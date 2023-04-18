Advanced search
    TRU   US89400J1079

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-17 pm EDT
63.43 USD   -0.20%
08:03aTransUnion Partners with Datavant to Provide Patient Journey Insights and Measurement Solutions for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries
GL
08:01aTransUnion Partners with Datavant to Provide Patient Journey Insights and Measurement Solutions for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries
AQ
04/11Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Remove Medical Collections Debt Under $500 From U.S. Credit Reports
BU
TransUnion Partners with Datavant to Provide Patient Journey Insights and Measurement Solutions for the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

04/18/2023 | 08:03am EDT
CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today it is leveraging its acquisition of Neustar to expand its partnership with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, to offer de-identified patient insights and measurement solutions for HIPAA-focused healthcare brands.

The partnership will enable Datavant’s ecosystem of partners to connect to demographic data available in TruAudience®, TransUnion’s comprehensive suite of solutions. The integration will enable healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to improve customer outcomes across the full lifecycle of patient engagement, especially measurement of outreach effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to enable TransUnion to connect their demographic and lifestyle data to healthcare data while Datavant software enables de-identification tools to help customers protect patient privacy,” said Dan Scudder, Head of Ecosystem at Datavant. “Patient outcomes are highly impacted by their environment so this data is important for contextualizing the patient journey and enabling more effective efforts to reach patients in need.”

Datavant’s industry-leading software generates irreversible, encrypted tokens to enable TransUnion to match de-identified patient demographic data with healthcare clients’ first-party and licensed third-party data. This enables organizations to better understand, reach, and measure the effectiveness of campaigns to specific audiences.

Datavant’s privacy-first data connectivity solutions are used by the top 30 pharma brands and more than 2,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinics.

TruAudience solutions marry the expansive consumer data, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable suite of privacy-first solutions. Additionally, the product suite offers closed-loop marketing measurement. TruAudience solutions power these capabilities for the leading brands, agencies, publishers, data owners, and technology providers.

“Datavant enables us to provide the advanced de-identification capabilities needed for patient health information, and bring the data-driven marketing and measurement capabilities of TruAudience solutions to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries,” said Michael Schoen, EVP of Marketing Solutions at TransUnion. “The U.S. healthcare and pharma industries are expected to spend nearly $18 billion dollars on digital advertising in 2023 alone, and we’re enabling them to spend these dollars in the most effective way possible.”

For more information about TruAudience solutions, please visit https://www.transunion.com/truaudience.

About Datavant
Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

ContactDavid Blumberg
 TransUnion
  
E-maildavid.blumberg@transunion.com
  
Telephone312-972-6646

