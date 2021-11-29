Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TransUnion
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRU   US89400J1079

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TransUnion Pledges to Reach Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced its new climate pledge to reach net-zero on Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and 30% reductions on leased real estate Scope 3 emissions by 2030. As climate change continues to threaten global well-being and environmental stability, TransUnion is pledging to be part of the solution by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Corporations must take meaningful action on climate change,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, TransUnion. “At TransUnion, our global presence means that we are uniquely positioned to do our part in catalyzing climate action on a worldwide scale. We are committed to mitigating the impacts of our actions on the climate.”

TransUnion’s environmental commitment consists of two objectives. First, the Company plans to eliminate Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2025 chiefly by signing power purchase agreements creating renewable energy for the properties it owns. Second, TransUnion intends to reduce real estate Scope 3 emissions by 30% through the procurement of renewable energy for leased buildings and executing on the Company’s planned environmentally sound cloud migration.

Beginning in 2022, TransUnion intends to offset its full climate change emissions, through credible carbon offsets. As TransUnion increases renewable energy purchased for owned and leased properties, it will reduce offsets proportionally.

“The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time, leaving no industry untouched,” said Hilary Chidi, Chief Sustainability Officer, TransUnion. “Our climate goals mark an important step in our environmental journey, as we continue to innovate and hone efforts to reduce our emissions.”

TransUnion’s Sustainability Office focuses on developing environmental, social and governance (ESG) programming for the enterprise across a host of issues, including but not limited, to climate change. Additional information on TransUnion’s sustainability practices is available in the Company’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact: David Blumberg, TransUnion, 312-985-3059; David.Blumberg@transunion.com


All news about TRANSUNION
06:31aTransUnion Pledges to Reach Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025
GL
06:31aTransUnion Pledges to Reach Net-Zero Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2025
GL
11/24NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/24Eleventh Circuits Orders Rehearing En Banc In Hunstein
AQ
11/23Exane BNP Paribas Adjusts TransUnion's Price Target to $135 From $125, Maintains Outper..
MT
11/23Atlantic Equities Upgrades TransUnion to Overweight from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
11/22TransUnion Names Brett Mooney Regional President of Canada
MT
11/22Brett Mooney Joins TransUnion as Regional President of Canada
AQ
11/22Brett Mooney Joins TransUnion as Regional President of Canada
CI
11/18TRANSUNION : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSUNION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 087 M - -
Net income 2021 478 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,6x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 21 312 M 21 312 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart TRANSUNION
Duration : Period :
TransUnion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSUNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 111,23 $
Average target price 132,47 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela A. Joseph Chairman
Abhinav Dhar EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Dane Richard Mauldin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSUNION12.10%21 312
S&P GLOBAL INC.38.27%109 485
RELX PLC28.81%59 299
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION48.10%58 774
MSCI INC.39.08%51 203
EQUIFAX INC.44.03%33 885