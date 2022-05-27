Transwarranty Finance : Redemption

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED

TFL/SEC/2022-23/09 27/05/2022 The Manager, The Manager Corporate Relations Dept., Listing Department BSE Ltd., National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. P.J. Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (East) Mumbai 400001 Mumbai 400051 BSE Scrip Code : 532812 NSE Scrip Code : TFL Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis

We wish to inform you that the Company has redeemed 10 numbers (Ten) 11.25% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and 2 numbers (Two) 11.50% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each issued under 3rd Tranche/Series C/2019-20 having maturity date 28.05.2022 before the due date.

Kindly take the same on records.

