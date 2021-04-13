Log in
TRANSUNION

TRANSUNION

(TRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


TransUnion : Joins Provenir Marketplace to Help Businesses Accelerate Credit Risk Decisions

04/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Industry-Leading One-Stop Data Hub Provides Access to Hundreds of Data Sources

Provenir, a global leader in risk decisioning and data analytics software, today announced that TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has joined the Provenir Marketplace.

The Provenir Marketplace platform provides organizations with a one-stop data hub for easy access to data covering open banking, KYC/KYB, fraud prevention, credit risk, verifications, social media, collections, affordability and more.

To meet consumer and business demands for instant approvals, organizations need immediate access to a wide range of data sources to make informed, accurate risk decisions. TransUnion, a global information and insights company, will provide Provenir Marketplace users with access to industry leading data, analytics and solutions for real-time credit decisioning and consumer or device authentication, ensuring consumers and organizations can transact with confidence.

“This unique Marketplace brings together the leading stewards of data from around the globe to accelerate risk decisioning,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President, Provenir Americas. “The wealth of data TransUnion brings will be extremely valuable to organizations seeking to make more informed decisions across the customer lifecycle.”

The Marketplace provides users with access to a wide variety of traditional and alternative global data, enabling them to make smarter risk decisions faster. By leveraging distinctive identifiers, information and insights available from TransUnion alternative and trended data innovations, organizations can gain a deeper and more diversified view of consumers and stay ahead of evolving risk strategies.

“The access to data provided by the Provenir Marketplace aligns with our company’s intent to provide information that can help people around the world access the opportunities that lead to a higher quality of life,” said Aaron Smith, Vice President - Global Technology Alliances, TransUnion. “We are excited to provide access to our incredibly valuable data through this innovative data sharing community.”

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs, financial institutions, and payment providers make smarter decisions faster by simplifying the risk decisioning process. Its no-code, cloud-native SaaS products make it easy to rapidly create sophisticated decisioning workflows. With a global data marketplace for seamless integration, powerful AI and machine learning models, and real-time insights, Provenir has supercharged decisioning speed. Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 33 countries and processes more than 2 billion transactions annually.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 867 M - -
Net income 2021 413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,7x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 18 529 M 18 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,33x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart TRANSUNION
Duration : Period :
TransUnion Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSUNION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104,00 $
Last Close Price 96,87 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher A. Cartwright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd M. Cello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pamela A. Joseph Chairman
Abhinav Dhar EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Dane Richard Mauldin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSUNION-2.37%18 333
S&P GLOBAL INC.12.89%88 911
RELX PLC6.61%50 608
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.58%44 939
MSCI INC.1.48%37 114
WOLTERS KLUWER10.37%23 683
