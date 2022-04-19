Log in
    TRU   US89400J1079

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
92.83 USD   -0.92%
Neustar and Captivate Transform Digital Out-of-Home Advertising With Advanced Audience Segmentation and Targeting

Brands and agencies can now more effectively leverage Neustar’s leading identity resolution and consumer data assets to improve marketing outcomes

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company today announced a partnership with Captivate LLC, North America’s leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) video network, to help improve and expand Captivate’s audience segmentation and targeting capabilities, to drive higher rates of brand advertising recall and consumer engagement.

Brand clients can now seamlessly identify and reach high-value audiences across Captivate’s network of more than 23,000 high-resolution displays in over 1,900 premier office and residential buildings and golf courses across the U.S. By leveraging Element One, Neustar’s proprietary audience segmentation platform, brands can activate against audience insights capabilities through Neustar’s industry-leading data and machine learning solutions. Additional benefits also include:

  • Ability to serve targeted ad impressions across the Captivate network
  • Incorporate first and third-party data into their DOOH media planning process
  • Align Captivate locations with their target audiences

“We are thrilled to partner with Captivate, one of the leaders in the fast-growing digital-out-of-home market, to enable their clients to better find and reach audiences across their network,” said Michael Schoen, EVP, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. “Our advanced data and audience segmentation capabilities will help Captivate improve business outcomes for their clients.”

Through the partnership, improved audience targeting, combined with programmatic activation capabilities, will result in better campaign performance and more efficient spending for brands looking to optimize their digital-out-of-home advertising dollars.

“Accurate audience data is critical in building the right inventory for our clients, and our partnership with Neustar amplifies this capability,” said Lorenzo Papa, Chief Revenue Officer at Captivate. “With this improved level of targeting, built on deterministic data, we can now discover hard-to-reach audiences that can’t be identified based on location data alone.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. http://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. https://www.home.neustar

About Captivate

For 25 years, Captivate has been the leading digital-out-of-home video network. Known for its vast network of elevator and large format displays throughout North America, Captivate engages millions of modern professionals with timely news, actionable information and relevant advertising placement. By targeting affluent consumers and business decision makers where they live, work, and play, Captivate connects advertisers with a highly desirable and difficult to reach audience in a captive environment. Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.


© Business Wire 2022
