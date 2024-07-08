Announcement of Regulated Information

Trastor R.E.I.C. (hereinafter the "Company"), further to a trading notification received from Athens Exchange Stock market on 04/07/2024 and according to art. 3 par.1 (xvi)(bb) and 21 of L.3556/2007 and the Regulation (EC) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council, announces that on 05/07/2023, 67,860 new shares were granted for free to Mr. Tassos Kazinos, Vice Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, pursuant to art. 114 of L.4548/2018.

Athens, July 8th, 2024

