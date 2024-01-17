Official TRANSUNION press release

NielsenIQ, a global measurement and data analytics leader, announces an agreement with TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) marketing solutions business, TruAudience®, to connect NielsenIQ’s consumer data with partners’ identity spaces for audience modeling. This cooperative effort leverages NielsenIQ's first-party data on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) purchases and TransUnion’s Identity Resolution for data connectivity to help Media and AdTech companies create impactful campaigns with audience segments informed by consumer purchases.

The alliance overcomes historical barriers to leveraging offline consumer purchase behavior data for FMCGs. Clients can use NielsenIQ data as a "Seed Audience" to create precise look-alike segments based on demographics and FMCG purchase behavior. Key highlights of this collaboration include:

Precise Targeting comparable to Retail Media Networks: Leveraging purchase data allows Media and AdTech companies to create solutions for the open web

Leveraging purchase data allows Media and AdTech companies to create solutions for the open web Durable through Data Deprecation: Transaction data remains unaffected by data deprecation, and when paired with the robust offline identity delivered by TransUnion’s identity graph offers an avenue for targeting as cookies and mobile ad IDs disappear

Transaction data remains unaffected by data deprecation, and when paired with the robust offline identity delivered by TransUnion’s identity graph offers an avenue for targeting as cookies and mobile ad IDs disappear Global Scale and Accessibility: NielsenIQ is the sole global player providing data at this scale. Through its Full View™, Media and AdTech companies gain seamless access to invaluable first-party data, transforming their audience targeting capabilities.

"NielsenIQ can empower media and adtech companies to better serve FMCG brands with the most comprehensive and actionable data insights available," said Brett Jones, SVP, Global Head of Partnerships and New Verticals, NielsenIQ. "By teaming up with TransUnion to connect our data with media platforms, we are at the forefront of redefining the future of audience targeting, delivering privacy-focused solutions, and paving the way for more impactful and successful campaigns.”

Using TransUnion’s identity, media companies can resolve NielsenIQ data to their own view of identity and begin creating audiences. In a market shifting towards Retail Media Networks, this collaboration empowers Media and AdTech companies to deliver higher performance targeting on the open web.

“Our strategic partnership with NielsenIQ makes it possible for FMCG marketers and media companies to deliver personalized experiences as if they had the first-party data of Retail Media Networks," said Julie Clark, SVP, Media & Entertainment Vertical, TransUnion. "Together, we are shaping a forward-thinking advertising landscape that prioritizes relevancy, effectiveness, and consumer privacy."

To find out more about NielsenIQ's unwavering commitment to data privacy and access to its treasure trove of first-party data, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/media-adtech-hub/. For a deeper understanding of TransUnion's TruAudience marketing solutions, explore https://www.transunion.com/solution/truaudience.

About NIQ

NIQ is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. In 2023, NIQ combined with GfK, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

NIQ is an Advent International portfolio company with operations in 100+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NIQ.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

