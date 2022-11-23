TransUnion : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): November 18, 2022

TransUnion





(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On November 18, 2022, the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of TransUnion, a Delaware corporation (the " Company "), a cting upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, approved and adopted amended and restated bylaws (the " Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws "), which became effective the same day. Among other things, the amendments effected by the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws:

• address the universal proxy rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, by clarifying that no person may solicit proxies in support of a director nominee other than the Board's nominees unless such person has complied with Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including applicable notice and solicitation requirements; and

• enhance procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements in connection with stockholder nominations of directors and submissions of proposals regarding other business at stockholder meetings, including requiring additional background information and disclosures regarding proposing stockholders, proposed nominees and business, and other persons related to a stockholder's solicitation of proxies, such as additional information about the ownership of securities and material litigation, relationships and interests in material agreements with or involving the Company.

The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws also include certain technical, modernizing and clarifying changes.

The foregoing description of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 (clean version) and Exhibit 3.2 (marked version), which are incorporated herein by reference.





