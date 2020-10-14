Log in
Transurban : Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

10/14/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

asx release

15 October 2020

APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Transurban today announces the appointment of Tom McKay as Interim Chief Financial Officer while the global search for the Chief Financial Officer role is underway. Tom will commence in the role on 13 November 2020 following the departure of the current Chief Financial Officer, Adam Watson, from that date.

Tom McKay is a senior finance executive with over 30 years' experience in capital markets. Tom joined Transurban in 2016 and is currently the General Manager Treasury and Capital Markets.

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Tess Palmer

Sarah Chapman

Head of Investor Relations

Manager, Media and Communications

+61 458 231 983

+61 400 841 898

This announcement is authorised by Transurban CEO, Scott Charlton.

Classification

Transurban Group

Transurban International Limited

ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited

ABN 86 098 143 429

Level 31

Transurban Holding Trust

Tower Five, Collins Square

ABN 30 169 362 255

727 Collins Street

ARSN 098 807 419

Docklands

Victoria 3008 Australia

corporate@transurban.com

Telephone +613 8656 8900

www.transurban.com

Facsimile +613 8656 8585

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:54:03 UTC

