TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A.

(TGSU2)
News 
All News

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Brazil's Copagaz launches cooking gas imports from Argentina's TGS

04/07/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
April 7 (Reuters) - Copagaz has signed an agreement to become Brazil's first private distributor to import cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), by boat in a deal with Argentina's Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS), an executive told Reuters.

The move reflects changes in the Brazil's fuel market as state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, sells assets and reduces its dominance in the country.

Copagaz, Brazil's largest cooking gas distributor, will buy 7,600 tonnes of LPG in three cargoes for delivery between April 8 and May 1 at Tergasul terminal in Rio Grande do Sul state, the company's operations vice-president Agnaldo Inojosa said.

In 2019, Copagaz was the first private company to import cooking gas from Bolívia, by truck. Previously, Petrobras, which aims to sell eight refineries, had been the only Brazilian company so far to import liquefied petroleum cargos. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Sabrina Valle Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.08% 24.02 End-of-day quote.-15.24%
TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. 0.91% 144.1 End-of-day quote.-5.91%
© Reuters 2021