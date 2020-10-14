Transurban : Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer
15 October 2020
APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Transurban today announces the appointment of Tom McKay as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the global search for the Chief Financial Officer role is underway. Tom will commence in the role on 13 November 2020 following the departure of the current Chief Financial Officer, Adam Watson, from that date.
Tom McKay is a senior finance executive with over 30 years' experience in capital markets. Tom joined Transurban in 2016 and is currently the General Manager Treasury and Capital Markets.
This announcement is authorised by Transurban CEO, Scott Charlton.
