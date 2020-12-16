Transurban : Chesapeake Partnership and Traffic Update
12/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST
17 DECEMBER 2020
DISCLAIMER AND BASIS OF PREPARATION
This publication is prepared by the Transurban Group comprising Transurban Holdings Limited (ACN 098 143 429), Transurban Holding Trust (ARSN 098 807 419) and Transurban International Limited (ACN 121 746 825). The responsible entity of Transurban Holding Trust is Transurban Infrastructure Management Limited (ACN 098 147 678) (AFSL 246 585).
No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained in this publication. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Transurban Group, its Directors, employees or agents or any other person, accept any liability for any loss arising from or in connection with this publication including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence, or make any representations or warranties regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this publication and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, or completeness of information in this publication.
The information in this publication does not take into account individual investment and financial circumstances and is not intended in any way to influence a person dealing with a financial product, nor provide financial advice. It does not constitute an offer to subscribe for securities in the Transurban Group. Any person intending to deal in Transurban Group securities is recommended to obtain professional advice.
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position, distributions, capex requirements, growth and performance are also forward-looking statements as are statements regarding internal management estimates and assessments of traffic expectations and market outlook. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Transurban, its officers, employees, agents and advisors, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their differences may be material.
BASIS OF PREPARATION
Following financial close of this transaction, Transurban Group will report Transurban Chesapeake as an equity accounted investment and pro-forma information has been adjusted to reflect this treatment. The pro-forma information includes adjustments that relate to services Transurban Group will provide to Transurban Chesapeake. The financial metrics included in this presentation incorporate these pro-forma adjustments and are prepared in accordance with Transurban Group's proportional reporting approach and Free Cash methodology. The pro-formaFFO-to-Debt calculation includes proceeds from the transaction, net of estimated transaction costs and estimated taxes payable on the transaction and excludes the potential earn-out.
The appendix to this presentation includes historical financial information from 95 Express Lanes and 495 Express Lanes, for the financial years ended 30 June 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The historical financial information presented has been derived from the Transurban Group's financial reports for the relevant financial years unless otherwise stated and conforms to the Transurban Group's proportional reporting approach. This historical financial information does not include corporate service charges or any other pro-forma adjustments.
All financial results are presented in AUD unless otherwise stated. The AUD:USD exchange rate is 0.75 for transaction figures presented unless otherwise stated.
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, and the securities referred to in these materials have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
2
TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS
Enterprise value
Recycling capital
Three existing,
Transaction aligned
to accelerate growth
of AUD8.3 billion
and support credit
highly experienced
with Transurban
for Transurban
metrics, expected to
infrastructure
strategy
Chesapeake assets1
facilitate long-term
partners
distribution growth
1. Enterprise value comprises 100% equity valuation of AUD5.5 billion (USD4.2 billion) and debt of AUD2.8 billion (USD2.1 billion). Equity valuation excludes potential earn-out of up to AUD93 million (USD70 million) between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
3
TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
Transurban has reached
agreement to sell a 50% interest
in its Transurban Chesapeake assets for gross sale proceeds of AUD2.8 billion, plus a potential earn-out between FY24 and FY26
of up to AUD93 million1
Financial close of the sale is expected by end of FY21, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approvals2
Transurban Chesapeake comprises Transurban's Greater Washington Area operational assets and exclusive access to developments
Operationalassets-495 Express Lanes, 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes
Projects in delivery ordevelopment-Fredericksburg Extension, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension and Capital Beltway Accord
Exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban on projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.)
Transaction introduces three strategically aligned partners to Transurban Chesapeake with Transurban Group retaining 50% ownership
AustralianSuper-25%ownership
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPInvestments)-15% ownership
UniSuper-10%ownership
Transurban Group will operate the Transurban Chesapeake assets under a Master Services Agreement, similar to approach for Transurban Queensland and WestConnex
Board structure and governance framework is set out inpre-agreed Operating Agreement between all partners and Transurban Chesapeake
Excludes Transurban's estimated transaction costs of AUD51 million and any tax implications as a result of the sale which will be finalised closer to financial close. Sale price will be subject to typicalpost-closing adjustments such as net working capital, reserve and cash balances, outstanding debt and capital expenditure at the completion of the acquisition. The earn-out mechanism will be based on a cumulative revenue target trigger and subject to the achievement of minimum EBITDA thresholds. Upon meeting those triggers, an earn-out up to the earn-out cap will be paid between FY24 and FY26.
May include VDOT, TIFIA, VTIB and PABs consent, as well as CFIUS filing and certainpre-merger competition filings (internal consideration of regulatory requirements is ongoing).
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
4
TRANSACTION RATIONALE
Value
Strategically
Capital
Delivery and
Growth
creation
aligned partners
recycling
operations
opportunities
Transaction realises significant
AustralianSuper,
Transaction enables accelerated
Transurban will
Significant asset enhancement
value for security holders with
CPP Investments and UniSuper
growth in North America and
continue to operate
opportunities across Transurban
Transurban Chesapeake net
bring experience, relationships
Australia while supporting
the assets, leveraging
Chesapeake assets, with
assets showing uplift from
and appetite for additional
Transurban's credit metrics,
the Group's operating capability,
additional greenfield opportunities
30 June 2020 valuation of
investment, with co-investment
expected to facilitate long-term
experience and relationships
and potential for government
AUD793 million to transaction
strategy successfully executed
distribution growth for
asset recycling
equity value of AUD5.5 billion1,2
previously in Sydney and
security holders
Brisbane markets
Equity valuation excludes potentialearn-out of up to AUD93 million between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure.
The net assets of Transurban Chesapeake at 30 June 2020 were AUD793 million (USD547 million, utilising AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.69 as at 30 June 2020), reflecting the original construction costs for the 495 and 95 Express Lanes and subsequent development projects (net of accumulated amortisation), plus cash and cash equivalents and net working capital, less external borrowings and maintenance provisioning. In addition to the net assets of Transurban Chesapeake, upon financial close certain balances will be derecognised including balances relating to historical fair value adjustments and deferred tax.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
5
STRONG REGIONAL CHARACTERISTICS
Transurban Chesapeake region encompasses Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Urbanised markets with large, growing populations and existing congestion issues requiring continued infrastructure investment
Economic growth has been supported by federal government activity and significant presence of large global organisations across diverse sectors
Governments supportive ofprivate-sector investment with significant PPP track record and large number of toll roads
Significant opportunity for network expansion
Key statistics
Combined population of Virginia, Maryland
15.3 million1
and D.C. (2019)
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area
1.31%3
population growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area real
2.25%3
GDP growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2
Legend
Transurban road
Transurban project
Maryland Express Lanes Phase 1
Potential future road/project
Other road
Toll road (private operator)
Toll road (government operator)
Charlottesville
VIRGINIA
17 government and privately-owned toll roads4
Lynchburg
Roanoke
Frederick
Baltimore
Transurban office
WASHINGTON,
D.C.
MARYLAND
10 government and
privately-owned toll
roads4
Fredericksburg
Chesapeake
Bay
Richmond
Petersburg
Portsmouth/Norfolk
Source: US Census Bureau.
The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area is the metropolitan area centered on Washington, D.C. and used for statistical purpose (DC VA MD WV Metropolitan Statistical Area). The area includes all of the federal district and parts of the U.S. states of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Source: Oxford Economics.
Includes toll roads in development or under construction.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
6
REGIONAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Expansion in North America remains core to Group strategy with Transurban Chesapeake partnership an important step in positioning the business for growth in that market
Phase 1 of the Maryland Express Lanes Project the most significantnear-term external development opportunity
Potential for additional greenfield opportunities and government asset recycling, with 27 toll roads currently owned by government and private sector in region1
Multiple asset enhancement opportunities exist across Transurban Chesapeake assets
Approach to growth in North America consistent with Transurban Group, with focus on:
Ability to leverage Transurban's capability, experience and scale across operations, customer, traffic and stakeholder engagement
Balancing project portfolio across existing network enhancements, brownfield acquisitions and greenfield projects
Markets with strong economic fundamentals, high levels of existing congestion, political support for PPP investment and opportunities forlong-term growth
Phase 1 Maryland Express Lanes Project
Transurban, leading Accelerate Maryland Partners, submitted a response to the RFQ issued by Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT)
Four teams were shortlisted for the RFP phase, including Accelerate Maryland Partners
MDOT selection of the preferred consortium to deliver the project expected in Q1 2021
Intention for Transurban Chesapeake partners to participate if Accelerate Maryland Partners is successful, subject to various approvals and consents
Indicative timetable
February 2020
July 2020
Proposals from
Maryland Board
Phase 1 RFQ released by
Bidders
shortlisted
of Public Works
Maryland State Highway
shortlisted
bidders due
approval of
Administration
agreement
and contract
execution
April 2020
July 2020
Q1 2021
Statement of
Draft RFP to
Preferred proponent
Qualifications due
shortlisted bidders
selection
1. Includes toll roads in development or under construction.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
7
TRACK RECORD WITH PARTNERS
Clear alignment between Transurban and partners
AustralianSuper
Co-investorsin Transurban Queensland and WestConnex, and significant equity investor in Transurban Group
>2.3 million members and AUD200 billion FUM
CPP Investments
Co-investorsin WestConnex and NorthWestern Roads Group
CAD457 billion FUM for >20 million Canadians
UniSuper
Transurban Group's largest equity investor andco-investor in Eastern Distributor
>495 thousand members and AUD90 billion FUM
Partners bring significant infrastructure investment experience, relationships, capacity and appetite for future investment
Partners have exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban in future greenfield and brownfield developments in the Greater Washington Area1, as well as enhancements to existing concessions
Track-record of Transurban and partners deploying additional capital into asset enhancements and greenfield projects
Six toll roads acrossBrisbane-Logan Motorway, Gateway Motorway, Legacy Way, Clem7, Go Between Bridge and AirportlinkM7
Acquired Queensland Motorways inmid-2014, followed by acquisition of AirportlinkM7 in mid-2016
Transurban and its Transurban Queenslandco-investors have since invested in asset enhancements across the network including Logan Enhancement Project and Inner City Bypass2
NorthWestern Roads Group partnership:Transurban (50%), CPP Investments (25%) and QIC Limited (25%)
Two toll roads acrossSydney-Westlink M7 and NorthConnex
NWRG was formed in 2014 to hold the Westlink M7 asset and develop the NorthConnex project
Transurban and its NWRGco-investors have since deployed an additional $2.1 billion of capital into the NorthConnex project which opened in October 2020
Currently progressing the M7 staged widening and M7/M12 interchange project through Stage 2 of the NSW Government's Unsolicited Proposals process
Exclusive development rights relate specifically to developments in the areas comprising the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C..
In addition, Transurban Queensland managed the Gateway Upgrade North on behalf of the Queensland Government.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
8
GROUP IMPACT
Sale of a 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake results in:
Introduction of aligned partners to share risk and reward on current and potential future assets
Recycling capital to invest in new opportunities
Deconsolidation of debt on balance sheet and subsequent improvement in Transurban credit metrics1
Non-100%ownership will result in Free Cash contributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets being based on distributions received by the Group rather than cash flows from operating activities
Distributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets expected to recommence in FY22, and will remain sensitive to government restrictions and operating conditions
Transurban will continue to balance the maintenance of strong investment grade credit metrics, efficient funding of the development pipeline, and distributions for security holders
Transurban Group impact2
FY20 PRO-FORMA FY20 BASED
REPORTED
ON 50% OWNERSHIP7
FFO/Debt3
7.0%
10.2%
Gearing4
35.8%
34.1%
Proportional drawn debt5
$22,118m
$20,570m
Free Cash Flow6
$1,476m
$1,447m
Transurban will equity account its 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake following financial close of the transaction. Ownership proportion and accounting treatment impacts rating agency debt consolidation, with specific impacts dependent on individual rating agency methodologies.
Figures in this table have utilised historical exchange rates, including forpro-forma adjustments. The AUD:USD exchange rate is 0.67 for the year ended 30 June 2020 and 0.69 as at 30 June 2020.
Based on S&P methodology. FFO is calculated as statutory EBITDA (where EBITDA equals revenue minus operating expenses, net of maintenance provision) plus dividends from investments; minus interest paid, tax paid, and stock compensation expense. Debt is calculated as statutory drawn debt net of cash, foreign currency hedging and other liquid investments. FFO/Debt calculation methodology may be subject to adjustments in future periods.
Calculated using proportional debt to enterprise value, exclusive of issued letters of credit. Security price was $14.13 at 30 June 2020 with 2,735 million securities on issue.
Calculated using proportional drawn debt inclusive of issued letters of credit.
Calculated as cash flows from operating activities from 100% owned entities (adjusted to include the allowance for maintenance of intangible assets, exclude cash payments for maintenance of intangible assets and exclude transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions), plus Capital Releases from 100% owned entities, less debt amortisation of 100% owned entities, plus returns fromnon-100% owned entities.
Refer to Basis of Preparation on slide 2.
TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020
9
SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE
PRIVATE-SECTOR INVESTMENT AND GOVERNMENT ASSET RECYCLING TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH THE COVID-19 RECOVERY
Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:54:01 UTC