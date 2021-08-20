Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Sustaintability Report 2020

We are tgs | Sustainability | Businesses and value chain | Our people | Environmental care | Community | Future Challenges | About the Report

I am pleased to present -for the tenth consecutive year- tgs Sustainability Report, through which we share our commitment to sustainable development and present the economic, social and environmental performance of our company in the year 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, unleashing an uncertainty scenario that entailed a sani- tary, social and economic crisis of an unprecedented scale, both in the world and our country. In spite of these challenges, we continued to render our essential service, while honoring our commitment to safety, environmental care and health. We are proud to say that we have met the high quality and efficiency standards we have adhered to, as well as each of the sanitary regulations adopted by the national, provincial and municipal authorities.

I am grateful for the effort and commitment undertaken by our tgs team and their families to overcome the several challenges the year presented to us. Once again, we have proven to be a human team that is pledged to its work, making tgs a company that each and every day drives the energetic development and growth of our country. In the operational field, the natural gas transportation segment was affected by the lack of tariff updating. In spite of this setback, we kept transporting -in a reliable and safe manner- over 60% of the gas consumed in Argentina and our main pipeline system satisfactorily met demand. A further challenge we overcame was the operative and commercial performance of our processing gas

business carried out at our Cerri Complex, where - thanks to the prevention protocols we implemented and the efficient coordination of the different processes that interact with this business- we hit a historical annual record of 1,167,643 tons of natural gas liquids. Turning to our firm commitment to be the main midstreamer in the development of the Vaca Muerta hydrocarbon formation, we achieved full operation of the pipelines and conditioning plant in Tratayén, project that required an investment of USD 260 million in 2018. As every year, we honored the responsibility we have taken on to ensure the health and safety of our people and environmental protection, seeking to extend it throughout our whole value chain. To such pur- pose, we trained our suppliers and contractors to meet our standards. We have strengthened our commitment to the com- munity, through the donation to the Ministry of Health of 68 million pesos in medical supplies and equipment destined to public hospitals throughout the whole country. The sanitary emergency pushed us to speed up the digital transformation we had already started. Our previous accomplishments allowed us to swiftly adapt to the new scenario. We thus developed and implement-