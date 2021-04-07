Transportadora de Gas del Sur S A : Brazil's Copagaz launches cooking gas imports from Argentina's TGS

April 7 (Reuters) - Copagaz has signed an agreement to
become Brazil's first private distributor to import cooking gas,
or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), by boat in a deal with
Argentina's Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS), an executive
told Reuters.
The move reflects changes in the Brazil's fuel market as
state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, sells assets and reduces its dominance in
the country.
Copagaz, Brazil's largest cooking gas distributor, will buy
7,600 tonnes of LPG in three cargoes for delivery between April
8 and May 1 at Tergasul terminal in Rio Grande do Sul state, the
company's operations vice-president Agnaldo Inojosa said.
In 2019, Copagaz was the first private company to import
cooking gas from Bolívia, by truck. Previously, Petrobras, which
aims to sell eight refineries, had been the only Brazilian
company so far to import liquefied petroleum cargos.
