Transurban 1st Half Net Loss A$103 Million, Reaffirms Fiscal Year Distribution Guidance

02/16/2022 | 04:55pm EST
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Transurban Ltd. made another half-year loss as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to impact traffic on its network of global toll roads.

Transurban reported a net loss attributable to securityholders of the stapled group of 103 million Australian dollars (US$74.1 million) in the six months through December, compared with a loss of A$419 million a year ago.

Annual proportional toll revenue--the company's preferred measure of the performance of its roads--declined by 0.2% to A$1.16 billion.

The reporting period covered lengthy lockdowns in major Australian cities including Sydney and Melbourne to combat outbreaks of the Delta variant of coronavirus. More recently, the spread of the Omicron strain has led some people to limit their mobility even as restrictions broadly ease in many states.

Transurban said average daily traffic on its network of toll roads fell by 4.8% during the half-year period, while proportional earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization declined by 4.1% to A$805 million.

"The reintroduction of some restrictions, including density limits and the requirement for masks to be worn in offices, has impacted traffic throughout January and into February, particularly in the Australian markets," said Chief Executive Scott Charlton. "However, we are already seeing evidence that we may be past the peak, with both case numbers and hospitalisation rates coming do."

Transurban reaffirmed guidance for an annual distribution in line with free cash excluding capital releases. The company's interim distribution was 15 Australian cents a share, in line with guidance provided at the time of its fiscal 2021 result in August.

Transurban has continued to invest in growth projects despite near-term uncertainty created by the pandemic. In October, a Transurban-led consortium took full control of the WestConnex toll road in Sydney after reaching financial close on a deal to acquire the New South Wales state government's 49% stake for A$11.1 billion.

The company has also reached a settlement on the West Gate Tunnel project where costs had spiraled due to the unexpected expense of dealing with contaminated soil dug out during tunneling. In December, Transurban agreed to contribute A$2.0 billion to ensure the completion of the project.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1654ET

