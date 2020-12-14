Log in
TRANSURBAN GROUP    TCL   AU000000TCL6

TRANSURBAN GROUP

(TCL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/11
13.64 AUD   -1.37%
03:55aTRANSURBAN : WestConnex Successfully Closes A$4.2 Billion Refinancing
PU
11/13TRANSURBAN : Appendix 2A
PU
11/09TRANSURBAN : Opportunity Pipeline Update
PU
Transurban : WestConnex Successfully Closes A$4.2 Billion Refinancing

12/14/2020 | 03:55am EST
asx release

14 December 2020

WESTCONNEX SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES A$4.2 BILLION REFINANCING

Transurban announces that WestConnex Finance Company Pty Limited, the financing vehicle of the WestConnex Group (WCX), reached contractual close on 11 December 2020 to raise A$4.2 billion of new non-recourse debt comprising A$3.0 billion of bank term debt facilities with tenors of 3, 5 and 7 years, and a A$1.2 billion 2 year bridge facility. Financial close is expected later this week and is subject to customary closing conditions. Transurban owns a 25.5% stake in WCX.

The proceeds from the raising will be used to refinance A$4.0 billion of existing bank debt facilities that were established at WCX M4 at the time of Sydney Transport Partners' acquisition of its 51% equity stake of WCX in 2018, as well as fund associated transaction costs. The interest rate exposure on the term debt facilities will be fully hedged.

Transurban Interim CFO Tom McKay said of the transaction: "This refinancing demonstrates the underlying strength of the WCX business and has delivered a substantial reduction in WCX's funding costs. We appreciate the strong support that we received from our relationship banks for this financing."

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Tess Palmer

Sarah Chapman

Head of Investor Relations

Manager, Media and Communications

+61 458 231 983

+61 400 841 898

This announcement is authorised by Transurban CEO, Scott Charlton.

Classification

Transurban Group

Transurban International Limited

ABN 90 121 746 825

Transurban Holdings Limited

ABN 86 098 143 429

Level 31

Transurban Holding Trust

Tower Five, Collins Square

ABN 30 169 362 255

727 Collins Street

ARSN 098 807 419

Docklands

Victoria 3008 Australia

corporate@transurban.com

Telephone +613 8656 8900

www.transurban.com

Facsimile +613 8656 8585

Disclaimer

Transurban Group Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
