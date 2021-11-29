TransUnion Pledges to Reach Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced its new climate pledge to reach net-zero on Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and 30% reductions on leased real estate Scope 3 emissions by 2030. As climate change continues to threaten global well-being and environmental stability, TransUnion is pledging to be part of the solution by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



“Corporations must take meaningful action on climate change,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. “At TransUnion, our global presence means that we are uniquely positioned to do our part in catalyzing climate action on a worldwide scale. We are committed to mitigating the impacts of our actions on the climate.”

TransUnion’s environmental commitment consists of two objectives. First, the Company plans to eliminate Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025 chiefly by signing power purchase agreements creating renewable energy for the properties it owns. Second, TransUnion intends to reduce real estate Scope 3 emissions by 30% through the procurement of renewable energy for leased buildings and executing on the Company’s planned environmentally sound cloud migration.

Beginning in 2022, TransUnion intends to offset its full climate change emissions, through credible carbon offsets. As TransUnion increases renewable energy purchased for owned and leased properties, it will reduce offsets proportionally.

“The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, leaving no industry untouched,” said Hilary Chidi, Chief Sustainability Officer, TransUnion. “Our climate goals mark an important step in our environmental journey, as we continue to innovate and hone efforts to reduce our emissions.”

TransUnion’s Sustainability Office focuses on developing environmental, social and governance (ESG) programming for the enterprise across a host of issues, including but not limited, to climate change. Additional information on TransUnion’s sustainability practices is available in the Company’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

