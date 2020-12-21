Log in
Transurban : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

12/21/2020 | 05:31pm EST
asx release

22 December 2020

MICHELLE JABLKO TO JOIN TRANSURBAN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Transurban today announces that Michelle Jablko has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Transurban Group.

Michelle is currently Chief Financial Officer of ANZ, having held this role since 2016. Michelle brings a breadth of senior leadership experience gained across a large and complex global organisation. This includes demonstrated capability in capital efficiency and allocation, as well as extensive experience leading multiple M&A transactions and global portfolio reshaping. Michelle brings a strategic and disciplined approach to driving business performance in diverse and complex environments.

Prior to this Michelle had a long career in investment banking with UBS and Greenhill Australia as a Managing Director working across different industries. Michelle's early career was with Allens Linklaters focussed on M&A, banking, tax and finance law. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Economics with Honours from Monash University.

Transurban Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton said, "We are delighted that Michelle will be joining Transurban Group and I believe that with her leadership, capabilities and experience she will make a significant contribution to the Transurban business".

Michelle will join Transurban in 2021 and will be based in Melbourne.

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Tess Palmer

Sarah Chapman

Head of Investor Relations

Manager, Media and Communications

+61 458 231 983

+61 400 841 898

This announcement is authorised by Transurban CEO, Scott Charlton.

Classification

Transurban Group

Transurban International Limited

ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited

ABN 86 098 143 429

Level 31

Transurban Holding Trust

Tower Five, Collins Square

ABN 30 169 362 255

727 Collins Street

ARSN 098 807 419

Docklands

Victoria 3008 Australia

corporate@transurban.com

Telephone +613 8656 8900

www.transurban.com

Facsimile +613 8656 8585

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 22:30:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
