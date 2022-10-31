Advanced search
10:07aVerisk to sell Wood Mackenzie unit to PE firm for $3.1 bln
RE
08:53aVerisk to sell Wood Mackenzie unit to PE firm for $3.1 bln
RE
10/27Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on TransUnion to $74 From $85, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Neustar Announces Winners of the 2022 ANA Genius Awards for Marketing Analytics

10/31/2022 | 10:48am EDT
2022 winners include Hilton, Prudential, PepsiCo, and Sanofi for best-in-class marketing analytics

Neustar, a TransUnion company, announced today the winners of the ANA Genius Awards at the ANA Masters of Marketing conference in Orlando, Fla. The annual ANA Genius Awards is a well-regarded global awards program that recognizes the achievements of organizations for using advanced marketing analytics.

The program is celebrating its ninth year and is presented by Neustar, a TransUnion company. The 2022 winners include Hilton, Prudential, PepsiCo, and Sanofi across four categories for demonstratable excellence in the use of advanced marketing analytics to improve business outcomes.

“We would like to congratulate this year’s Genius Awards winners on their outstanding achievements and for their ongoing commitment to data-driven marketing,” said Brett House, global vice president, marketing solutions at Neustar, a TransUnion company. “One of our goals is to help clients gain a better understanding of the marketing measurement future. The Genius Awards showcases organizations’ best-in-class uses of advanced marketing analytics and their impact on business performance.”

The 2022 ANA Genius Awards winners are:

  • Marketing Analytics Adoption: Hilton
  • Marketing Analytics Growth: Prudential
  • Marketing Analytics Innovation: PepsiCo
  • Marketing Analytics Storytelling: Sanofi

The winners for each category receive their share of a $100,000 prize to be donated to a charity of their choosing. The winners were chosen by a respected panel of 10 industry experts representing the top brands, platforms, consultancies, and agencies across the world of advertising.

“As we approach nearly a decade of presenting the Genius Awards, we continue to see year after year the innovation and dedication of organizations to the investment of data and analytics. We are proud of this year’s winners and look forward to the exciting outcomes they achieve,” said ANA CEO Bob Liodice.

To learn more about the 2022 ANA Genius Awards winners, visit here. To gain additional insight into the strategies behind these winning campaigns, register here for the upcoming December 15 half-day virtual event, presented by the ANA.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

About the ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers)’s mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, for brands and businesses, and for the industry. Growth is foundational for all participants in the ecosystem. The ANA seeks to align those interests by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed and embraced by the ANA Board of Directors and the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA’s membership consists of 1,400-plus domestic and international companies, including more than 900 client-side marketers and nonprofit fundraisers and 500 marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). Collectively, ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.


© Business Wire 2022
