 million.

(1) The financial information presented in this press release is based on interim consolidated financial statements presented in constant Argentine pesos as of March 31, 2022 (Ps.) which is based on the application of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

1

1Q2022 highlights and subsequent events

  • On April 5, 2022, the General and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of tgs (the "Meeting") was held, and among other matters, the following were approved:

    - A Ps. 1,225 million increase in the Legal Reserve together with the constitution of a Reserve for Future Capital Expenditures, Acquisition of Treasury Shares and/or Dividends amounting to Ps. 72,885 million.

    - To extend the term detailed in Article 67 of Law No. 26,831 and to maintain for an additional three-year term the 41,734,225 Class B treasury shares, which will be calculated as from November 11, 2022.

  • Within the framework of the investment plan executed by tgs for the development of Vaca Muerta, on April 29, 2022, a Decree No. 822/22 was published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Neuquén, which approved the extension of the natural gas transportation concession granted by Decree No. 379/18 in relation to the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, while ratifying the complementary agreement signed on March 22, 2022 between tgs and the Province of Neuquén. This agreement includes the construction and operation of a new natural gas pipeline that will have an extension of 32.1 kilometers, running from Los Toldos to El Trapial areas, and will transport up to 17 MMm3/d of natural gas. The work is expected to be completed by June 2023.

  • On April 22, 2022, the Energy Secretariat issued Resolution No. 271/2022 extending until December 31, 2022 the transitory economic assistance of 20% on butane sold under the Plan Hogar.

    Analysis of the results

    Total revenues amounted to Ps. 28,596 million in 1Q2022, a Ps. 2,739 million decrease compared to Ps. 25,857 million in 1Q2021.

    The breakdown of operating costs, administrative and commercialization expenses, excluding depreciation, for 1Q2022 and 1Q2021 is shown in the table below:

Concept

MM of $

Natural gas purchase (RTP)

7,476

56%

Labor costs

1,937

14%

Taxes, fees and contributions

1,904

14%

Repair and maintenance

541

4%

Other fees and third parties services

1,199

9%

Other charges

375

3%

Total

13,432

1Q2022

Variation

% s/ total

MM of $

% s/ total

MM of $

4,673

46%

2,803

60%

1,473

15%

464

32%

1,464

15%

440

30%

778

8%

(237)

(30%)

1,388

14%

(189)

(14%)

315

3%

60

19%

10,091

3,341

1Q2021

%

Operating costs and administrative and selling expenses, excluding depreciation, increased by approximately Ps. 3,341 million in 1Q2022 compared to 1Q2021. This variation is mainly explained by higher: (i) natural gas processing costs (higher prices), (ii) labor costs, and (iii) export taxes. These effects were partially offset by lower third-party fees and services, PPE repair expenses and turnover tax.

Financial results are presented in gross terms considering the effect of change in the currency purchasing power ("Gain on monetary position") in a single separate line. In 1Q2022, financial results experienced a positive variation of Ps. 1,893 million compared to 1Q2021. This variation is mainly due to a lower loss generated by financial assets of Ps. 3,021 million and a lower negative exchange difference of Ps. 1,438 million (as a consequence of the lower liability position in foreign currency during 1Q2022). These effects were partially offset by the lower gain on monetary position results of Ps. 2,272 million and the negative result following the notes repurchase of Ps. 605 million.

Natural Gas Transportation

Operating profit before depreciation of the Natural Gas Transportation segment decreased by Ps. 1,673 million.

Natural Gas Transportation

1Q2022

1Q2021 Variation

Variation in %

Revenues

6,173

8,264

(2,091)

(25%)

Intercompany revenues

181

341

(160)

(47%)

Operating and maintenance costs

(1,902)

(2,243)

341

(15%)

Other administrative and selling expenses

(764)

(886)

122

(14%)

Other operating results

71

(43)

114

n/a

Operating profit before depreciation

3,760

5,433

(1,673)

(31%)

Depreciation of Property, plant and equipment (PPE)

(2,216)

(2,009)

(207)

10%

Operating profit

1,544

3,424

(1,880)

(55%)

(In million of Argentine pesos)

Natural gas transportation revenues accounted for approximately 22% and 32% of total revenues in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021, respectively.

Revenues from this segment derive mainly from firm natural gas transportation contracts, which represented approximately 83% and 79% of the total revenues of this segment in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021, respectively.

Natural Gas Transportation Operational information

This tariff segment, subject to ENARGAS regulation, received its last tariff increase of 60% as of March 1, 2022 after no increments were recorded in the past three years.

The decrease in operating profit before depreciation was mainly due to lower revenues given the tariff adjustment which did not offset the negative variation associated with the inflation restatement effect under IAS 29.

Liquids Production and Commercialization

Liquids Production and Commercialization revenues accounted for approximately 70% and 59% of total revenues in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021, respectively. During 1Q2022, production reached 292,626 tons (5,245 tons higher than 1Q2021).

Production and Commercialization of Liquids

1Q2022 1Q2021 Variation Variation in %

(In million of Argentine pesos)

Revenues

19,974

15,293

4,681

31%

Operating and maintenance costs

(8,811)

(5,903)

(2,908)

49%

Other administrative and selling expenses

(1,304)

(710)

(594)

84%

Other operating results

(5)

344

(349)

(101%)

Operating profit before depreciation

9,854

9,023

831

9%

Depreciation of PPE

(185)

(178)

(7)

4%

Operating profit

9,669

8,845

824

9%

Operating profit before depreciation in this business segment during 1Q2022 was Ps. 831 million above 1Q2021, reaching Ps. 9,854 million (compared to Ps. 9,023 million recorded in 1Q2021). This variation mainly stems from the increase in revenues of Ps. 4,681 million, which were partially offset by higher natural gas processing costs of Ps. 2,803 million (resulting from a higher U.S. dollar-denominated price), a higher export withholding tax charge of Ps. 570 million and the positive effect of the insurance recovery of Ps. 359 million recorded in 1Q2021.

Liquids revenues were Ps. 19,974 million in 1Q2022, up Ps. 4,681 million from 1Q2021. This was mainly due to the increase in international reference prices of Ps. 4,555 million, higher tons shipped of Ps. 2,360 million and the nominal variation of the exchange rate in U.S. dollar-denominated revenues of Ps. 1,743 million.

These effects were partially offset by higher negative impact of the IAS 29 restatement of Ps. 4,842 million.

Total volumes dispatched recorded an increase of 17%, or 45,827 tons, compared to 1Q2021, mainly due to higher quantities of propane exported, and ethane and butane sold in the local market. On the other hand, the tons of propane delivered to the local market decreased as a result of the drop in seasonal demand.

The breakdown of volumes dispatched by market and product and revenues by market is included below:

1Q2022

1Q2021

Variation

(in tons)

Local market

Ethane

94,946

75,435

19,511

Propane

39,896

48,301

(8,405)

Butane

45,477

36,971

8,506

Subtotal

180,319

160,707

19,612

Foreign market

Propane

75,610

50,807

24,803

Butane

30,913

31,801

(888)

Natural gasoline

36,287

33,987

2,300

Subtotal

142,810

116,595

26,215

Total

323,129

277,302

45,827

1Q2022

1Q2021

(in million of Argentine Pesos)

Local market

7,706

7,102

Foreign market

12,268

8,191

Total Revenues

19,974

15,293

Other Services and Telecommunications

This business segment mainly includes services such as midstream and telecommunications, representing approximately 9% of our total revenues in 1Q2022 and 1Q2021.

Other Services and Telecommunications

1Q2022 1Q2021 Variation Variation in %

(In million of Argentine pesos)

Revenues

2,449

2,300

149

6%

Operating and maintenance costs

(564)

(473)

(91)

19%

Other administrative and selling expenses

(268)

(219)

(49)

23%

Other operating results

-

(3)

3

100%

Operating profit before depreciation

1,617

1,605

12

1%

Depreciation of PPE

(567)

(540)

(27)

5%

Operating profit

1,049

1,066

(17)

(2%)

Operating profit before depreciation increased by Ps. 12 million mainly as a result of a Ps. 149 million increase in revenues in 1Q2022, which was partially offset by the increase in the operating costs of Ps. 140 million.

The increase in revenues was mainly due to: (i) higher natural gas transportation and conditioning services at Vaca Muerta area amounting to Ps. 537 million, (ii) the nominal effect of the exchange rate on U.S. dollar-denominated revenues of Ps. 210 million, and (iii) higher natural gas compression services of Ps. 133 million. These effects were partially offset by the impact of IAS 29 restatement of Ps. 739 million.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TGS - Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 21:26:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
