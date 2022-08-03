Log in
    TRASTOR   GRS487003006

TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA

(TRASTOR)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:09 2022-08-03 am EDT
1.250 EUR    0.00%
11:09aTRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
07/29TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investment Schedule 30.06.2022
PU
07/21TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Issuance of a Bond Loan
PU
Trastor Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007

08/03/2022 | 11:09am EDT
All news about TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
11:09aTRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 35..
PU
07/29TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Investment Schedule 30.06.2022
PU
07/21TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Issuance of a Bond Loan
PU
07/07Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA acquired Two Logistics Centers in Attica for ..
CI
06/10TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of dividend distribution for FY2021
PU
06/10TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Resolutions and cast of votes of Annual Ordinary General ..
PU
06/08Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA acquired Office building located at Maroussi,..
CI
06/07TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Issuance of a common Bond Loan for the amount up to 20.4..
PU
06/07TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Sale of a land plot at Almiros, Magnesia
PU
05/27TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Reasoned opinion of the Board of Directors of "TRASTOR RE..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 19,1 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,86x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 188 M 192 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 1,64%
Technical analysis trends TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tassos Georgiou Kazinos Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pandelis Dimopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Lambros Papadopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Athanasios Kougioumtzelis Technical Manager
Dimitris Polychronopoulos Head-Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA39.66%192
EQUINIX, INC.-18.58%62 724
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.69%43 796
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-26.91%36 808
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-28.39%26 053
W. P. CAREY INC.5.40%16 683