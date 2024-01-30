Transwarranty Finance Limited announced that Mr. Shishir Vasant Dalal, has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 29th January, 2024 citing Personal Reasons. Consequently, he shall also ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.
Transwarranty Finance Limited
Equities
TFL
INE804H01012
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.7 INR
|-1.68%
|+4.00%
|-5.65%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.65%
|7 M $
|-2.53%
|35 349 M $
|-1.81%
|13 998 M $
|+2.59%
|9 070 M $
|+2.64%
|8 510 M $
|+2.74%
|3 845 M $
|-11.05%
|3 118 M $
|+0.92%
|3 029 M $
|+8.87%
|3 010 M $
|+2.40%
|2 708 M $
