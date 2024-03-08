PRESS RELEASE

Appointment of Chief Investment Officer

Trastor REIC informs the investors' community that Mr. George Filopoulos has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Filopoulos has 20 years of professional experience and expertise in the implementation of investments in the real estate industry, portfolio management and developing investment strategies. In the past he has been a senior executive at the Piraeus Bank Group with main responsibilities the management of the Group's real estate portfolio and the provision of advisory services in complex real estate development projects and transactions for private and public entities. He is a graduate of the Department of Economics and Regional Development of Panteion University, holds a Master's Degree (MSc) in Real Estate Economics & Finance from the London School of Economics and Executive Certificates in Real Estate Finance and Capital Markets from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Athens, March 08th, 2024

