TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY

Announcement for Share Capital Increase due to the conversion of the bonds

of the convertible bond loan

The société anonyme under the trade name "TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY" (hereinafter the "Company"), following the announces dated 13.01.2023 and 24.02.2023, and according to the terms of the programme dated 02.03.2023 (hereinafter the "Programme") for the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond loan (hereinafter the "CBL") of an amount up to €55.0 million, with disapplication of the pre-emption rights of the existing shareholders and issuance of up to 55,000,000 mandatory convertible bonds into common, with voting rights, shares of the Company, with a nominal value of EUR one (€1.00) each (hereinafter the "Bonds"), which (CBL) was issued by the Company, pursuant to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of its Shareholders dated 13.01.2023 and the resolution of its Board of Directors dated 23.02.2023 and was fully subscribed by Piraeus Bank, further, announces to the investing public, that on 26.03.2024 (hereinafter the "Conversion Date"), the mandatory conversion of all 52,129,572 Bonds issued up to the Conversion Date, which were converted into 39,492,100 new common registered, with voting rights, shares of the Company, of a nominal value of €0.50 each (hereinafter the "New Shares"), based on the conversion ratio determined, according to which every 1.32 Bonds issued are converted into one (1) New Share of the Company.

The total amount of the share capital increase of the Company due to the conversion of all the Bonds into New Shares amounts to EUR nineteen million seven hundred forty-six thousand fifty (€19,746,050).

Pursuant to the resolutions of 26.03.2024 and 23.04.2024 of the Board of Directors of the Company, the above increase of the share capital of the Company was ascertained and certified and the article 5 (share capital) of the Company's Articles of Association was adjusted accordingly, in accordance with the provisions of articles 71 par.4, 4 par. 4, and 20 of Law 4548/2018, as in force. The resulting difference, based on the above, between the nominal value of the New Shares (€0.50) and the conversion price, of a total amount of EUR thirty-two million three hundred eighty-three thousand five hundred twenty-two (€32,383,522), was credited to the account "Difference from the issuance of shares at par".

The aforementioned 26.03.2024 and 23.04.2024 resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company for the ascertain and certification of the share capital increase of the Company and the amendment of its Articles of Association were filed with the Greek General Commercial Registry and the relevant announcements were published in said Registry on 16.04.2024 and 08.05.2024, respectively (Code Registration Number 4125087 and 4161287, respectively).

Following the above, the Company's share capital today amounts to €122,334,819, divided into 244,669,638 dematerialized common with voting rights shares, with a nominal value of €0.50 each.

Following the above resolutions, the Company will proceed to all required actions for the listing of the New Shares from the conversion of the aforementioned Bonds in the Athens Exchange (AthEx).

