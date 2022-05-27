Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Transwarranty Finance Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532812   INE804H01012

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED

(532812)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-25
7.810 INR   -0.64%
05/27TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE : Redemption
PU
03/18Transwarranty Finance Raises Funds Through Issue of Debentures
MT
03/13Transwarranty Finance Redeems Nonconvertible Bonds Before Due Date of March 14
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transwarranty Finance : Redemption

05/27/2022 | 08:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED

___________________________________________________________________________________________

TFL/SEC/2022-23/09

27/05/2022

The Manager,

The Manager

Corporate Relations Dept.,

Listing Department

BSE Ltd.,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

P.J. Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai 400051

BSE Scrip Code : 532812

NSE Scrip Code : TFL

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of redemption of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis

We wish to inform you that the Company has redeemed 10 numbers (Ten) 11.25% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and 2 numbers (Two) 11.50% Secured Unlisted Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each issued under 3rd Tranche/Series C/2019-20 having maturity date 28.05.2022 before the due date.

Kindly take the same on records.

Yours faithfully,

For Transwarranty Finance Limited

CIN: L65920MH1994PLC080220

403, Regent Chambers, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021 • Tel: 6630 6090 / 2204 7965

Fax: 6630 0999 / 4001 0999 • e-mail : mail@transwarranty.com • website:www.transwarranty.com

Disclaimer

Transwarranty Finance Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2022 00:42:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED
05/27TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE : Redemption
PU
03/18Transwarranty Finance Raises Funds Through Issue of Debentures
MT
03/13Transwarranty Finance Redeems Nonconvertible Bonds Before Due Date of March 14
MT
03/11TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE : Redemption
PU
03/11Transwarranty Finance Limited Announces Intimation of Redemption of Non-Convertible Deb..
CI
02/14Transwarranty Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
01/04Transwarranty Finance Limited Approves Allotment of Secured and Unsecured Redeemable No..
CI
2021Transwarranty Finance to Raise Funding Via Bond Offering
MT
2021Transwarranty Finance Limited Approves Raising of Funds by Offering the 18Th Tranche/Se..
CI
2021Transwarranty Finance Redeems Nonconvertible Bonds Before Due Date of Dec. 14
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net income 2021 -31,2 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net Debt 2021 415 M 5,35 M 5,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 191 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,87x
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Transwarranty Finance Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kumar Chandran Nair Executive Director & Managing Director
Ramachandran Unnikrishnan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Suhas Borgaonkar Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Pravin D. Khatau Independent Non-Executive Director
Nirmala Sachin Parab Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LIMITED-4.29%2
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.9.51%28 673
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.77%15 383
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.64%7 046
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-19.06%5 656
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.40%3 611