  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLSS   US89388L1089

TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC.

(TLSS)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:17 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.006435 USD   -11.85%
12:39pTRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS : Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews CEO of Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Sebastian Giordano
PU
08/04TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS : TLSS Acquires JFK Cartage, Inc.
PU
08/04TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS SYSTEMS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transportation and Logistics : Traders News Source Senior Editor Mark Roberts Interviews CEO of Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. Sebastian Giordano

08/09/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Transportation and Logistics Systems. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Sebastian Giordano CEO at Transportation and Logistics Systems.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Sebastian Giordano Chief Executive Officer at Transportation and Logistics Systems (OTCQB:TLSS). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/tlss-interview/

Sebastian Giordano

Chairman of the Board

On January 4, 2022, Mr. Sebastian Giordano was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company to fill a vacancy and elected Chairman of the Board to replace Mr. Mercadante in that role. Mr. Mercadante shall remain a member of the Board. Mr. Sebastian Giordano shall hold office until a successor is elected at an annual or a special meeting of the stockholders of the Company. Mr. Sebastian Giordano was appointed to the Board based on his extensive experience in the areas of mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, strategic alliances, and public companies. Currently or within the last 5 years, he has served on the Boards of Directors of AYRO, Inc., a NASDAQ listed electric vehicle manufacturer, WPCS International Incorporated, and DropCar, a NASDAQ-listed micro-logistics technology, mobility services and cloud-based SaaS software provider to the automotive industry. For the past twenty years, Mr. Sebastian Giordano has been CEO of Ascentaur, LLC ("Ascentaur"), providing C-Level consulting services to a diverse roster of predominantly technology-centric clients, including start-ups, turnarounds, and established businesses across many industries, including provided such services to the Company since February 2020. From 2013 to 2018, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of WPCS International Incorporated, a NASDAQ-listed low-voltage contracting company.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers the future vision for the company, the recent acquisition of freight connections, when will TLSS earnings reports reflect the JFK acquisition plus much more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/tlss-interview/

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Cougar Express, Inc. operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company. For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Landon Capital
Keith Pinder
(404) 995-6671
kpinder@landoncapital.net
www.landoncapital.net

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/tlss-interview/

Media Contact:

Traders News Source

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com
or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711217/Traders-News-Source-Senior-Editor-Mark-Roberts-Interviews-CEO-of-Transportation-and-Logistics-Systems-Inc-Sebastian-Giordano

Disclaimer

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 16:38:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
