TransUnion : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
TransUnion : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Sontiq Receives Ninth Consecutive Recognition by North America's Largest Parent Product Testing Community
BU
TransUnion : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
ck0001552033-20221118

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
____________________
FORM 8-K
____________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date Earliest Event Reported): November 18, 2022
____________________
TransUnion

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
____________________
Delaware 001-37470 61-1678417
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
555 West Adams Street, Chicago, Illinois 60661
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (312) 985-2000
____________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8−K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a−12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a−12)
Pre−commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d−2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d−2(b))
Pre−commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e−4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e− 4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value TRU New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.






Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On November 18, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of TransUnion, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), acting upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, approved and adopted amended and restated bylaws (the "Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws"), which became effective the same day. Among other things, the amendments effected by the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws:
address the universal proxy rules adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, by clarifying that no person may solicit proxies in support of a director nominee other than the Board's nominees unless such person has complied with Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including applicable notice and solicitation requirements; and
enhance procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements in connection with stockholder nominations of directors and submissions of proposals regarding other business at stockholder meetings, including requiring additional background information and disclosures regarding proposing stockholders, proposed nominees and business, and other persons related to a stockholder's solicitation of proxies, such as additional information about the ownership of securities and material litigation, relationships and interests in material agreements with or involving the Company.
The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws also include certain technical, modernizing and clarifying changes.
The foregoing description of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 (clean version) and Exhibit 3.2 (marked version), which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
3.1
Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of TransUnion, effective as of November 18, 2022 (clean version)
3.2
Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws of TransUnion (marked version)
104 Inline XBRL for the cover page of this Current Report on Form 8-K.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


TRANSUNION
Date: November 22, 2022 By: /s/ Todd M. Cello
Name: Todd M. Cello
Title: Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

TransUnion published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
