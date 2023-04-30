Transurban Raises Fiscal Year 2023 Distribution Guidance

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Transurban Group raised its annual distribution guidance, citing confidence in the post-pandemic recovery in traffic on its global network of toll roads and better-than-expected outcomes on financing costs.

Transurban said it now expects a payout of 58 Australian cents (38.7 U.S. cents) per security in the 12 months through June, representing around 42% growth on the 2022 fiscal year.

The company had previously forecast an annual distribution of A$0.57 per security.

"As previously announced, FY 2023 distribution guidance includes approximately 2-3 cents/security of Capital Releases," Transurban said in a regulatory filing.

