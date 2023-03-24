Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. TraqIQ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRIQ   US89416R2004

TRAQIQ, INC.

(TRIQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:30:32 2023-03-23 am EDT
1.500 USD   +7.14%
04:58pTraqiq : Announces Strategic Shift Towards Environmental Services; Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Platform Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
04:48pTraqiq, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07TraqIQ, Inc. has withdrawn its IPO in the amount of $17.25 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TraQiQ : Announces Strategic Shift Towards Environmental Services; Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Platform Acquisition - Form 8-K

03/24/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TraQiQ Announces Strategic Shift Towards Environmental Services; Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent for Platform Acquisition

Bellevue, WA; March 24, 2023

TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), announced today that it plans to shift the focus of its business to alternative environmental services going forward. The Company also announced that it has executed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a platform environmental services company as a first step toward its intended future business model. The target acquisition had run-rate revenues of approximately $5,000,000 for the year ended 2022, and brings a well-seasoned industry management team that is expected to remain with the Company to lead its future endeavors. The Company anticipates closing the acquisition in the second quarter of 2023, although there can be no assurance that it will do so.

About TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ is a technology-enabled environmental services company. The Company provides solutions for food waste processing, which includes onsite digestors for food waste processing, along with cloud-based software tracking and analytics solutions. The Company continues to focus on long term sustainability.

For more information visit https://www.RecoupEnv.com/.

Please join the conversation on our TraQiQ supporter's Telegram group at https://t.me/traqiq

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein, including those related to the proposed acquisition, that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management about the Company's future operating results, performance and opportunities, which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks listed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to may differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.

For inquiries:

TraQiQ, Inc.

Tel: +1 425-818-0560

Email: ir@RecoupEnv.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

TraqIQ Inc. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 20:57:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRAQIQ, INC.
04:58pTraqiq : Announces Strategic Shift Towards Environmental Services; Signs Non-Binding Lette..
PU
04:48pTraqiq, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financ..
AQ
03/07TraqIQ, Inc. has withdrawn its IPO in the amount of $17.25 million.
CI
01/06Traqiq, Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
01/06TraqIQ, Inc. (OTCPK:TRIQ) completed the acquisition of Digester Bus..
CI
01/04TraqIQ, Inc. announced that it has received $0.18 million in funding
CI
2022TRAQIQ, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2022TraqIQ, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
2022Traqiq, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022TraqIQ, Inc. Accepts the Resignation of Michael Pollack, Interim Chief Financial Office..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,71 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 50,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 45,8x
EV / Sales 2021 9,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart TRAQIQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
TraqIQ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajay Sikka Chairman, President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & CAO
James M. Dubois Director
Greg Rankich Director
Richard J. Berman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAQIQ, INC.12,720.51%51
ACCENTURE PLC1.81%169 961
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.05%139 264
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.44%111 910
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.57%88 514
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.86%69 459
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer