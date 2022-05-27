Transwarranty Finance : Redemption

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED
___________________________________________________________________________________________
|
TFL/SEC/2022-23/09
|
|
27/05/2022
|
|
The Manager,
|
The Manager
|
Corporate Relations Dept.,
|
Listing Department
|
BSE Ltd.,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
P.J. Towers,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra (East)
|
Mumbai 400001
|
Mumbai 400051
|
BSE Scrip Code : 532812
|
NSE Scrip Code : TFL
|
Dear Sir,
|
Sub: Intimation of redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis
We wish to inform you that the Company has redeemed 10 numbers (Ten) 11.25% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and 2 numbers (Two) 11.50% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each issued under 3rd Tranche/Series C/2019-20 having maturity date 28.05.2022 before the due date.
Kindly take the same on records.
Yours faithfully,
For Transwarranty Finance Limited
CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080220
403, Regent Chambers, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021 • Tel: 6630 6090 / 2204 7965
Fax: 6630 0999 / 4001 0999 • e-mail : mail@transwarranty.com • website:www.transwarranty.com
Disclaimer
Transwarranty Finance Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 00:42:19 UTC.