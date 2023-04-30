Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Transurban Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCL   AU000000TCL6

TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:21:08 2023-04-30 pm EDT
15.14 AUD   +1.00%
04:28pTransurban Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Distribution Guidance
DJ
04/18Transurban Group Prices 650 Million Euros of Bonds
MT
04/17Transurban In A Sweet Spot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transurban Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Distribution Guidance

04/30/2023 | 04:28pm EDT
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Transurban Group raised its annual distribution guidance, citing confidence in the post-pandemic recovery in traffic on its global network of toll roads and better-than-expected outcomes on financing costs.

Transurban said it now expects a payout of 58 Australian cents (38.7 U.S. cents) per security in the 12 months through June, representing around 42% growth on the 2022 fiscal year.

The company had previously forecast an annual distribution of A$0.57 per security.

"As previously announced, FY 2023 distribution guidance includes approximately 2-3 cents/security of Capital Releases," Transurban said in a regulatory filing.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-23 1828ET

04/17Morgan Stanley rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
04/10Transurban Secures Financial Close for AU$300 Million WestConnex Debt Facility
MT
03/28Transurban Group agreed to acquire Horizon Roads Pty Limited.
CI
03/10Transurban Group Subsidiary to Not Proceed with Maryland Express Lanes Project
MT
03/09Transurban-Led Consortium to Exit Maryland Express Lanes Project
DJ
02/07Morgan Stanley rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
02/07CDPQ buying 50% stake in Montreal toll bridge A25 Concession for $355M
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSURBAN GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 960 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
Net income 2023 305 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2023 16 243 M 10 734 M 10 734 M
P/E ratio 2023 143x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 46 177 M 30 516 M 30 516 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
EV / Sales 2024 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart TRANSURBAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Transurban Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSURBAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,99 AUD
Average target price 14,38 AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Scott Charlton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Craig M. Drummond Chairman
Simon Moorfield Group Executive-Customer & Technology
Peter Brooke Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSURBAN GROUP15.49%30 516
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.17.89%8 213
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-1.06%6 270
SALIK COMPANY20.97%6 106
GRUPO CCR S.A.25.42%5 475
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED26.89%5 041
