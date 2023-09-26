Date Created: 30-05-2023

#Workplace Overview

Policies and Strategies

1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas?

Recruitment: Yes Policy; Strategy Retention: Yes Strategy

Performance management processes: Yes

Policy; Strategy

Promotions:Yes.

Policy; Strategy

Talent identification/identification of high potentials: YesStrategy

Succession planning: Yes Strategy

Training and development: Yes Policy

Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality: YesStrategy

2. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that supports gender equality overall?

YesPolicy; Strategy

4. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below.

Transurban maintains a comprehensive approach to progressing gender equality. Our approach to Diversity and Inclusion is outlined within our Belonging and Wellbeing framework and Board approved Diversity and Inclusion objectives.

We recognise diversity as a strategic driver of growth and innovation, and believe that our workforce should represent the communities we serve. Our approach is based on the principle that everyone belongs, is treated fairly and with respect, that all employees have equitable opportunity to succeed and that each of us ensures our behaviour enables others to shine.

Our objectives include specific focus on achieving and sustaining a gender balanced workforce, and supporting gender equity across our organisation. These objectives and the overall approach are reviewed and approved by our Board annually. We continue efforts to enhance data and reporting, enabling leaders to identify gender balance and equity hotspots and trends, take targeted local action and track progress within their teams. At the end of the reporting period, Transurban has sustained its 40:40:20 gender balance ambition for both Senior Management and our overall workforce. In the past three years we have increased overall female representation in our workforce from 39% to over 44%.