2022 - 23 Gender Equality Reporting
Submitted By:
Transurban Limited 96098143410
Queensland Motorways Management Pty. Ltd. 86010630921
#Workplace Overview
Policies and Strategies
1. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that specifically supports gender equality in the following areas?
Recruitment: Yes Policy; Strategy Retention: Yes Strategy
Performance management processes: Yes
Policy; Strategy
Promotions:Yes.
Policy; Strategy
Talent identification/identification of high potentials: YesStrategy
Succession planning: Yes Strategy
Training and development: Yes Policy
Key performance indicators for managers relating to gender equality: YesStrategy
2. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place that supports gender equality overall?
YesPolicy; Strategy
4. If your organisation would like to provide additional information relating to your gender equality policies and strategies, please do so below.
Transurban maintains a comprehensive approach to progressing gender equality. Our approach to Diversity and Inclusion is outlined within our Belonging and Wellbeing framework and Board approved Diversity and Inclusion objectives.
We recognise diversity as a strategic driver of growth and innovation, and believe that our workforce should represent the communities we serve. Our approach is based on the principle that everyone belongs, is treated fairly and with respect, that all employees have equitable opportunity to succeed and that each of us ensures our behaviour enables others to shine.
Our objectives include specific focus on achieving and sustaining a gender balanced workforce, and supporting gender equity across our organisation. These objectives and the overall approach are reviewed and approved by our Board annually. We continue efforts to enhance data and reporting, enabling leaders to identify gender balance and equity hotspots and trends, take targeted local action and track progress within their teams. At the end of the reporting period, Transurban has sustained its 40:40:20 gender balance ambition for both Senior Management and our overall workforce. In the past three years we have increased overall female representation in our workforce from 39% to over 44%.
Transurban policies and processes including recruitment, performance, talent and remuneration include a gender lens to ensure gender equity is supported through targeted intervention. There has been a continued focus on increasing representation of women through recruitment and development of female talent. In 2022-2023, Transurban engaged consultancy Diversity Partners to conduct a comprehensive review of our Talent Acquisition policies, procedures, marketing and actions to enhance our approach to attracting female (and more diverse) talent.
International Women's Day continues to be a key day of acknowledgment in our Belonging and Wellbeing calendar, and one of the highest attended events for Transurban. In March 2023, Transurban celebrated with a panel featuring male and female members of our Executive Team alongside Transurban Non-Executive Director Patricia Cross.
Examples of our ongoing investment in hiring, promoting and developing female talent include:
- Maximising Leadership Potential Program (MLP), a program aimed at increasing career impact and progression for mid-level female talent. People leaders of participants complete a series of workshops to equip them to address unconscious bias, support female talent and foster an inclusive workplace.
- Internal and external support for females to pursue a career in STEM. Examples include partnership with Engineers Australia to provide female high school students the opportunity to experience what a career in engineering looks like through workshops and speaking events, and mentoring of female university students pursuing STEM careers through our Females Excelling in Engineering and Technology (FEET) program.
- Hiring manager training workshops have been delivered during the reporting period including approaches to mitigate unconscious bias in recruitment, gender neutral role design and job ads, including promoting elements such as flexible work practices. These are now being refreshed and converted to an online format to ensure more hiring managers are reached at key decision points in the recruitment process.
Governing Bodies
Organisation: Transurban Limited
1.Name of the governing body: Transurban Board
2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors
Number of governing body chair and member by gender:
Chair
Female (F)
0
Male (M)
1
Non-Binary
0
Member
Female (F)
Male (M)
Non-Binary
3
6
0
4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes
Selected value: Policy; Strategy
6. Target set to increase the representation of women: Yes
Selected value:
7. Do you have a formal policy and/or formal strategy in place to support gender equality in the composition of this organisation's governing body?
Yes
Selected value: Policy; Strategy
Organisation: Queensland Motorways Management Pty. Ltd.
1.Name of the governing body: Transurban Queensland Board
2.Type of the governing body: Board of Directors
Number of governing body chair and member by gender:
Chair
Female (F)
Male (M)
Non-Binary
1
0
0
Member
Female (F)
Male (M)
Non-Binary
2
3
0
4.Formal section policy and/or strategy: Yes
Selected value: Policy; Strategy
6. Target set to increase the representation of women: No
Selected value: Governing body has gender balance (i.e. 40% women / 40%men / 20% any gender)
