TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
14.1 AUD   +1.44%
05:55pTRANSURBAN : Chesapeake Partnership and Traffic Update
PU
12/14TRANSURBAN : WestConnex Successfully Closes A$4.2 Billion Refinancing
PU
11/13TRANSURBAN : Appendix 2A
PU
Transurban : Chesapeake Partnership and Traffic Update

12/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST
17 DECEMBER 2020

DISCLAIMER AND BASIS OF PREPARATION

This publication is prepared by the Transurban Group comprising Transurban Holdings Limited (ACN 098 143 429), Transurban Holding Trust (ARSN 098 807 419) and Transurban International Limited (ACN 121 746 825). The responsible entity of Transurban Holding Trust is Transurban Infrastructure Management Limited (ACN 098 147 678) (AFSL 246 585).

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained in this publication. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Transurban Group, its Directors, employees or agents or any other person, accept any liability for any loss arising from or in connection with this publication including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence, or make any representations or warranties regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this publication and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, or completeness of information in this publication.

The information in this publication does not take into account individual investment and financial circumstances and is not intended in any way to influence a person dealing with a financial product, nor provide financial advice. It does not constitute an offer to subscribe for securities in the Transurban Group. Any person intending to deal in Transurban Group securities is recommended to obtain professional advice.

This publication contains certain forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "expect", "forecast", "potential" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, financial position, distributions, capex requirements, growth and performance are also forward-looking statements as are statements regarding internal management estimates and assessments of traffic expectations and market outlook. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Transurban, its officers, employees, agents and advisors, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. There are usually differences between forecast and actual results because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and their differences may be material.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

Following financial close of this transaction, Transurban Group will report Transurban Chesapeake as an equity accounted investment and pro-forma information has been adjusted to reflect this treatment. The pro-forma information includes adjustments that relate to services Transurban Group will provide to Transurban Chesapeake. The financial metrics included in this presentation incorporate these pro-forma adjustments and are prepared in accordance with Transurban Group's proportional reporting approach and Free Cash methodology. The pro-formaFFO-to-Debt calculation includes proceeds from the transaction, net of estimated transaction costs and estimated taxes payable on the transaction and excludes the potential earn-out.

The appendix to this presentation includes historical financial information from 95 Express Lanes and 495 Express Lanes, for the financial years ended 30 June 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The historical financial information presented has been derived from the Transurban Group's financial reports for the relevant financial years unless otherwise stated and conforms to the Transurban Group's proportional reporting approach. This historical financial information does not include corporate service charges or any other pro-forma adjustments.

All financial results are presented in AUD unless otherwise stated. The AUD:USD exchange rate is 0.75 for transaction figures presented unless otherwise stated.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, and the securities referred to in these materials have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

© Copyright Transurban Limited ABN 96 098 143 410. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without the written permission of the Transurban Group.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

2

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

Enterprise value

Recycling capital

Three existing,

Transaction aligned

to accelerate growth

of AUD8.3 billion

and support credit

highly experienced

with Transurban

for Transurban

metrics, expected to

infrastructure

strategy

Chesapeake assets1

facilitate long-term

partners

distribution growth

1. Enterprise value comprises 100% equity valuation of AUD5.5 billion (USD4.2 billion) and debt of AUD2.8 billion (USD2.1 billion). Equity valuation excludes potential earn-out of up to AUD93 million (USD70 million) between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

3

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW

Transurban has reached

agreement to sell a 50% interest

in its Transurban Chesapeake assets for gross sale proceeds of AUD2.8 billion, plus a potential earn-out between FY24 and FY26

of up to AUD93 million1

Financial close of the sale is expected by end of FY21, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approvals2

  • Transurban Chesapeake comprises Transurban's Greater Washington Area operational assets and exclusive access to developments
    • Operationalassets-495 Express Lanes, 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes
    • Projects in delivery ordevelopment-Fredericksburg Extension, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension and Capital Beltway Accord
    • Exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban on projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.)
  • Transaction introduces three strategically aligned partners to Transurban Chesapeake with Transurban Group retaining 50% ownership
    • AustralianSuper-25%ownership
    • Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPInvestments)-15% ownership
    • UniSuper-10%ownership
    • Transurban Group will operate the Transurban Chesapeake assets under a Master Services Agreement, similar to approach for Transurban Queensland and WestConnex
    • Board structure and governance framework is set out inpre-agreed Operating Agreement between all partners and Transurban Chesapeake
  2. Excludes Transurban's estimated transaction costs of AUD51 million and any tax implications as a result of the sale which will be finalised closer to financial close. Sale price will be subject to typicalpost-closing adjustments such as net working capital, reserve and cash balances, outstanding debt and capital expenditure at the completion of the acquisition. The earn-out mechanism will be based on a cumulative revenue target trigger and subject to the achievement of minimum EBITDA thresholds. Upon meeting those triggers, an earn-out up to the earn-out cap will be paid between FY24 and FY26.
  3. May include VDOT, TIFIA, VTIB and PABs consent, as well as CFIUS filing and certainpre-merger competition filings (internal consideration of regulatory requirements is ongoing).

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

4

TRANSACTION RATIONALE

Value

Strategically

Capital

Delivery and

Growth

creation

aligned partners

recycling

operations

opportunities

Transaction realises significant

AustralianSuper,

Transaction enables accelerated

Transurban will

Significant asset enhancement

value for security holders with

CPP Investments and UniSuper

growth in North America and

continue to operate

opportunities across Transurban

Transurban Chesapeake net

bring experience, relationships

Australia while supporting

the assets, leveraging

Chesapeake assets, with

assets showing uplift from

and appetite for additional

Transurban's credit metrics,

the Group's operating capability,

additional greenfield opportunities

30 June 2020 valuation of

investment, with co-investment

expected to facilitate long-term

experience and relationships

and potential for government

AUD793 million to transaction

strategy successfully executed

distribution growth for

asset recycling

equity value of AUD5.5 billion1,2

previously in Sydney and

security holders

Brisbane markets

  1. Equity valuation excludes potentialearn-out of up to AUD93 million between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure.
  2. The net assets of Transurban Chesapeake at 30 June 2020 were AUD793 million (USD547 million, utilising AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.69 as at 30 June 2020), reflecting the original construction costs for the 495 and 95 Express Lanes and subsequent development projects (net of accumulated amortisation), plus cash and cash equivalents and net working capital, less external borrowings and maintenance provisioning. In addition to the net assets of Transurban Chesapeake, upon financial close certain balances will be derecognised including balances relating to historical fair value adjustments and deferred tax.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

5

STRONG REGIONAL CHARACTERISTICS

  • Transurban Chesapeake region encompasses Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C.
  • Urbanised markets with large, growing populations and existing congestion issues requiring continued infrastructure investment
  • Economic growth has been supported by federal government activity and significant presence of large global organisations across diverse sectors
  • Governments supportive ofprivate-sector investment with significant PPP track record and large number of toll roads
  • Significant opportunity for network expansion

Key statistics

Combined population of Virginia, Maryland

15.3 million1

and D.C. (2019)

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

1.31%3

population growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area real

2.25%3

GDP growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2

Legend

Transurban road

Transurban project

Maryland Express Lanes Phase 1

Potential future road/project

Other road

Toll road (private operator)

Toll road (government operator)

Charlottesville

VIRGINIA

17 government and privately-owned toll roads4

Lynchburg

Roanoke

Frederick

Baltimore

Transurban office

WASHINGTON,

D.C.

MARYLAND

10 government and

privately-owned toll

roads4

Fredericksburg

Chesapeake

Bay

Richmond

Petersburg

Portsmouth/Norfolk

  1. Source: US Census Bureau.
  2. The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area is the metropolitan area centered on Washington, D.C. and used for statistical purpose (DC VA MD WV Metropolitan Statistical Area). The area includes all of the federal district and parts of the U.S. states of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
  3. Source: Oxford Economics.
  4. Includes toll roads in development or under construction.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

6

REGIONAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

  • Expansion in North America remains core to Group strategy with Transurban Chesapeake partnership an important step in positioning the business for growth in that market
    • Phase 1 of the Maryland Express Lanes Project the most significantnear-term external development opportunity
    • Potential for additional greenfield opportunities and government asset recycling, with 27 toll roads currently owned by government and private sector in region1
    • Multiple asset enhancement opportunities exist across Transurban Chesapeake assets
  • Approach to growth in North America consistent with Transurban Group, with focus on:
    • Ability to leverage Transurban's capability, experience and scale across operations, customer, traffic and stakeholder engagement
    • Balancing project portfolio across existing network enhancements, brownfield acquisitions and greenfield projects
    • Markets with strong economic fundamentals, high levels of existing congestion, political support for PPP investment and opportunities forlong-term growth

Phase 1 Maryland Express Lanes Project

  • Transurban, leading Accelerate Maryland Partners, submitted a response to the RFQ issued by Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT)
  • Four teams were shortlisted for the RFP phase, including Accelerate Maryland Partners
  • MDOT selection of the preferred consortium to deliver the project expected in Q1 2021
  • Intention for Transurban Chesapeake partners to participate if Accelerate Maryland Partners is successful, subject to various approvals and consents

Indicative timetable

February 2020

July 2020

Proposals from

Maryland Board

Phase 1 RFQ released by

Bidders

shortlisted

of Public Works

Maryland State Highway

shortlisted

bidders due

approval of

Administration

agreement

and contract

execution

April 2020

July 2020

Q1 2021

Statement of

Draft RFP to

Preferred proponent

Qualifications due

shortlisted bidders

selection

1. Includes toll roads in development or under construction.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

7

TRACK RECORD WITH PARTNERS

  • Clear alignment between Transurban and partners
    • AustralianSuper
      • Co-investorsin Transurban Queensland and WestConnex, and significant equity investor in Transurban Group
      • >2.3 million members and AUD200 billion FUM
    • CPP Investments
      • Co-investorsin WestConnex and NorthWestern Roads Group
      • CAD457 billion FUM for >20 million Canadians
    • UniSuper
      • Transurban Group's largest equity investor andco-investor in Eastern Distributor
      • >495 thousand members and AUD90 billion FUM
  • Partners bring significant infrastructure investment experience, relationships, capacity and appetite for future investment
  • Partners have exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban in future greenfield and brownfield developments in the Greater Washington Area1, as well as enhancements to existing concessions

Track-record of Transurban and partners deploying additional capital into asset enhancements and greenfield projects

Transurban Queensland partnership:Transurban (62.5%), AustralianSuper (25%) and Tawreed Investments Limited (12.5%)

  • Six toll roads acrossBrisbane-Logan Motorway, Gateway Motorway, Legacy Way, Clem7, Go Between Bridge and AirportlinkM7
  • Acquired Queensland Motorways inmid-2014, followed by acquisition of AirportlinkM7 in mid-2016
  • Transurban and its Transurban Queenslandco-investors have since invested in asset enhancements across the network including Logan Enhancement Project and Inner City Bypass2

NorthWestern Roads Group partnership:Transurban (50%), CPP Investments (25%) and QIC Limited (25%)

  • Two toll roads acrossSydney-Westlink M7 and NorthConnex
  • NWRG was formed in 2014 to hold the Westlink M7 asset and develop the NorthConnex project
  • Transurban and its NWRGco-investors have since deployed an additional $2.1 billion of capital into the NorthConnex project which opened in October 2020
  • Currently progressing the M7 staged widening and M7/M12 interchange project through Stage 2 of the NSW Government's Unsolicited Proposals process
  1. Exclusive development rights relate specifically to developments in the areas comprising the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C..
  2. In addition, Transurban Queensland managed the Gateway Upgrade North on behalf of the Queensland Government.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

8

GROUP IMPACT

  • Sale of a 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake results in:
    • Introduction of aligned partners to share risk and reward on current and potential future assets
    • Recycling capital to invest in new opportunities
    • Deconsolidation of debt on balance sheet and subsequent improvement in Transurban credit metrics1
  • Non-100%ownership will result in Free Cash contributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets being based on distributions received by the Group rather than cash flows from operating activities
    • Distributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets expected to recommence in FY22, and will remain sensitive to government restrictions and operating conditions
  • Transurban will continue to balance the maintenance of strong investment grade credit metrics, efficient funding of the development pipeline, and distributions for security holders

Transurban Group impact2

FY20 PRO-FORMA FY20 BASED

REPORTED

ON 50% OWNERSHIP7

FFO/Debt3

7.0%

10.2%

Gearing4

35.8%

34.1%

Proportional drawn debt5

$22,118m

$20,570m

Free Cash Flow6

$1,476m

$1,447m

  1. Transurban will equity account its 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake following financial close of the transaction. Ownership proportion and accounting treatment impacts rating agency debt consolidation, with specific impacts dependent on individual rating agency methodologies.
  2. Figures in this table have utilised historical exchange rates, including forpro-forma adjustments. The AUD:USD exchange rate is 0.67 for the year ended 30 June 2020 and 0.69 as at 30 June 2020.
  3. Based on S&P methodology. FFO is calculated as statutory EBITDA (where EBITDA equals revenue minus operating expenses, net of maintenance provision) plus dividends from investments; minus interest paid, tax paid, and stock compensation expense. Debt is calculated as statutory drawn debt net of cash, foreign currency hedging and other liquid investments. FFO/Debt calculation methodology may be subject to adjustments in future periods.
  4. Calculated using proportional debt to enterprise value, exclusive of issued letters of credit. Security price was $14.13 at 30 June 2020 with 2,735 million securities on issue.
  5. Calculated using proportional drawn debt inclusive of issued letters of credit.
  6. Calculated as cash flows from operating activities from 100% owned entities (adjusted to include the allowance for maintenance of intangible assets, exclude cash payments for maintenance of intangible assets and exclude transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions), plus Capital Releases from 100% owned entities, less debt amortisation of 100% owned entities, plus returns fromnon-100% owned entities.
  7. Refer to Basis of Preparation on slide 2.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

9

SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE

PRIVATE-SECTOR INVESTMENT AND GOVERNMENT ASSET RECYCLING TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH THE COVID-19 RECOVERY

Brisbane

Montreal

Sydney

Greater

Washington

Melbourne

Area

Potential market opportunities

  • Government-owned49% WestConnex minority interest (Sydney)
  • Maryland Express Lanes project (Greater Washington Area)
  • Western Harbour Tunnel and Sydney Harbour Tunnel potential monetisation (Sydney)

Near-term asset enhancement opportunities

  • M7 staged widening and M7/M12 interchange (Sydney)
  • M5 Motorway Upgrade(Westbound-Moorebank Avenue to Hume Highway, Sydney)
  • Gateway Motorway widening (Brisbane)
  • Logan Motorway widening (Brisbane)

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

10

SUMMARY

Transurban

Introduction

Valuation

Recycling

of Transurban

has reached

North American

of aligned partners

Chesapeake reflects

agreement to sell a

capital for growth

business positioned

bringing experience,

quality of assets,

50% equity interest

opportunities

for next phase

relationships, capacity

with long dated

in Transurban

in Australia and

of growth

and appetite for

concessions and

Chesapeake assets

North America

future investment

enhancement

to partners

opportunities

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

11

ASSET SUMMARY

  • Transurban Chesapeake comprises Transurban's operational assets and exclusive access to developments
    • Operationalassets-495 Express Lanes, 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes

-Projects in delivery or development- Fredericksburg Extension, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension and Capital Beltway Accord

  • All operational assets and projects are Express Lanes, running adjacent to freegeneral-purpose lanes
    • The Express Lanes have minimum average speed requirements, with demand for the lanes managed via dynamic toll prices
    • Toll prices are managed by Transurban Chesapeake through a dynamic toll price algorithm with prices updated every 10 minutes
    • Vehicles with three or more axles are not allowed to use the lanes

1. 95 Express Lanes concession includes 395 Express Lanes.

KEY ASSET FACTS

495 EXPRESS LANES

95 EXPRESS LANES

CONCESSION

CONCESSION1

Commencement of operations

November 2012

December 2014

Concession life remaining

67 years

67 years

Concession expiry date

December 2087

December 2087

Operational length

22km

63km

Lane configuration

2x2 Express Lanes

95-3 reversible Express Lanes

395-2 reversible Express Lanes

Projects in construction

Fredericksburg Extension (16km)

Projects in development

495 Express Lanes Northern

Extension (3.2km),

Capital Beltway Accord (4.2km)

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

15

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Toll Revenue (USD M)1

93

106

84

80

86

71

73

76

61

56

44

26

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

EBITDA (USD M)1,2

55

68

44

49

45

47

43

39

18

27

29

11

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

ADT ('000)1

45

46

49

46

50

46

50

46

38

40

36

37

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

Average Dynamic Toll Price (USD)1

$3.31

$5.07

$4.05

$6.12

$4.91

$7.28

$5.23

$8.12

$5.61

$9.08

$5.27

$8.63

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

CAGRs1,3

AVERAGE DYNAMIC

TOLL REVENUE

EBITDA

ADT

TOLL PRICE

495 Express Lanes-FY15 to FY19

16.4%

28.1%

6.0%

14.1%

495 Express Lanes

95 Express Lanes-FY16 to FY19

14.1%

21.3%

7.0%

15.7%

95 Express Lanes

  1. FY16 represents the first full financial year of operation for the 95 Express Lanes.
  2. This historical financial information does not include corporate service charges or any otherpro-forma adjustments.
  3. CAGRs calculated from FY16 for 95 Express Lanes. FY20 performance was significantly impacted by government mandated restrictions in movement in response toCOVID-19.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

16

GOVERNANCE AND OPERATING MODEL

  • Transurban to continue operating the Transurban Chesapeake assets through a Master Services Agreement with Transurban Chesapeake
    • Arrangement leverages Transurban's operating capability, experience and scale benefits
  • Pre-agreedOperating Agreement between partners and Transurban Chesapeake sets out board structure and governance framework
    • Strategic decision making will reside at Transurban Chesapeake Board
    • Transurban to nominate an independent chairman
    • Partners to nominate the chair of the Audit and Risk Committee
    • Future developments and investment opportunities established at Transurban Chesapeake to be evaluated by Transurban Chesapeake Board

Simplified operating structure

AustralianSuper

CPP Investments

UniSuper

50% owner

25% owner

15% owner

10% owner

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE BOARD

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE

TRANSURBAN MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT

Operations and maintenance

Corporate services

Growth opportunities and project delivery

Tolling, customer and stakeholder engagement

Traffic and revenue forecasting

Technology

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

17

CUSTOMER AND COMMUNITY

High satisfaction among frequent customers1

95 Express Lanes

495 Express Lanes

(among frequent drivers)

(among frequent drivers)

90%

90%

See personal benefit

80% 80%

Positive impression

Use cases for frequent customers

Commuting to work

Visiting family and friends

Time-sensitive appointments

Integrated, transparent approach to community engagement

• Community-centric approach to

development and delivery with

community feedback contributing

to design outcomes and

minimisation of delivery impacts

• Quarterly grant program has

80%

74%

Holiday travel

Satisfied

~70%of frequent customers plan ahead or use the

Most customers spend more on a

lanes out of habit while occasional customers

single tank of fuel than they do on

are more likely to decide once they are in traffic

tolls in a month

Frequent customers use convenience services

to get time back to do what matters

Digital tools enhancing the customer experience

contributed over USD1 million

to more than 290 organisations

supporting local community,

environmental and small business

needs

• COVID-19 Task Force mobilised to

provide resources to vulnerable

local customers and communities

• Advocacy in partnership with the

Express Lanes mobile app provides trip planning, real-time pricing transparency, streamlined missed toll payment options

New GoToll mobile tolling app delivers flexible payment solutions for new segment of drivers without E-ZPass, is GPS-enabled and reduces enforcement and violation costs

Virginia Partners for Safe Driving, a

coalition of more than 100

businesses, organisations and

agencies, to pass vital distracted

driving legislation in 2020

1. Customer satisfaction survey conducted in 2019 by APCO Insight.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

18

TRAFFIC UPDATE1

  • Traffic increased through October and November at the Transurban Group level despite the ongoing impacts ofCOVID-192
  • On CityLink in Melbourne, traffic has shown progressive improvement as government restrictions have been gradually eased, with average daily traffic down 22% for the7-days to 12 December3
  • On 31 October, the NorthConnex tunnels in Sydney opened, with daily traffic averaging 37,000 in the period through to 12 December and large vehicle traffic averaging 18%
  • On the M8/M5 East in Sydney, traffic continues to ramp up, with average daily traffic of 99,000 for the December 2020 quarter through to 12 December
  • Traffic in each of Transurban's markets will remain sensitive to future government responses toCOVID-19

Transurban traffic by week

2.5

North America

ADT

2.0

Brisbane

(MILLIONS)

ADT

1.5

TRAFFIC

Melbourne

ADT

AVERAGE DAILY

1.0

0.5

NorthConnex4

M8/M5 East ADT5

FY20

FY21

Sydney ADT

-

(excluding M8/M5 East and NorthConnex)

8-Mar15-Mar22-Mar29-Mar5-Apr12-Apr19-Apr26-Apr3-May

1-Mar

10-May

17-May

24-May

31-May

7-Jun

14-Jun21-Jun

28-Jun

5-Jul12-Jul19-Jul

26-Jul2-Aug9-Aug

16-Aug

23-Aug

30-Aug

6-Sep

13-Sep

20-Sep

27-Sep

4-Oct11-Oct

18-Oct25-Oct

1-Nov8-Nov15-Nov22-Nov29-Nov6-Dec

WEEK COMMENCING

  1. Data from 1 October 2020 is provisional management data that is subject to change.
  2. The average dynamic toll price for the September 2020 quarter decreased by 33.8% to USD6.21 on the 95 Express Lanes and decreased by 49.7% to USD2.77 on the 495 Express Lanes.
  3. Average daily traffic (ADT) % change is to prior corresponding period in 2019.
  1. NorthConnex opened on 31 October 2020.
  2. M8/M5 East opened/commenced tolling on 5 July 2020.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

20

MONTHLY TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE BY ASSET1

952

Transurban

M4

M5 West

M7

CCT

M2

ED

LCT

CityLink

Logan

Gateway

Legacy

Clem7

GBB

AirportlinkM7

A25

495

Group3

10%

4%

8%

5%

1%

0%

-10%

(12%)

(6%)

(7%)

(6%)

(8%)

(2%)

(2%)

(2%)

(10%)

(2%)

(4%)

(1%)

(15%)

(11%)

(11%)

(12%)

(9%)

(9%)

(2%)

(11%)

(11%)

(8%)

(1%)

(12%)

(13%)

(9%)

(16%)

(9%)

(8%)

(4%)

(14%)

(9%)

(7%)

(13%)

(13%)

(11%)

(6%)

(13%)

(9%)

(16%)

-20%

(18%)

(25%)

(18%)

(18%)

(17%)

(19%)

(17%)

(21%)

(23%)

(23%)

(21%)

(20%)

(28%)

(29%)

(28%)

(28%)

(27%)

-30%

(33%)

(35%)

(33%)

(34%)

-40%

(45%)

(49%)

(48%)

(47%)

-50%

LEGEND

Aug-20

Sep-20

Oct-20

Nov-20

(55%)

Sydney

Melbourne

(61%)

-60%

Brisbane

(66%)

North America

Transurban Group

-70%

  1. Data from October 2020 onwards is provisional management data that is subject to change. Average daily traffic (ADT) % change is to prior corresponding period in 2019.
  2. 95 Express Lanes includes 395 Express Lanes which commenced tolling on 17 November 2019.
  3. Excludes M8/M5 East which opened/commenced tolling on 5 July 2020 and NorthConnex which opened on 31 October 2020.

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

21

GLOSSARY

TERM

DEFINITION

1H/2H

First or second half of a year

395395 Express Lanes

495495 Express Lanes

9595 Express Lanes

ABN

Australian Business Number

ACN

Australian Company Number

ADT

Average Daily Traffic. ADT is calculated by dividing the total number of trips on each asset

(transactions on CityLink) by the number of days in the period

AFSL

Australian Financial Services Licence

ARSN

Australian Registered Scheme Number

ASX

Australian Securities Exchange

AUD

Australian Dollar

CAD

Canadian Dollar

CAGR

Compound annual growth rate

CAPITAL BELTWAY

The project that Transurban is progressing in partnership with the Commonwealth of

ACCORD

Virginia to extend the 495 Express Lanes Northbound approximately 4.2km from the

CAPITAL RELEASES

terminus of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project and into Maryland

Capital Releases refer to the injection of debt into Transurban assets as assets mature,

optimising balance sheets

CFIUS

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States

CPP INVESTMENTS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

D.C.

District of Columbia

DOT

Department of Transportation

EBITDA

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation

EV

Enterprise Value

FFO

Funds from operations

FFO/DEBT

Based on S&P methodology. FFO is calculated as statutory EBITDA (where EBITDA equals

revenue minus operating expenses net of maintenance provision) plus dividends from

investments; minus interest paid, tax paid, and stock compensation expense. Debt is

calculated as statutory drawn debt net of cash, foreign currency hedging and other liquid

investments. FFO/Debt calculation methodology may be subject to adjustments in future

periods

TERM

DEFINITION

FREE CASH

Free Cash is the primary measure used to assess the cash performance of the Group. It

represents the cash available for distribution to security holders. Free Cash is calculated as

cash flows from operating activities from 100% owned entities (adjusted to include the

allowance for maintenance of intangible assets, exclude cash payments for maintenance of

intangible assets and exclude transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions),

plus Capital Releases from 100% owned entities, less debt amortisation of 100% owned

entities, plus returns from non-100% owned entities

FUM

Funds under management

FX

Foreign Exchange

FY

Australian financial year 1 July to 30 June

GDP

Gross Domestic Product

GROUP

Transurban Group

GWA

Greater Washington Area meaning northern Virginia, Washington D.C., areas of Maryland

and the surrounding metropolitan area

MDOT

Maryland Department of Transportation

NWRG

NorthWestern Roads Group

PAB

Private Activity Bond

  1. Public-PrivatePartnership

RFP

Request for proposal

RFQ

Request for qualifications

S&P

Standard and Poor's

TAWREED

Tawreed Investments Limited. A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment

Authority

TIFIA

Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act

TOLL REVENUE

Toll revenue includes revenue from customers, specifically tolls, service and fee revenue

TRANSURBAN

Transurban Chesapeake is the parent-entity owner of 100% of the equity interests in the 95

CHESAPEAKE

Express Lanes, 495 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes; the concessionaire entities that

developed, built, financed and now operate and maintain those assets, and; associated

financing and operating agreements

US/USA

United States of America

USD

United States Dollar

VDOT

Virginia Department of Transportation

VTIB

Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020

23

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2020
