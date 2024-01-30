Transwarranty Finance Limited is an India-based full-service financial and capital market services company. The Company provides a range of services to approximately 1,000 large, small and medium companies, and various retail clients across India. The Company is engaged in advisory services, such as investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, trade finance and providing business and retail loans against collateral security of immovable property, liquid assets like shares, other financial assets, gold jewelry and other. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, trade finance, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), margin funding/loan against securities (LAS), and personal finance. The Company's subsidiaries include Vertex Securities Limited (VSL), Vertex Commodities And Finpro Private Limited (VCFPL) and Transwarranty Capital Market Services Private Limited (TCMSPL).