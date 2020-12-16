Transurban : Chesapeake Partnership and Traffic Update 12/16/2020 | 05:55pm EST Send by mail :

TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 2 TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS Enterprise value Recycling capital Three existing, Transaction aligned to accelerate growth of AUD8.3 billion and support credit highly experienced with Transurban for Transurban metrics, expected to infrastructure strategy Chesapeake assets1 facilitate long-term partners distribution growth 1. Enterprise value comprises 100% equity valuation of AUD5.5 billion (USD4.2 billion) and debt of AUD2.8 billion (USD2.1 billion). Equity valuation excludes potential earn-out of up to AUD93 million (USD70 million) between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 3 TRANSACTION OVERVIEW Transurban has reached agreement to sell a 50% interest in its Transurban Chesapeake assets for gross sale proceeds of AUD2.8 billion, plus a potential earn-out between FY24 and FY26 of up to AUD93 million1 Financial close of the sale is expected by end of FY21, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approvals2 Transurban Chesapeake comprises Transurban's Greater Washington Area operational assets and exclusive access to developments

Operational assets-495 Express Lanes, 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes Projects in delivery or development-Fredericksburg Extension, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension and Capital Beltway Accord Exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban on projects in the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.)

Transaction introduces three strategically aligned partners to Transurban Chesapeake with Transurban Group retaining 50% ownership

AustralianSuper-25% ownership Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments)-15% ownership UniSuper-10% ownership

Transurban Group will operate the Transurban Chesapeake assets under a Master Services Agreement, similar to approach for Transurban Queensland and WestConnex

Board structure and governance framework is set out in pre-agreed Operating Agreement between all partners and Transurban Chesapeake Excludes Transurban's estimated transaction costs of AUD51 million and any tax implications as a result of the sale which will be finalised closer to financial close. Sale price will be subject to typical post-closing adjustments such as net working capital, reserve and cash balances, outstanding debt and capital expenditure at the completion of the acquisition. The earn-out mechanism will be based on a cumulative revenue target trigger and subject to the achievement of minimum EBITDA thresholds. Upon meeting those triggers, an earn-out up to the earn-out cap will be paid between FY24 and FY26. May include VDOT, TIFIA, VTIB and PABs consent, as well as CFIUS filing and certain pre-merger competition filings (internal consideration of regulatory requirements is ongoing). TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 4 TRANSACTION RATIONALE Value Strategically Capital Delivery and Growth creation aligned partners recycling operations opportunities Transaction realises significant AustralianSuper, Transaction enables accelerated Transurban will Significant asset enhancement value for security holders with CPP Investments and UniSuper growth in North America and continue to operate opportunities across Transurban Transurban Chesapeake net bring experience, relationships Australia while supporting the assets, leveraging Chesapeake assets, with assets showing uplift from and appetite for additional Transurban's credit metrics, the Group's operating capability, additional greenfield opportunities 30 June 2020 valuation of investment, with co-investment expected to facilitate long-term experience and relationships and potential for government AUD793 million to transaction strategy successfully executed distribution growth for asset recycling equity value of AUD5.5 billion1,2 previously in Sydney and security holders Brisbane markets Equity valuation excludes potential earn-out of up to AUD93 million between FY24 and FY26. See footnote 1 of slide 4 for details of earn-out structure. The net assets of Transurban Chesapeake at 30 June 2020 were AUD793 million (USD547 million, utilising AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.69 as at 30 June 2020), reflecting the original construction costs for the 495 and 95 Express Lanes and subsequent development projects (net of accumulated amortisation), plus cash and cash equivalents and net working capital, less external borrowings and maintenance provisioning. In addition to the net assets of Transurban Chesapeake, upon financial close certain balances will be derecognised including balances relating to historical fair value adjustments and deferred tax. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 5 STRONG REGIONAL CHARACTERISTICS Transurban Chesapeake region encompasses Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Urbanised markets with large, growing populations and existing congestion issues requiring continued infrastructure investment

Economic growth has been supported by federal government activity and significant presence of large global organisations across diverse sectors

Governments supportive of private-sector investment with significant PPP track record and large number of toll roads

private-sector investment with significant PPP track record and large number of toll roads Significant opportunity for network expansion Key statistics Combined population of Virginia, Maryland 15.3 million1 and D.C. (2019) Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area 1.31%3 population growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2 Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area real 2.25%3 GDP growth (2001-2019 CAGR)2 Legend Transurban road Transurban project Maryland Express Lanes Phase 1 Potential future road/project Other road Toll road (private operator) Toll road (government operator) Charlottesville VIRGINIA 17 government and privately-owned toll roads4 Lynchburg Roanoke Frederick Baltimore Transurban office WASHINGTON, D.C. MARYLAND 10 government and privately-owned toll roads4 Fredericksburg Chesapeake Bay Richmond Petersburg Portsmouth/Norfolk Source: US Census Bureau. The Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area is the metropolitan area centered on Washington, D.C. and used for statistical purpose (DC VA MD WV Metropolitan Statistical Area). The area includes all of the federal district and parts of the U.S. states of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. Source: Oxford Economics. Includes toll roads in development or under construction. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 6 REGIONAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES Expansion in North America remains core to Group strategy with Transurban Chesapeake partnership an important step in positioning the business for growth in that market

Phase 1 of the Maryland Express Lanes Project the most significant near-term external development opportunity Potential for additional greenfield opportunities and government asset recycling, with 27 toll roads currently owned by government and private sector in region 1 Multiple asset enhancement opportunities exist across Transurban Chesapeake assets

Approach to growth in North America consistent with Transurban Group, with focus on:

Ability to leverage Transurban's capability, experience and scale across operations, customer, traffic and stakeholder engagement Balancing project portfolio across existing network enhancements, brownfield acquisitions and greenfield projects Markets with strong economic fundamentals, high levels of existing congestion, political support for PPP investment and opportunities for long-term growth

Phase 1 Maryland Express Lanes Project Transurban, leading Accelerate Maryland Partners, submitted a response to the RFQ issued by Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT)

Four teams were shortlisted for the RFP phase, including Accelerate Maryland Partners

MDOT selection of the preferred consortium to deliver the project expected in Q1 2021

Intention for Transurban Chesapeake partners to participate if Accelerate Maryland Partners is successful, subject to various approvals and consents Indicative timetable February 2020 July 2020 Proposals from Maryland Board Phase 1 RFQ released by Bidders shortlisted of Public Works Maryland State Highway shortlisted bidders due approval of Administration agreement and contract execution April 2020 July 2020 Q1 2021 Statement of Draft RFP to Preferred proponent Qualifications due shortlisted bidders selection 1. Includes toll roads in development or under construction. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 7 TRACK RECORD WITH PARTNERS Clear alignment between Transurban and partners

AustralianSuper Co-investors in Transurban Queensland and WestConnex, and significant equity investor in Transurban Group >2.3 million members and AUD200 billion FUM CPP Investments Co-investors in WestConnex and NorthWestern Roads Group CAD457 billion FUM for >20 million Canadians UniSuper Transurban Group's largest equity investor and co-investor in Eastern Distributor >495 thousand members and AUD90 billion FUM

Partners bring significant infrastructure investment experience, relationships, capacity and appetite for future investment

Partners have exclusive development rights to invest alongside Transurban in future greenfield and brownfield developments in the Greater Washington Area 1 , as well as enhancements to existing concessions Track-record of Transurban and partners deploying additional capital into asset enhancements and greenfield projects Transurban Queensland partnership:Transurban (62.5%), AustralianSuper (25%) and Tawreed Investments Limited (12.5%) Six toll roads across Brisbane-Logan Motorway, Gateway Motorway, Legacy Way, Clem7, Go Between Bridge and AirportlinkM7

Brisbane-Logan Motorway, Gateway Motorway, Legacy Way, Clem7, Go Between Bridge and AirportlinkM7 Acquired Queensland Motorways in mid-2014, followed by acquisition of AirportlinkM7 in mid-2016

mid-2014, followed by acquisition of AirportlinkM7 in mid-2016 Transurban and its Transurban Queensland co-investors have since invested in asset enhancements across the network including Logan Enhancement Project and Inner City Bypass 2 NorthWestern Roads Group partnership:Transurban (50%), CPP Investments (25%) and QIC Limited (25%) Two toll roads across Sydney-Westlink M7 and NorthConnex

Sydney-Westlink M7 and NorthConnex NWRG was formed in 2014 to hold the Westlink M7 asset and develop the NorthConnex project

Transurban and its NWRG co-investors have since deployed an additional $2.1 billion of capital into the NorthConnex project which opened in October 2020

co-investors have since deployed an additional $2.1 billion of capital into the NorthConnex project which opened in October 2020 Currently progressing the M7 staged widening and M7/M12 interchange project through Stage 2 of the NSW Government's Unsolicited Proposals process Exclusive development rights relate specifically to developments in the areas comprising the Commonwealth of Virginia, State of Maryland and Washington, D.C.. In addition, Transurban Queensland managed the Gateway Upgrade North on behalf of the Queensland Government. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 8 GROUP IMPACT Sale of a 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake results in:

Introduction of aligned partners to share risk and reward on current and potential future assets Recycling capital to invest in new opportunities Deconsolidation of debt on balance sheet and subsequent improvement in Transurban credit metrics 1

Non-100% ownership will result in Free Cash contributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets being based on distributions received by the Group rather than cash flows from operating activities

ownership will result in Free Cash contributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets being based on distributions received by the Group rather than cash flows from operating activities Distributions from Transurban Chesapeake assets expected to recommence in FY22, and will remain sensitive to government restrictions and operating conditions

Transurban will continue to balance the maintenance of strong investment grade credit metrics, efficient funding of the development pipeline, and distributions for security holders Transurban Group impact2 FY20 PRO-FORMA FY20 BASED REPORTED ON 50% OWNERSHIP7 FFO/Debt3 7.0% 10.2% Gearing4 35.8% 34.1% Proportional drawn debt5 $22,118m $20,570m Free Cash Flow6 $1,476m $1,447m Transurban will equity account its 50% interest in Transurban Chesapeake following financial close of the transaction. Ownership proportion and accounting treatment impacts rating agency debt consolidation, with specific impacts dependent on individual rating agency methodologies. Figures in this table have utilised historical exchange rates, including for pro-forma adjustments. The AUD:USD exchange rate is 0.67 for the year ended 30 June 2020 and 0.69 as at 30 June 2020. Based on S&P methodology. FFO is calculated as statutory EBITDA (where EBITDA equals revenue minus operating expenses, net of maintenance provision) plus dividends from investments; minus interest paid, tax paid, and stock compensation expense. Debt is calculated as statutory drawn debt net of cash, foreign currency hedging and other liquid investments. FFO/Debt calculation methodology may be subject to adjustments in future periods. Calculated using proportional debt to enterprise value, exclusive of issued letters of credit. Security price was $14.13 at 30 June 2020 with 2,735 million securities on issue. Calculated using proportional drawn debt inclusive of issued letters of credit. Calculated as cash flows from operating activities from 100% owned entities (adjusted to include the allowance for maintenance of intangible assets, exclude cash payments for maintenance of intangible assets and exclude transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions), plus Capital Releases from 100% owned entities, less debt amortisation of 100% owned entities, plus returns from non-100% owned entities. Refer to Basis of Preparation on slide 2. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 9 SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY PIPELINE PRIVATE-SECTOR INVESTMENT AND GOVERNMENT ASSET RECYCLING TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH THE COVID-19 RECOVERY Brisbane Montreal Sydney Greater Washington Melbourne Area Potential market opportunities Government-owned 49% WestConnex minority interest (Sydney)

49% WestConnex minority interest (Sydney) Maryland Express Lanes project (Greater Washington Area)

Western Harbour Tunnel and Sydney Harbour Tunnel potential monetisation (Sydney) Near-term asset enhancement opportunities M7 staged widening and M7/M12 interchange (Sydney)

M5 Motorway Upgrade (Westbound-Moorebank Avenue to Hume Highway, Sydney)

(Westbound-Moorebank Avenue to Hume Highway, Sydney) Gateway Motorway widening (Brisbane)

Logan Motorway widening (Brisbane) TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 10 SUMMARY Transurban Introduction Valuation Recycling of Transurban has reached North American of aligned partners Chesapeake reflects agreement to sell a capital for growth business positioned bringing experience, quality of assets, 50% equity interest opportunities for next phase relationships, capacity with long dated in Transurban in Australia and of growth and appetite for concessions and Chesapeake assets North America future investment enhancement to partners opportunities TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 11 ASSET SUMMARY Transurban Chesapeake comprises Transurban's operational assets and exclusive access to developments

Operational assets-495 Express Lanes, 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes

-Projects in delivery or development- Fredericksburg Extension, 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension and Capital Beltway Accord All operational assets and projects are Express Lanes, running adjacent to free general-purpose lanes

general-purpose lanes The Express Lanes have minimum average speed requirements, with demand for the lanes managed via dynamic toll prices Toll prices are managed by Transurban Chesapeake through a dynamic toll price algorithm with prices updated every 10 minutes Vehicles with three or more axles are not allowed to use the lanes

1. 95 Express Lanes concession includes 395 Express Lanes. KEY ASSET FACTS 495 EXPRESS LANES 95 EXPRESS LANES CONCESSION CONCESSION1 Commencement of operations November 2012 December 2014 Concession life remaining 67 years 67 years Concession expiry date December 2087 December 2087 Operational length 22km 63km Lane configuration 2x2 Express Lanes 95-3 reversible Express Lanes 395-2 reversible Express Lanes Projects in construction ‒ Fredericksburg Extension (16km) Projects in development 495 Express Lanes Northern ‒ Extension (3.2km), Capital Beltway Accord (4.2km) TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 15 HISTORICAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Toll Revenue (USD M)1 93 106 84 80 86 71 73 76 61 56 44 26 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 EBITDA (USD M)1,2 55 68 44 49 45 47 43 39 18 27 29 11 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 ADT ('000)1 45 46 49 46 50 46 50 46 38 40 36 37 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Average Dynamic Toll Price (USD)1 $3.31 $5.07 $4.05 $6.12 $4.91 $7.28 $5.23 $8.12 $5.61 $9.08 $5.27 $8.63 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 CAGRs1,3 AVERAGE DYNAMIC TOLL REVENUE EBITDA ADT TOLL PRICE 495 Express Lanes-FY15 to FY19 16.4% 28.1% 6.0% 14.1% 495 Express Lanes 95 Express Lanes-FY16 to FY19 14.1% 21.3% 7.0% 15.7% 95 Express Lanes FY16 represents the first full financial year of operation for the 95 Express Lanes. This historical financial information does not include corporate service charges or any other pro-forma adjustments. CAGRs calculated from FY16 for 95 Express Lanes. FY20 performance was significantly impacted by government mandated restrictions in movement in response to COVID-19. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 16 GOVERNANCE AND OPERATING MODEL Transurban to continue operating the Transurban Chesapeake assets through a Master Services Agreement with Transurban Chesapeake

Arrangement leverages Transurban's operating capability, experience and scale benefits

Pre-agreed Operating Agreement between partners and Transurban Chesapeake sets out board structure and governance framework

Operating Agreement between partners and Transurban Chesapeake sets out board structure and governance framework Strategic decision making will reside at Transurban Chesapeake Board Transurban to nominate an independent chairman Partners to nominate the chair of the Audit and Risk Committee Future developments and investment opportunities established at Transurban Chesapeake to be evaluated by Transurban Chesapeake Board

Simplified operating structure AustralianSuper CPP Investments UniSuper 50% owner 25% owner 15% owner 10% owner TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE BOARD TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE TRANSURBAN MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT Operations and maintenance Corporate services Growth opportunities and project delivery Tolling, customer and stakeholder engagement Traffic and revenue forecasting Technology TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 17 CUSTOMER AND COMMUNITY High satisfaction among frequent customers1 95 Express Lanes 495 Express Lanes (among frequent drivers) (among frequent drivers) 90% 90% See personal benefit 80% 80% Positive impression Use cases for frequent customers Commuting to work Visiting family and friends Time-sensitive appointments Integrated, transparent approach to community engagement • Community-centric approach to development and delivery with community feedback contributing to design outcomes and minimisation of delivery impacts • Quarterly grant program has 80% 74% Holiday travel Satisfied ~70%of frequent customers plan ahead or use the Most customers spend more on a lanes out of habit while occasional customers single tank of fuel than they do on are more likely to decide once they are in traffic tolls in a month Frequent customers use convenience services to get time back to do what matters Digital tools enhancing the customer experience contributed over USD1 million to more than 290 organisations supporting local community, environmental and small business needs • COVID-19 Task Force mobilised to provide resources to vulnerable local customers and communities • Advocacy in partnership with the Express Lanes mobile app provides trip planning, real-time pricing transparency, streamlined missed toll payment options New GoToll mobile tolling app delivers flexible payment solutions for new segment of drivers without E-ZPass, is GPS-enabled and reduces enforcement and violation costs Virginia Partners for Safe Driving, a coalition of more than 100 businesses, organisations and agencies, to pass vital distracted driving legislation in 2020 1. Customer satisfaction survey conducted in 2019 by APCO Insight. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 18 TRAFFIC UPDATE1 Traffic increased through October and November at the Transurban Group level despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 2

COVID-19 On CityLink in Melbourne, traffic has shown progressive improvement as government restrictions have been gradually eased, with average daily traffic down 22% for the 7-days to 12 December 3

7-days to 12 December On 31 October, the NorthConnex tunnels in Sydney opened, with daily traffic averaging 37,000 in the period through to 12 December and large vehicle traffic averaging 18%

On the M8/M5 East in Sydney, traffic continues to ramp up, with average daily traffic of 99,000 for the December 2020 quarter through to 12 December

Traffic in each of Transurban's markets will remain sensitive to future government responses to COVID-19 Transurban traffic by week 2.5 North America ADT 2.0 Brisbane (MILLIONS) ADT 1.5 TRAFFIC Melbourne ADT AVERAGE DAILY 1.0 0.5 NorthConnex4 M8/M5 East ADT5 FY20 FY21 Sydney ADT - (excluding M8/M5 East and NorthConnex) 8-Mar15-Mar22-Mar29-Mar5-Apr12-Apr19-Apr26-Apr3-May 1-Mar 10-May 17-May 24-May 31-May 7-Jun 14-Jun21-Jun 28-Jun 5-Jul12-Jul19-Jul 26-Jul2-Aug9-Aug 16-Aug 23-Aug 30-Aug 6-Sep 13-Sep 20-Sep 27-Sep 4-Oct11-Oct 18-Oct25-Oct 1-Nov8-Nov15-Nov22-Nov29-Nov6-Dec WEEK COMMENCING Data from 1 October 2020 is provisional management data that is subject to change. The average dynamic toll price for the September 2020 quarter decreased by 33.8% to USD6.21 on the 95 Express Lanes and decreased by 49.7% to USD2.77 on the 495 Express Lanes. Average daily traffic (ADT) % change is to prior corresponding period in 2019. NorthConnex opened on 31 October 2020. M8/M5 East opened/commenced tolling on 5 July 2020. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 20 MONTHLY TRAFFIC PERFORMANCE BY ASSET1 952 Transurban M4 M5 West M7 CCT M2 ED LCT CityLink Logan Gateway Legacy Clem7 GBB AirportlinkM7 A25 495 Group3 10% 4% 8% 5% 1% 0% -10% (12%) (6%) (7%) (6%) (8%) (2%) (2%) (2%) (10%) (2%) (4%) (1%) (15%) (11%) (11%) (12%) (9%) (9%) (2%) (11%) (11%) (8%) (1%) (12%) (13%) (9%) (16%) (9%) (8%) (4%) (14%) (9%) (7%) (13%) (13%) (11%) (6%) (13%) (9%) (16%) -20% (18%) (25%) (18%) (18%) (17%) (19%) (17%) (21%) (23%) (23%) (21%) (20%) (28%) (29%) (28%) (28%) (27%) -30% (33%) (35%) (33%) (34%) -40% (45%) (49%) (48%) (47%) -50% LEGEND Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 (55%) Sydney Melbourne (61%) -60% Brisbane (66%) North America Transurban Group -70% Data from October 2020 onwards is provisional management data that is subject to change. Average daily traffic (ADT) % change is to prior corresponding period in 2019. 95 Express Lanes includes 395 Express Lanes which commenced tolling on 17 November 2019. Excludes M8/M5 East which opened/commenced tolling on 5 July 2020 and NorthConnex which opened on 31 October 2020. TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 21 GLOSSARY TERM DEFINITION 1H/2H First or second half of a year 395395 Express Lanes 495495 Express Lanes 9595 Express Lanes ABN Australian Business Number ACN Australian Company Number ADT Average Daily Traffic. ADT is calculated by dividing the total number of trips on each asset (transactions on CityLink) by the number of days in the period AFSL Australian Financial Services Licence ARSN Australian Registered Scheme Number ASX Australian Securities Exchange AUD Australian Dollar CAD Canadian Dollar CAGR Compound annual growth rate CAPITAL BELTWAY The project that Transurban is progressing in partnership with the Commonwealth of ACCORD Virginia to extend the 495 Express Lanes Northbound approximately 4.2km from the CAPITAL RELEASES terminus of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension project and into Maryland Capital Releases refer to the injection of debt into Transurban assets as assets mature, optimising balance sheets CFIUS Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States CPP INVESTMENTS Canada Pension Plan Investment Board D.C. District of Columbia DOT Department of Transportation EBITDA Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation EV Enterprise Value FFO Funds from operations FFO/DEBT Based on S&P methodology. FFO is calculated as statutory EBITDA (where EBITDA equals revenue minus operating expenses net of maintenance provision) plus dividends from investments; minus interest paid, tax paid, and stock compensation expense. Debt is calculated as statutory drawn debt net of cash, foreign currency hedging and other liquid investments. FFO/Debt calculation methodology may be subject to adjustments in future periods TERM DEFINITION FREE CASH Free Cash is the primary measure used to assess the cash performance of the Group. It represents the cash available for distribution to security holders. Free Cash is calculated as cash flows from operating activities from 100% owned entities (adjusted to include the allowance for maintenance of intangible assets, exclude cash payments for maintenance of intangible assets and exclude transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions), plus Capital Releases from 100% owned entities, less debt amortisation of 100% owned entities, plus returns from non-100% owned entities FUM Funds under management FX Foreign Exchange FY Australian financial year 1 July to 30 June GDP Gross Domestic Product GROUP Transurban Group GWA Greater Washington Area meaning northern Virginia, Washington D.C., areas of Maryland and the surrounding metropolitan area MDOT Maryland Department of Transportation NWRG NorthWestern Roads Group PAB Private Activity Bond Public-Private Partnership RFP Request for proposal RFQ Request for qualifications S&P Standard and Poor's TAWREED Tawreed Investments Limited. A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority TIFIA Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act TOLL REVENUE Toll revenue includes revenue from customers, specifically tolls, service and fee revenue TRANSURBAN Transurban Chesapeake is the parent-entity owner of 100% of the equity interests in the 95 CHESAPEAKE Express Lanes, 495 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes; the concessionaire entities that developed, built, financed and now operate and maintain those assets, and; associated financing and operating agreements US/USA United States of America USD United States Dollar VDOT Virginia Department of Transportation VTIB Virginia Transportation Infrastructure Bank TRANSURBAN CHESAPEAKE PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT | DECEMBER 2020 23 Attachments Original document

