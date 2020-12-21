Transurban : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

asx release

MICHELLE JABLKO TO JOIN TRANSURBAN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Transurban today announces that Michelle Jablko has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Transurban Group.

Michelle is currently Chief Financial Officer of ANZ, having held this role since 2016. Michelle brings a breadth of senior leadership experience gained across a large and complex global organisation. This includes demonstrated capability in capital efficiency and allocation, as well as extensive experience leading multiple M&A transactions and global portfolio reshaping. Michelle brings a strategic and disciplined approach to driving business performance in diverse and complex environments.

Prior to this Michelle had a long career in investment banking with UBS and Greenhill Australia as a Managing Director working across different industries. Michelle's early career was with Allens Linklaters focussed on M&A, banking, tax and finance law. Michelle holds a Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours and a Bachelor of Economics with Honours from Monash University.

Transurban Chief Executive Officer Scott Charlton said, "We are delighted that Michelle will be joining Transurban Group and I believe that with her leadership, capabilities and experience she will make a significant contribution to the Transurban business".

Michelle will join Transurban in 2021 and will be based in Melbourne.

